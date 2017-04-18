Exxon Mobil - The Cash Flow King

The energy industry landscape is filled with companies that have burned cash flows and slashed dividends in the last two years. But things are starting to improve as oil seems to have stabilized at over $50 a barrel. This might be a good time for dividend investors, particularly those who have a low to moderate risk tolerance, to buy Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock.

Exxon Mobil currently offers a decent dividend yield of 3.67%. That's high considering that the company has generally offered a dividend yield of less than 3% throughout most of the last 10 years. The yield is also higher than the S&P-500 average yield of 1.96% and the 10-year treasury yield of 2.2%. But when compared to other oil majors - Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) - Exxon Mobil's yield doesn't look that attractive anymore, but the industry leader more than makes up for it with other strengths.

Dividend yield XOM 3.67% CVX 4.07% RDS.A 7.17% BP 6.86% TOT 5.26%

Exxon Mobil has been rewarding investors by consistently growing dividends. In fact, Exxon Mobil has grown dividends for 34 years running - a track record which is unmatched in the energy industry. This performance is underpinned by the company's superior balance sheet and ability to consistently generate strong levels of cash flows, even during the downturn.

Exxon Mobil has the least levered balance sheet in the industry. At the end of last year, Exxon Mobil had just $39 billion of net debt, which isn't significant for a company valued at $341 billion. Its debt level is about the same size as that of Chevron which is about the half the size of Exxon Mobil in terms of market cap. Exxon Mobil's debt translates into a net debt ratio of just 18.9%, which is not only the lowest among oil majors but also one of the lowest among all US-based oil producers.

On top of this, Exxon Mobil is a cash flow king. The company not only generates far more cash flows from operations than any other US-listed oil producer (which is understandable considering that it produces far more oil - 4.05 million boe per day in 2016 - than any of its peers) but also strong levels of free cash flows.

Last year, as oil dropped to multi-year lows of close to $26 a barrel and ended up averaging just around $43 a barrel, Exxon Mobil generated enough cash flows to fully fund its entire capital expenditure as well as almost half of the cash dividends. In 2015 as well, the company reported $3.85 billion of free cash flows. By comparison, a vast majority of other oil producers, including the oil majors, burned cash flows in at least one year of the past two. These companies relied on asset sales and additional borrowings to fund some of their capital expenditure and all of their dividends.

That being said, it is important to note that although Exxon Mobil's cash flow profile is the strongest among its peer group, it is not ideal. The company is not generating enough free cash flows to fund the entire dividend expenditure. That's in contrast to a few years ago (in 2014, for instance) when it self-funded its entire capital expenditure as well as dividends. But Exxon Mobil can still continue growing dividends.

Exxon Mobil has also planned to raise capital expenditure by roughly 14% this year, but the company will still likely clock strong levels of free cash flows. That's because the cash flows will receive a boost from an improvement in energy prices as well as the start-up of some high-margin projects. That should allow it to grow dividends.

Exxon Mobil, however, may not be able to self-fund all of its dividends in 2017, but this company is well positioned to absorb a cash flow deficit. Remember, Exxon Mobil has also been selling assets (sold $4.3Bn of assets last year) which should help in funding a cash flow shortfall. In addition to this, the company has an under-levered balance sheet, as highlighted earlier, which means that it can also raise additional debt to fund the deficit without significantly damaging its financial health.

Exxon Mobil shares closed at $81.69 on Friday. At this level, the stock is slightly higher than 52-week lows of $80.31, close to key support zone of $80 to $81, below 50-day and 200-day moving average and comes with a historically high yield of 3.67%, with a strong possibility of dividend growth in the short term. I believe this might be a good time to buy Exxon Mobil stock.

