Microsoft Agrees To Acquire Intentional Software For Team Productivity

The deal is most likely a research acquisition for Microsoft and won't affect its bottom line any time soon.

Intentional has been researching new ways to represent information for individual and group interactions.

Microsoft is acquiring former Chief Architect Charles Simonyi's Intentional Software for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Computing software giant Microsoft (MSFT) has agreed to acquire team productivity software company Intentional Software for an undisclosed amount.

Intentional is developing a potentially new way for individuals and groups to collaborate via a plethora of hardware devices.

I view the deal as primarily a research-oriented acquisition, as Microsoft continues to develop productivity solutions for various consumer and enterprise markets.

Target Company

Bellevue, Washington-based Intentional was founded in 2002 by CTO Charles Simonyi to combine knowledge processing with group productivity so that knowledge workers can operate more effectively with software developers and others.

Management is headed by founder Simonyi who was previously Chief Software Architect at Microsoft from 1980 to 2002 and by current CEO Eric Anderson.

Below is a brief video about Intentional:

(Source: Intentional Software)

Simonyi and his team have been developing the "Intentional Programming" system, which 'enables programs to be written and viewed in a variety of notations, and also permitted the smooth integration of domain-specific and general-purpose languages.'

According to a blog post by Simonyi on his platform:

The Intentional platform can represent domain specific information both at the meta-level (as schemas) and at the content level (as data or rules). It has patterns for distributed interactive documents and for views for a universal surface. When combined with the existing Microsoft technologies and the future technologies that are under development there, the synergies will bring many futuristic scenarios to life.

So, Intentional is creating ontologies for thousands of terms commonly used by people and businesses in their personal and professional lives.

The company currently has around 100 employees working in the area of developing 'productivity scenarios for the future workforce.'

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Neither Microsoft or Intentional disclosed the deal price for the fifteen-year-old company, which began out of Simonyi’s Intentional Programming project at Microsoft on team productivity.

Microsoft may be interested in Intentional to boost its expertise for projects devoted to group technologies, such as Microsoft Teams which it recently launched, as well as its Surface Hub, a multi-touch screen device for group productivity.

Teams is a chat-based workspace available in Office 365 that aims to compete with Slack in the enterprise and SMB markets.

Simonyi believes that Intentional's technologies can be combined with machine learning to reinvent productivity, so would appear to be immediately relevant to Microsoft's group productivity push.

The deal will also bring back Simonyi to Microsoft, which he joined in 1981 and was Chief Software Architect.

We don't know from Microsoft whether the acquisition is more of a long-term research deal or more focused on near-term commercialization.

My guess is that it is more of a research acquisition, which will serve to bring in talented engineers with cross-domain software and hardware expertise.

I don't expect it to show up in Microsoft's bottom line any time soon, but the deal is a tantalizing look into the direction Microsoft wants to move.

