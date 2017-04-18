Supernus: Turning Headaches Into ADHD Treatments

Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company has two products for epilepsy, Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended release topiramate). SUPN is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in psychiatry, including SPN-810 for impulsive aggression in ADHD patients and SPN-812 for treatment of ADHD. Trokendi XR capsules received final FDA approval for supplemental new drug application (sNDA) requesting a label expansion for prophylaxis of migraine headaches in adults and adolescents 12 years and older on April 5, 2017. Trokendi XR use in acute treatment of migraine headaches has not been studied.

Over 35 million people suffer from migraine headaches in the U.S. alone, with about 3 million people suffering from chronic migraines. Many migraine sufferers are children. Worldwide, migraine treatment and drug markets generate at least 2 billion dollars in annual sales and this number is expected to climb by 2023 to 3.7 billion. Some estimates of the market are even higher, estimating as high as 6 billion worldwide by 2021, with workplace losses topping 13 billion dollars per year. There are several medications prescribed for migraines, including propranolol, verapamil, topiramate, and botox (Allergan). Triptans, a first line of therapy used to treat migraine, were generically available in the U.S. and Europe in 2015, but opportunity to address unmet needs in non-triptan (positively responding) markets also exist. Triptans are avoided in patients with vascular disease, uncontrolled hypertension, or hemiplegic migraine. This article does a nice job of summarizing the blockbuster migraine market, with players including Amgen, Lilly, Alder, and Teva.

According to the company, based on IMS prescription data, topiramate is the most prescribed drug for the treatment of migraine prophylaxis with more than 9 million prescriptions annually. This represents approximately 50% of all IMS prescriptions written for migraine prophylaxis. Jack Khattar, CEO of SUPN, stated, "This approval and our imminent launch in migraine represent an opportunity for Supernus to further strengthen its leadership position in this market with Trokendi XR". sNDA approval presents an opportunity to benefit from lower drug prices, however the pendulum swings both directions for SUPN. Recent settlements involving Activis and Zydus entry and sale of Trokendi XR generic (under certain conditions) starting in January 2023 sent SUPN shares down in March 2017, but then quickly recovered. Trokendi XR brought in nearly 160 million in revenues for SUPN in 2016, more than 75% of the total 210 million. Losses in epilepsy markets are still some years away, and are more than made up for in new migraine market.

SUPN has made progress in early clinical trials in children with ADHD treated with SPN-812 (Viloxazine hydrocholide). Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder characterized by hyperactivity, chronic inattentiveness, and impulsive behavior. It starts in childhood and often persists throughout adulthood, making normal social behavior and performing basic tasks difficult. About 11% of children ages 4 to 17 have ADHD, with males 3x more likely than females to be afflicted.

Its phase 2b trial met primary endpoint demonstrating that SPN-812 at daily doses of 400mg, 300mg, and 200mg achieved a statistically significant improvement in the symptoms of ADHD as measured by ADHD rating scale-IV. All doses tested in the trial were well tolerated. Dr. Stefan Schwabe, SUPN CMO stated, "These results exhibit a strong clinical efficacy profile with effect sizes that are typically not seen with non-stimulants. In addition, of the 160 patients who completed the trial, 87% or 139 patients chose to enter open-label phase showing a high confidence in SPN-812". Phase 3 studies are on the horizon. SUPN says its tests show SPN-812 works faster than Strattera (Eli Lilly). The company estimates that SPN-812 has a market of 2.5 billion dollars.

Impulsive aggression occurs in 80% of aggressive children and more than 50% of preadolescent children with ADHD combined subtype. Parent-rated impairment is often higher than for core ADHD. The behavior is often refractory to ADHD-targeted therapy, as no medication is specifically approved for use as adjunctive therapy to manage refractory impulsive aggression in children with ADHD. SUPN is targeting this unmet need with SPN-810. SPN-810 is extended release D2/D5-receptor antagonist molindone. In an early dosing study of 118 patients, there was a larger R-MOAS score reduction with dose 1 and dose 2 versus placebo. Impulsive aggression remission occurred in 52% and 40% of patients treated with doses 1 and 2, respectively, versus 20% of placebo-treated patients (P < .05). Two phase 3 clinical trials for SPN-810 are ongoing and posted as recruiting as of July 2016.

SUPN currently trades at a market cap of approximately 1.5 billion. With expectations of annual markets well over 3 billion for its ADHD drugs, and enough money to conduct trials generated from its expanded label for Trokendi XR, its cash runway is more than met to get these SPN-810 and SPN-812 products to market. It is unusual to find a biotechnology company in the small to mid cap range that profits while bringing its blockbuster potential drugs to market. Strong Bio regards this company as a good long-term candidate for its portfolio. 6 analysts rate a one year target at 34 dollars per share. The company seems to have fulfilled most of its target, but a phase 3 success (and they had the foresight to run 2 trials to minimize risks) could push this up to new levels.

Risks include failure of the company to meet FDA endpoints, potential for trial delays, increased competition for Trokendi XR, competition for ADHD markets, and general legislative efforts to lower drug costs.

