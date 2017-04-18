Healthcare Trust Of America Vs. Healthcare Realty Trust: Which One Should Be In Your Portfolio?

If you had to choose one to be in your portfolio, which would make the cut?

Investment Thesis

At the end of 2016, I was focused on finding value in the medical office building (MOB) real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Ultimately, I chose to purchase shares of Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) over Healthcare Realty Trust (HR). At the time, I viewed HTA's underlying metrics as having a slight upper hand over its rival HR.

The goal of this article is to review both companies' performance and metrics in an effort to determine whether I continue with my current portfolio or re-balance my position.

What Is A MOB?

MOBs are different than typical office buildings because of their location (including their proximity to large medical facilities) and diverse tenant mix. The reason I am interested in MOBs is because they will play an important role in delivering affordable healthcare over the next several decades as they deliver a range of healthcare services at a more affordable price than a hospital can. MOBs won't replace hospitals, but their outpatient emphasis will ultimately complement the services provided by hospitals.

HTA provides an excellent chart that demonstrates the key advantages of MOBs when compared to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and senior housing.

Source: HTA Investor Presentation - March 2017

MOBs as a whole offer meaningful returns and safety from more volatile areas of operations (such as dependency on government reimbursement).

MOB's Benefit From Growing Outpatient Trends

There are two primary reasons for the growth in outpatient procedures:

Medical procedures are becoming more advanced and therefore require less time in a hospital for additional care. Medical costs continue to rise and outpatient visits offer a solution that is high-quality and more cost-effective than inpatient care.

Source: HTA Investor Presentation - March 2017

As long as medicine continues to evolve and healthcare costs continue to rise we will see a migration of inpatient procedures move to outpatient facilities.

HTA - What Makes It Attractive?

Here are the primary reasons why I find HTA to be so attractive:

HTA is still the largest MOB in the United States with over $4 billion invested and 18 million square feet of offices. Investment grade balance sheet (Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by S&P). HTA continues to expand its holdings with $701 million of acquisitions in 2016. A focused strategy of building a MOB portfolio centered in 20 to 25 Gateway Cities.

Here is a portfolio snapshot from the most recent investor presentation:

Source: HTA Investor Presentation - March 2017

HTA maintains a strong diversity in geographic operations and has established a strong portfolio that consists of 67% on-campus leased properties. Being located on a medical campus is important because it creates a healthcare hub that is difficult (if not impossible to replicate).

The strength of HTA's portfolio is complemented by its investment grade balance sheet. Some of the metrics include:

Weighted average borrowing cost of 3.35% Weighted average term of 5.7 years Total liquidity available of $768 million dollars that provide flexibility for future acquisitions.

All of these factors have contributed to HTA's total returns. HTA has outperformed the competition when we compare the total returns since inception. Over a 10-year period, HTA has managed to outperform HR with total returns of 198% vs 63.9%, respectively.

Source: HTA Investor Presentation - March 2017

HR - What Makes It Attractive?

Here are the primary reasons why I find HR to be so attractive:

HR is very similar in size to HTA with $3.6 billion invested since inception. Investment grade balance sheet (Baa2 by Moody's). HR continues to expand its holdings with $242 million of acquisitions in 2016. HR has 85% of its portfolio anchored to a hospital campus versus HTA's portfolio of 67%.

Here is a portfolio snapshot from the most recent investor presentation:

Source: HR Investor Presentation - March 2017

The major difference between HR and HTA is that HR has a longer history of operations and their portfolio has shown a much more rapid and stronger emphasis towards properties that are on campus or adjacent to a hospital campus.

Maintaining a portfolio that is located on a hospital or medical campus isn't just for show, as these properties historically maintain higher occupancy, overall tenant retention, and leasing spread.

When it comes to debt levels, HR is equally as attractive in its conservative balance sheet as HTA is.

Source: HR Investor Presentation - March 2017

Limited Ground Leases

HTA'a current exposure to limited ground leases is 32% of gross lease area, while HR has approximately 55% exposure. The reason why this matters in the MOB world is because ground leases often include clauses that restrict landlord's ability to lease to anyone. Being located on a hospital campus is beneficial for both HTA and HR, but restrictive policies in a hospital's ground lease can make it difficult to lease available space to physicians who are not hospital staff members. Ultimately, limited ground leases have the potential to make it difficult to lease available square footage.

Dividend History

I use Dividend.com to gain a solid understanding of a company's dividend history and other important factors. Here is a snapshot of HTA and HR's history:

Source: Dividend.com - Healthcare Trust of America

Source: Dividend.com - Healthcare Realty Trust

While the dividend history is comparable, I have to give an additional nod to HTA for maintaining a lower payout ratio and having a history of dividend increases. These two things set aside, and it's safe to say that from the dividend investors perspective we are working with two stocks that have a comparable history.

Conclusion

At this point, I have decided to continue my investment with HTA over HR. I personally believe that both companies offer strong growth prospects, so I would like to clarify that the only thing preventing me from investing in HR is my lack of available funds. In my opinion, HTA continues to have the upper hand in several metrics that are more important to my investing style. I believe that both stocks offer a compelling value that satisfies the needs of the conservative income investor while offering meaningful capital appreciation.

As a side note, I intend to add on my position with HTA or establish a new position with HR in the event that either stock drops below $30/share, which would create a dividend yield of 4% in either circumstance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer.