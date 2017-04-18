Exxon Vs. Chevron - Battle Of The U.S. Oil Giants

Exxon (dividend yield of 3.68%) and Chevron (dividend yield of 4.07%) pay large dividends, but these payments are unsustainable unless more free cash flow is produced in the future.

The decrease in the price of oil per barrel has severely impacted revenue, profits, and cash flow for both Exxon and Chevron.

I wrote an article a few weeks ago on why I won't be buying Chevron (NYSE:CVX) anytime soon, so I wanted to see how Exxon (NYSE:XOM) stacked up. Quite simply, its been a rough couple of years for both companies. The severe drop in the price oil, which began in 2014, has put a major strain on revenue, profits, and cash flow. However, both companies expect performance to pick up over the next few years. Oil prices have steadily increased and long-term capital projects are coming online and will soon begin yielding cash flow. In spite of that, I've come to a similar conclusion with Exxon as I did with Chevron. Volatility in the price of oil will remain a huge risk and irresponsible financial decisions relating to dividend payments and share repurchases are a big red flag, in my opinion.

Historic Performance - Winner: Exxon

The last few years have been pretty ugly. Both companies have seen sales, earnings, and free cash flow deteriorate as the price of oil collapsed starting in 2014. Exxon has fared better and was still able to produce a profit and positive free cash flow in 2016 even though the average barrel of oil was below $40.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Dividend - Winner: Exxon

It's hard to call either a winner, since I believe both should have cut their dividend years ago. Each company rapidly increased their dividend over the last 10 years as the price of oil and profits skyrocketed:

Exxon - February 2007 quarterly dividend payment equaled $0.32, which has since increased 134% to $0.75.

- February 2007 quarterly dividend payment equaled $0.32, which has since increased 134% to $0.75. Chevron - February 2007 quarterly dividend payment equaled $0.52, which has since increased 108% to $1.08.

This left both companies in tough spots when the price of oil decreased. The problem is investors love dividends, so it becomes hard to cut these payments given the market reaction is generally negative.

Looking at the numbers, both have had recent shortfalls. However, Chevron is the clear loser here since they produced negative free cash flow on a cumulative basis over the previous 4 years. Folks, there's no sugar coating it, that's a severe shortfall when $7.5 to $8 billion dollar dividend payments were made every year. To put this another way, Chevron produced negative free cash flow of ($6.8) billion over the last 4 years and had to pay out $31.4 billion in dividends, which equaled a shortfall of $38.2 billion. Exxon has performed better and broke even over the last 4 years on a cumulative basis, but their free cash flow did not cover dividend payments the last two years.

So how did Chevron keep paying its dividend? They increased their debt load and financed dividend payments. Some of this difference was made with cash reserves, but it was mostly from increasing debt by $33.9 billion. This decision making is short-sighted, and is more focused on short-term performance of the stock rather than the long-term health of the company.

I believe that dividend payments are luxuries, not necessities of a business. Both Exxon's and Chevron's dividends are now influencing capital project decisions. Chevron has even been selling off assets that could have otherwise produced future cash flow (you can see a big uptick in 2014 and 2015 in the table above).

Share Repurchases - Winner: Chevron

Both companies have been fairly irresponsible with their share repurchase programs as well. Its the same situation as with dividend payments, both companies just simply didn't produce the level of free cash flow needed to repurchase shares. Exxon loses here because they spent heavily on share repurchases and continued this program as free cash flow began to deteriorate. Chevron reacted a little bit faster and cut share repurchases starting in 2015.

Lets not forget that a company isn't required to repurchase their shares and the market generally doesn't act negatively when these programs stop or decrease. I've modified my payout tables to now include share repurchases.

You have to go back to 2011 to find a year where both could support their dividends and share repurchases with free cash flow. Again, this practice has been supported by tapping cash reserves and raising debt.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Exxon

Pay close attention to the tables below, this is where you can really see the effects of my previous two points on dividends and share repurchases. Both Exxon's and Chevron's cash reserves have trended downward, debt levels have increased, and so has leverage.

Exxon has a slightly better balance sheet. Debt and cash levels are similar, but since Exxon is significantly larger than Chevron, they have lower leverage.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Chevron

According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Exxon is $86.83, which represents 6.5% upside based on the current share price of $81.51. The average target price for Chevron is $125.52, which represents 19.5% upside based on the current share price of $106.04.

Valuation - Winner: Exxon

Enterprise value, trailing P/E, forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, price/sales, and PEG ratio provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/free cash flow by using enterprise value from Yahoo Finance and calculating free cash flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT growth rate provided by Reuters.

This one is close. Exxon is cheaper based on forward P/E, price/sales, EV/EBITDA, and EV/FCF. However, Chevron's earnings are expected to grow more, which gives them a lower PEG. I gave this round to Exxon given Chevron's large shortfall on free cash flow and the resulting EV/FCF.

Conclusion

Exxon is the clear winner in my opinion. Exxon has shown more resiliency than Chevron to low oil prices given they were still able to produce a profit and free cash flow last year. Exxon's dividend payment is also in a better position. With Chevron, there is more risk that they continue using debt to finance dividend payments, especially if there is another oil shock in the future. Overall, I won't be purchasing either stock anytime soon. Oil is expected to remain fairly cheap for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Energy Information Association forecasts Brent crude oil prices to average $55/barrel in 2017 and $57/barrel in 2018. This is better than last year's oil prices, but that doesn't make Exxon or Chevron that compelling given the risks that still remain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.