Thesis

I believe ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) is poised for success for a variety of reasons. The company has an attractive valuation, excellent growth history and prospects, and a flawless balance sheet. It operates in a high demand industry.

About The Company

ICON PLC is a contract research organization (CRO). The company provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries around the globe. It specializes in the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I - IV studies. The company provides a host of other services as well. These include consulting, laboratory, early phase, clinical research, and resourcing services.

ICON is mid cap with a market cap of $4.24B. Average share volume is low at 380,000 shares per day. Institutions own a large amount of shares. I wouldn't say is unknown to the retail trader, but it certainly is not a high volume, hot ticker.

What I Like

ICON presents an attractive value to investors. The P/E for the company is 16.6 with a forward P/E of 13.7. This is a low valuation that implies future growth. PEG for the company is 1.26 which does bake in a little of this expected growth. It is worth noting that ICON trades at a substantial discount to future cash flow. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: ICON Discount To Future Cash Flow

Source: Simply Wall St

ICON's past earnings are a non-wavering positive slope. Year over year, quarterly revenue was up 7.9% and quarterly earnings were up 16.9%. The company is expected to grow earnings 7.5% next year and 32% over the next three years. Despite being covered by ten and eleven analysts, there is a broad consensus on the company's future earnings. Past and future earnings for ICON are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: ICON Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The company puts out some serious performance metrics too. Return on equity is 30.7% and slightly ahead of the pharma and biotech industry average. Return on assets is 11.3% and also exceeds the competition. Return on capital is 23% and is miles ahead of the average among other pharma companies. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: ICON Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

ICON has an outstanding balance sheet to boot. The company maintained a history of zero debt until 2015, but the amount is minimal. Current debt/equity for the company is 37%. However, ICON has $260m cash on hand and operating cash flow of $259m compared to $348m in total debt. The debt is not an issue in my opinion. It is worth noting that ICON has bought back $720m worth of shares since 2014.

Opportunities And Drivers

Biopharma outsourcing spending is the single biggest driver for the company. I believe this will continue. ICON identifies growth opportunities across all phases of drug development. The fastest growth is expected to come from mid-sized and specialty biotech companies. Asia Pacific is expected to produce the fastest growth rate with regard to regions. Biopharma outsourcing spending trends are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Biopharma Outsourcing

Source: ICON Investor Presentation

ICON has performed a good amount of M&A as well. From 2008 - 2016, the company spent $650m on mergers and acquisitions. It identifies medical devices, late phase services, among others as future areas for M&A investment. ICON has also reduced customer revenue concentration. In 2015, the top client provided 31% of revenue, in 2017 it is expected that the top client will only provide 17%. This is a serious improvement and helps mitigate risk. The company has a history of providing solid returns for shareholders. Full company history of EPS and revenue is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: ICON EPS And Revenue History

Source: ICON Investor Presentation

Risks

The first risk I would like to address is the current hot topic of drug prices. The pharmaceutical industry has been under the magnifying glass for some time now due to expensive drugs. CRO companies depend on the outsourcing of big (and little) pharma. Should something change and suddenly companies are not outsourcing, ICON would suffer.

The company did have a high concentration of revenue coming from a small number of customers. This risk is obviously that if something should happen with one of the major clients, it would be a harsh blow to ICON's revenue. I believe that ICON is on the right track. Steps have already been taken to reduce this, and I believe that they will continue to reduce dependence on top customers.

In the past 18 months, ICON has gone from being debt free to having $348m in debt. If the company performs further debt financed M&A it would expose itself to risk as interest rates continue to rise. This is something to keep an eye on but not an urgent risk in my opinion.

Final Thoughts

I believe ICON presents an attractive value given its history of growth. I believe the company will continue to grow because I believe pharma companies will outsource more. ICON's flawless balance sheet solidifies it as a solid investment in my opinion. I believe ICON will reward its shareholders in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICLR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.