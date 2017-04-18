TG Therapeutics: More Upside For This ~$10 Biotech Stock

This small cap's longer term risk/reward profile still looks attractive despite recent rally. We take a much deeper look at this "off the radar" name below.

The company looks on its way to file a Biologic License Application by the first half of 2018 and is well-funded with upcoming catalysts.

Today we look at a small oncology concern in my portfolio that has doubled recently thanks to encouraging results from a key trial. Is there more upside ahead for this "Tier 4" biotech outfit? Let's take a look.

Company Overview:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes and TGR-1202 is an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor for various hematologic malignancies. The company is currently valued at approximately $600 million and trades for just over $10.00 a share.

The company has generated a lot of buzz on the Street as of late after the company announced positive top line results from their phase 3 GENUINE study. The top line data was released on March 6th and resulted in the stock closing out the day 90% higher. The data from the phase three trial, which will be covered in more depth later, was so strong that the company is now being viewed as a top takeout target in the blood cancer market. Prior to the results being released, the company was only valued around $300 million. That valuation was very conservative given the large market opportunity for TG-1101 and the rest of the pipeline, so the Street clearly didn't anticipate the company being able to deliver like it did. The trial involved the company's TG-1101 therapeutic in combination with Ibrutinib. Ibrutinib is a product of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), so naturally AbbVie could be seen as a possible suitor. However, the safety profile and efficacy of TG-1101 is strong and cancer drugs are highly sought after, so any large pharmaceutical company looking to add to their hematology portfolio could view this small concern as a logical takeover target.

Pipeline

The company's pipeline can be broken down into six verticals, but the only verticals that have advanced past the pre-clinical stage are TG-1101, TGR-1202, and TG-1303. TG-1101 is a monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on the B-lymphocyte CD20 antigen, which has been developed for the treatment of B-cell proliferative disorders. As stated above, TGR-1202 is an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B-cell lymphocytes. Lastly, TG-1303 is a combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 and is being tested in two late stage trials in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphoid leukemia.

The positive topline data from the phase 3 GENUINE study of TG-1101 in combination with Ibrutinib in patients with high risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia was terrific. The GENUINE study was designed to demonstrate the value of adding TG-1101 to ibrutinib in patients with high risk CLL. The primary endpoint was to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall response rate compared to ibrutinib alone. Not only was the data statistically significant, but the results were also clinically meaningful. The study posted an overall response rate >70% over ibrutinib alone. Furthermore, the overall response rate for TG-1101 + ibrutinib was 80% with a p-value less than .001.

A full analysis of the Phase 3 GENUINE data along with detailed efficacy and safety results will be submitted for presentation at a medical meeting in the first half of 2017 and the company plans to meet with the FDA as soon as possible thereafter to discuss the filing of the data for accelerated approval. Thus, the company's current timetable has them giving a full presentation of the GENUINE data around June or July, a meeting with the FDA in the back half of 2017 to discuss filing for accelerated approval, and by the first half of 2018 the company should be filing a Biologic License Application {BLA.}

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended December 31st with around $45 million in cash and cash equivalents. However, the company has strengthened its cash position since then by adding approximately $84 million through a secondary offering on March 9th and through the use of the company's ATM facility. Sean Power, Chief Financial Officer, stated that he sees the current cash position being sufficient enough to fund operations for approximately 24 months.

Analysts were quick to either reaffirm or raise their price targets after the positive top line data from the phase 3 GENUINE trail was released. H.C. Wainwright reiterated their $18 price target on March 14th. On March 9th, a Ladenburg Thalmann analyst raised his price target to $30 from $28 and stated that he thinks that the overall response rate was robust enough to warrant accelerated approval. Also, on March 6th, an analyst over at FBR Capital raised his price target from $24 to $26 and reiterated his outperform rating. SunTrust raised their price target on TGTX to $28 on March 13th, calling TG-1011 "highly positive". The current median analyst target is just north of $25.50 a share - implying ~150% upside from current trading levels.

Outlook:

TG Therapeutics has largely "derisked" its key drug candidate via key trial results. It is currently well-funded and is an area that has seen plenty of M&A activity over the past year. Despite the recent large rally, analysts believe TG Therapeutics has further upside ahead. I concur and believe the shares are still attractive at current levels within a well diversified biotech portfolio. BUY

