Samsung: An Undervalued Tech Giant

Despite the mega Note 7 crisis, Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) share price reached new highs recently. In the following article, I will explain about the company's profit engines, fundamentals and valuation and also about the factors that the market is underestimating.

Semiconductor

Samsung's great results and soaring expectations is an outcome of the performance of its Semiconductor division and its display operations. Sales of DRAM and NAND memory chips have surged, thanks to strong demand for mobile, servers and other high-performing products. Not only the number of chips sold has increased, but also their price has soared due to tightening supply and demand dynamics. The need for memory specifications is constantly growing, and as the cost of the semiconductors continues to descend, Samsung profitability should remain healthy even if NAND and DRAM selling price are about to fall.

In addition, SSNLF display division achieved solid earnings by increasing sales through customer diversification and by improving cost structure. Sales of OLED displays enjoyed robust demand and are expected to continue to grow, according to Samsung guidance and following the news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had ordered 70 million display panels for the upcoming iPhone.

Samsung is now a diversified company with 3 additional profit engines besides mobile (OLED, NAND, DRAM), implying less risk and reduced earnings volatility. Moreover, Samsung is a leading player in each of the sub segments in which it operates and could financially resist a few tough quarters, a common phenomenon in the semiconductor business. Therefore, it should be rewarded with a higher valuation, and I don't think the market gives Samsung enough credit for its diversification and dominant market position.

Mobile

Samsung's mobile segment wasn't great last year. Its IM division struggled with disappointing sales, stagnant profitability and of course, the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Everything was already said about the exploding phones, but given SSNLF solid results in that division in 4Q16 (and sound results for the whole company in 1Q17), it seems that the Note 7 scandal was just a tiny bump in the road. The company hasn't lost consumers' trust, and despite challenging competition, it is still the world's largest maker of mobile devices. And if its mobile sales are resilient after such setback, it demonstrates Samsung's leading market position.

Furthermore, competition might not be as severe as investors believe. Although SSNLF smartphone unit sales have fallen 4% in 2016, their average price rose in a similar percentage. For the premium segment, I believe Apple has an advantage (I'm biased though I admit) over Samsung, as Warren Buffett defined the iPhone as a sticky product. But Apple, and its close operating system, carries many opponents; Samsung's customers might not be loyal as Apple fans, but most of them will continue to purchase the Samsung brand, mainly since they are already used to the operating system and the brand. In addition, I don't consider Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pixel as a big threat so far. Google doesn't release sales figures for its Pixel and doesn't answer questions about how handsets are performing, but I haven't read any headline suggesting that the Pixel greatly succeeds or steals material market share. Smartphone market is indeed fragmented but penetrating into the market is tough. Furthermore, consumers shift towards larger and more profitable phones, another growth engine for the company.

Shareholders capital allocation

Samsung was known for years for the disappointing deployment of capital to its shareholders, but since 2014, Samsung has consistently increased its return to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, from 4 trillion won in 2014 to 11 trillion won in 2016. Total shareholder return of 4% yield is still modest, as the dividend yield lags behind Apple (1.6%), and TSMC (NYSE:TSM), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (~3%). There's plenty of room for the company to lift its moderate payout ratio without sacrificing other meaningful cash deployment possibilities. I expect management to enhance shareholders payout after Lee family's trial is over.

Valuation

Samsung recent fantastic performance was predominantly driven by the company's excellent operating results (as detailed above) which have lifted EPS expectations. The first graph below presents the strong correlation between SSNLF (grey line) and its 2017 EPS (red line) consensus forecasts. Therefore, on a P/E matrix, the market hasn't reward SSNLF with a higher multiple, in contrast to its main rivals, Apple (yellow line), TSMC (brown) and Intel (purple), as presented in the second graph. One obviously would prefer such reason for the soaring share price. That's another argument against the possible claim that the stock has already run its course.

In my opinion, the South-Korean based company is deeply undervalued. It is one of 15 largest companies in the world in terms of market cap, but it is ranked the cheapest in almost all valuation metrics, traded at FWD P/E of barely 8.5X, FWD EV/EBITDA of 3.5X and providing a Free Cash Flow yield of 8% and a double-digit FCF (ex. Finance)/EV. Its current multiples are also very undemanding - a P/E of 13X and an EV/EBITDA of only 5X. Samsung traded at a discount from its main peers, and close to its historical averages in terms of Price to Earnings ratio (brown line) and EV/EBITDA (BLUE), as shown in the below graph.

I associate the discount to many factors, such as Samsung's deteriorating smartphone market share, lack of earnings visibility in the semiconductors business, the volatility accompanied to the display segment and partly to a conglomerate discount and being based in Korea. Risks do exist, but the market's worries are excessive.

Conclusion

To sum up, despite SSNLF amazing return throughout the last year, the stock valuation is still inexpensive, compared to its rivals, the market and Samsung's valuation history. Given the company's leading market position in each of its segments, the strong business momentum, the ability to face significant setbacks and the undemanding multiples, I believe Samsung is one of the most attractive risk-return stories in the market today.

