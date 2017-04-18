Amazon And Advertising: A Margin Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a potential catalyst for long-term appreciation that investors should consider in an evaluation of an overall thesis for the company - advertising.

Advertising is a pretty straightforward concept. Online ads are valuable for their targeting abilities, data insight and for the fact that people have shifted their consumption habits toward online media.

Amazon's ambitions in advertising have received some recent attention. Here is an article over at TheStreet talking about the topic. Here's another one over at Business Insider.

The main reason why I like hearing that Amazon is getting serious about advertising (not that it wasn't already an important subject to execs, but you know what I mean) is that the Internet is taking up a lot of attention spans. Companies will naturally want to further their marketing investments in online platforms so as to reach those demos that are reallocating their time capital to online shopping, video sites and major cyber-shopping destinations like Amazon. Devices are bringing the web to the world more than ever, and Amazon will experiment with the best methods to use for capturing those revenues. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) are obviously the major players in the online advertising industry, so taking some share from them will be worth a lot.

Amazon should chase ad revenue based on the cultural change we've seen in how the consumer relates to advertising on the old-economy platforms. What exactly is the nature of that relationship? Consumers hate ads. Absolutely - utterly. More today than in the past. Why is that? Because streaming services like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and on demand services and DVR technologies have trained the consumer that ads can be avoided. Ads can be avoided online as well, of course, but still, given how the cultural switch is shaping up, and how ads can be targeted more efficiently online, there's just a natural advantage to bringing some of the terrestrial ad budgets over to online/digital. This migration has been talked about before, certainly, and it should expand over time.

From the linked Business Insider article above, it was reported that a Morgan Stanley analyst believes that 2018 could see Amazon's ad activities generate $5 billion in the top line. Furthermore, 2020 could see the top line reach $7 billion. Predictions are predictions, but I believe the company will indeed go for this type of revenue achievement. To me, this is yet another reason to go long Amazon.

I also wonder if Amazon will attempt to leverage its technologies to help specifically promote entertainment content (I'm talking about something different here than the company's Amazon Studios). I personally think there is a big opportunity for Amazon because of its association with original content, to create a platform that competitor studios will use to promote their own content. Alphabet's YouTube is a useful force in this area for companies to advertise movie/episodic trailers and is probably the platform of choice. But my imagination tells me Amazon will nevertheless take on the already entrenched competitors and try to capture advertising revenue by doing something to that effect. It owns two popular reference sites related to content - Box Office Mojo and Internet Movie Database. What would happen if the company combined those with some sort of video platform to create a YouTube-type competitor? Just thinking out loud basically on that count, but what I'm saying is Amazon probably will, over time, look at Hollywood advertising as a worthwhile opportunity, as that industry knows where its demos are at.

Of course, that $7 billion revenue figure I cited earlier stands out, not for its large size but for its small size relative to current revenue trends. According to the latest annual report (for 2016, from page 37), which can be found here at the investors site, total net sales were roughly $89 billion, $107 billion, $136 billion for years 2014, 2015, 2016, respectively. $7 billion, in that context, doesn't sound so impressive. However, my thinking is that the margin on advertising has to be more attractive than the margin on other parts of Amazon. Here's an interesting set of data points from the annual report: operating income was roughly $178 million, $2.2 billion, $4.2 billion in 2014, 2015, 2016, respectively. Not bad growth in that metric, but relate it to the top line - there are a lot of expenses at Amazon for its various experiments in new business models. On a hunch, I decided to do some searching for confirmation to my thesis that advertising would potentially help the profit margin of the company.

I found this very interesting article from four years ago, on Reuters, via a Business Insider piece. As I suspected, this is the real story of advertising: margin. One thought is that advertising could have something between a 20% and 30% profit margin versus the much-lower margin of something like 5% for retailing goods. That to me seems significant enough for Amazon execs to figure out new solutions for prospective advertising clients. In addition, my eyes were opened up to another angle on the advertising story: data. Amazon, simply put, has a lot of data on consumers. That can be utilized to sell more advertising and to keep the margin high (and potentially expanding, in my opinion).

My conclusion is that, while advertising revenue for Amazon won't be impressive early on even after a redoubled effort to find new ways to grow this opportunity, the margin is worth it, and the potential for future growth is likewise worth it. This is yet another reason to consider Amazon a long-term investment, since the company has a large amount of data it can use to efficiently target web-surfing consumers who have eschewed other forms of media consumption

But I have to go back to the paragraph about the intersection between Amazon's original-content initiatives (i.e., Prime Video) and the company's advertising division - I truly believe Amazon will use its original content not just to push subscription revenue for its shipping service but to sell advertising to outside companies. Consider that, in this Netflix world, the trend has been for subscription models without ads over ad-supported models - even YouTube is experimenting with that approach. Fair enough, but perhaps Amazon will, in an effort to get going on advertising, offer some of its original content to non-subscribers on an ad-supported basis, perhaps after some exclusionary period (you can buy some original content, but to the best of my knowledge, I don't believe there is an ad-supported way of consuming Amazon content). This would buck the trend, but Amazon is known for throwing curve balls.