IBM: Little To No Growth, But Great Dividend

IBM's (NYSE:IBM) different segments, and especially the cloud segment, have been growing rapidly. So much so that some have even tried to argue that IBM might actually be turning into a growth company. It is undeniable that some of the segments are experiencing impressive growth rates, but these segments are so small that they are barely making a dent in the overall revenue. In this analysis I'll lay out the different segment and their growth rates and show why, although the future is bright, IBM is by no means a growth company and should not be treated as such. This is not to say that IBM is a bad company or stock per say, but I am saying that investors looking to buy IBM should do so primarily for the dividend and not for growth.

Cognitive Solutions Segment

Revenue from the cognitive solutions segment was $5.3 billion in 4Q16, which showed growth of 2%. The increase in segment revenue was caused by a 53% increase by cloud solutions. However, the cloud solutions made up for only 11% of the total segment revenue.



Watson is an important part of the cognitive solutions segment. The company designed Watson on the IBM cloud so that clients have more insights and control of their data. Previously, client data was used primarily to educate a central knowledge graph. The new tools will attract customers as they are able to extract more value from the same data. In the future, Watson should be equipped with vertical solutions and trained on specific industry domains. The upside here is that it allows IBM to get an edge both in terms of quality (industry specific domains) and it increases IBM's ability to up sell some of its products.

Global business services

Global business services showed revenue of $4.1 billion in 4Q16, which translates to growth of 4%. Cloud grew by 77% to $0.9 billion and thus represents the biggest growth rate as part of the segment. It seems that management is seeing an opportunity here and is looking to invest more aggressively.

"We continue to aggressively shift our investments and resources to our digital practices, and growth in our strategic imperatives accelerated to 19% this quarter. Our cloud practice was up over 70%, mobile nearly 30%, and analytics was up 10%". - Martin Schroeter CFO

As I've alluded to in my introduction, these are impressive growth rates. Especially the 70% growth of the cloud practice. However, this segment was "only" worth $0.9 billion in 4Q16 or 4.13% of IBM's total 4Q16 revenue. This segment would need multiple factors of growth in order to make a dent on the bottom line. Still, one can wonder how aggressive this shift is when cloud represents a very small fraction of total revenues.

Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Segment

Revenue grew by 2% to $9.3 billion in 4Q16. The revenue is generated by strategic imperatives and cloud services. Strategic imperatives make up $2.6 billion, 37% growth. Cloud makes up $1.8 billion, 50% growth compared to last year. For this segment, management plans to increase its cloud services, according to the transcript:

"We are modernizing our offerings and helping our clients move to the cloud. Our strategic imperatives for this segment were up over 35%, with cloud up 50%. We continue to invest to build out our cloud infrastructure and we now have more than 50 cloud centers globally." - Martin Schroeter

This is by far the company's biggest segment and represents roughly 43% of 4Q16's total revenue. The growth here, however, is almost non-existent. Notice how management touts the 50% growth in cloud and 37% growth in strategic imperatives, but combined these generate a "mere" $4.4 billion for this segment. In other words, there is a big part of this segment (52.7%) that is declining, because the overall growth rate of the Technology Services and Cloud Platform segment is actually close to zero (2%). By creating a weighted average, the revenue contributors and dividing them by their respective weighing, we can work out that the rest of the $3.9 billion in revenue actually declined by around 36%.

Systems Segment

Revenue was $2.5 billion in 4Q16, 12% growth compared to last year. The revenue exists of strategic imperatives and cloud services. Strategic imperatives makes up $1.1 billion, an 18 % growth. Cloud services makes up $0.9 billion, growth of 15%.

The systems segment also is ready for an era of cloud computing, according to the transcript:

"We're expanding our footprint, building new capabilities, and solving new types of problems for our clients. And though we are facing some shifting market dynamics and product transitions in both Power and Storage, our portfolio overall remains optimized to address the demands of an era of cognitive and cloud computing."

No doubt management will see lots of growth in the cloud part of this segment as well, but you know the drill by now. The amount of revenue that cloud contributes is actually fairly insignificant as of yet.

Lots of future growth or not really?

The four segments generated a total of $77.9 billion in 2016. If we take the same growth percentages for each segment for 2017, the total revenue for the four segments would be $80.76 billion in 2017. By using the same net profit margin of 2016, which was 14.86%, the forecasted net income would be $12 billion. Since net income in 2016 was $11,872 billion, this means that the net income for 2017 only has a growth potential of 1%. With an expected net income for 2017 of $12 billion and 944.91 million outstanding shares, this leads to an earnings per share of 12.70. Comparing this amount with the earnings per share of 2016, namely 12.36, this leads to a 2.75% increase in earnings per share for 2017.

Conclusion

IBM's stock price is currently 171.09 and has a PE of 13.8. While I don't think IBM is overvalued, I find it hard to justify a higher multiple based on their growth potential. The stock is well priced, and has little growth potential even if the four segments can keep up the growth rates of 2016. While IBM is by no means a growth stock, it is still a fairly solid blue chip that pays a 3.3% dividend. Investors looking to buy IBM for growth will be hard pressed to find any. Those who are looking to buy IBM, because they are looking for a decent dividend yield from a blue chip stock, will do well here.