If I Had To Pick Only One REIT

What REIT would I pick if I had to put all my capital into to it for the long run?

If I had to pick one single REIT for my whole real estate exposure, I would want it to have a high-quality portfolio and management in order to maximize future growth potential. Moreover, I would like it to have a diverse asset base composed of different property types and varying geographical locations. Lastly, I would of course want to pay as little as possible to maximize my total return potential.

Such opportunity is rare but not inexistent. If this is what you are looking for, I would suggest you take a serious look at W.P Carey (NYSE:WPC). WPC is a high-quality REIT from every perspective (portfolio, management, balance sheet, etc.), but it trades at the valuation of a low-quality REIT due to irrational market fears.

In fact, WPC might today be the best overall market opportunity among all blue-chip REITs. I would go as far to say that if I had to put all my capital in one single REIT, I would probably go with WPC given today's opportunistic share price.

High-Quality Portfolio, Management, Balance Sheet and Track Record…

If I was going to take a very concentrated position on a single REIT, I would want everything to be in line with my high expectations. Here everything checks out: The portfolio is great, the management is superior, the balance sheet is conservative, and the track record is exceptional.

WPC is today one of the largest owners of net lease properties and specialize in sale and leaseback investments of commercial properties in the US and Europe. And it has done so since 1973 in a very successful manner. The portfolio is highly diverse with a total of 903 properties and is well diversified by tenant, property type, geography and industry.

Source: WPC Presentation

The highest sector exposure is in industrial properties, which tend to generate some of the most stable and predictable real estate returns over time. This is because they are typically less management-intensive and require less capex than other property types. Moreover, they benefit from several secular trends including globalization and the growth of e-commerce which will keep on driving demand for space in the future. Other property types are also well represented in the portfolio with no excessive exposure to any specific property type, creating a risk-mitigated portfolio.

Source: WPC Presentation

The portfolio is also very diverse from a geographical perspective, and this is exactly what you want if you were to put all your capital into one single REIT. With 66% of its real estate located in the U.S. and the rest mostly in Europe, WPC is also diversified by currency and economic cycle. It does not depend on a single country or continent and can outperform during varying market cycles. When prices are cheap in Europe, WPC can aggressively buy properties overseas with the cash flow coming from the US and vice versa when properties become opportunistic in the U.S.

WPC has a time-tested underwriting process that has led to good property level performance even during the worst times. WPC is one of the only REITs to not have decreased its dividend even during the great financial crisis, along with its higher-quality peers, Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

Source: WPC Presentation

This speaks for the high quality of the management. The dividend has been increased every single year since 1998 with no exception. WPC increased dividends even during various crises including the dot-com crash and the financial market meltdown of 2008. Does it get more resilient than that? This track record is very important, because if tomorrow we go into a recession, at least with WPC, you can expect to keep earning dividends during the down cycle. Knowing that the current dividend yield is 6.3%, it may provide high cash returns during literally all time periods.

The REIT has today a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 year with minimal expirations in the many years to come. This is all guaranteed and pre-determined cash flow that will allow WPC to keep paying high dividends and grow their portfolio over time. Since even during the worst market conditions of 2008, a great majority of the tenants kept paying their rent, you can quickly make up your mind on the quality of this cash flow.

Source: WPC Presentation

Occupancy has not dropped below 96% once during the last 10 years; proving once again that WPC owns a high-quality portfolio that is very demanded by tenants.

Source: WPC Presentation

I could go on and on with different metrics showing why the portfolio is of high quality, but I think that I have made my point here. If you can keep high occupancy during bad recessions and keep paying increasing rents over long time periods, you must be doing something right. And in this sense, WPC is a perfect example of best-in-class real estate investment performance.

Concerning the balance sheet, WPC has an investment grade balance sheet with great access to capital at low cost. The capital structure is conservative with about 40% leverage to total assets. Again, this is what you would expect from a blue-chip REIT, so no surprises here either.

To sum up, I have nothing negative to say about WPC's portfolio, management or balance sheet. WPC has done a terrific job at delivering high risk-adjusted returns in the past, and I expect them to continue doing so in the future.

A Clear Mismatch Between Quality and Price

Despite being a true blue-chip REIT with a significant track record of outperforming the broad REIT market, WPC is today trading at only 12.5 times its FFO. To put this into perspective, the broad REIT market trades at about 19 times FFO today and has a lower average quality in my opinion. I would consider very few REITs to be of higher quality than WPC, but I know a large number of them that are very clearly of lower quality.

So the valuation really does make sense to me, and therefore, it is important to determine what may be causing this abnormally low valuation. To this question, I have identified two very clear answers:

The market fears the exposure to European real estate, which makes up 30% of WPC's portfolio today.

The market dislikes the asset management arm of WPC and considers it to increase the risk of the overall story.

I, however, consider both attributes to be highly attractive. The international exposure is not a liability; rather, it is an asset. It allows U.S. REIT investors to access the European real estate market without the negative implications of withholding taxes and higher transaction cost. It also permits WPC to look for opportunities in a larger universe of net lease properties; potentially leading to stronger performance.

The asset management platform allows WPC to grow faster during certain time periods and access more capital as they launch new non-traded REITs and other vehicles. Moreover, it only represents about 5% of its current FFO, so it clearly is nothing major compared to their own real estate portfolio.

Therefore, these factors should result in a PREMIUM in my opinion, and certainly not a DISCOUT. I consider WPC's quality to be comparative to Realty Income, National Retail Properties and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) among net lease REITs.

Let's compare the valuations and try to determine the implied upside according to a relative valuation approach:

The FFO multiples of the peers are significantly higher for unjustified reasons, making the current share price very compelling. Keep in mind that WPC used to trade at a multiple even above 20 back in 2013, so it is not unreasonable to expect it get back there. If WPC traded at the average FFO multiple of its peers, it would be priced 54% higher than today.

Finally, the current dividend yield of WPC is also more than 50% higher than the average of its peers at 6.3% yield today.

Final Thoughts

WPC is an above-average-quality REIT selling at a below-average valuation. I find no warning signs at the portfolio, management or balance sheet level. Everything is of high quality, and on top of that, the valuation is opportunistic. High quality combined with low price is rare, especially today, and this is why I consider WPC to be one of the best opportunities in the REIT market today.

