Johnson & Johnson: No Surprises Here

The healthcare products company continues to signal the stock is expensive by making a $30 billion deal instead of repurchasing stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is down around 3% after the healthcare products company reported disappointing Q117 results. The recent rally and the meager organic growth supports my previous research that the stock was vastly overvalued.

Despite this warning, JNJ rallied to new highs recently at $129. The question now is whether the stock is touchable down at nearly $120.

The company reported a 5.8% gain in the quarterly earnings per share while generating revenue growth of only 1.7%. Even worse, the healthcare giant missed revenue estimates again. In fact, JNJ has missed revenue estimates five times in the last two years.

The issue all along is that the stock trades at a premium P/E multiple at over 17x even after the updated guidance based on the accretive Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) merger. Due to the expected close of the deal during Q2, JNJ increased the 2017 EPS forecast to $7.00 to $7.15, up from $6.93 to $7.08 previously.

While the EPS bump is always a good sign, the shift away from the history of share buybacks to a big $30 billion deal for Actelion speaks volumes to the valuation proposition. The deal guidance of annual EPS accretion in the $0.35 to $0.40 range is far lower than the EPS bump from repurchasing nearly 10% of the outstanding shares with the $30 billion JNJ is spending on Actelion.

At the current market cap of nearly $330 billion, the share count reduction would equate to 9% of the outstanding shares which would boost the original $7.00 EPS guidance for 2017 by roughly $0.63. As well, not having management distracted on integration issues would reduce the risk with the share buyback approach.

JNJ has increasingly stepped away from share buybacks as the stock has risen over the last couple of years. The quarterly buyback levels peaked all the way back at the end of 2014 when the stock traded closer to $100.

JNJ data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that JNJ remains a solid company that offers a decent 2.6% dividend yield to shareholders. Outside of that small dividend, investors are paying a rich price for a stock that the BOD is pushing away from repurchasing.

One could probably do far worse in the market, but JNJ isn't a preferred stock at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.