SCANA: Promising Future Despite Westinghouse Woes

SCANA's (NYSE:SCG) stock currently trades close to its 52-week lows due to the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) U.S. nuclear engineering subsidiary, whose AP1000 reactors are currently being installed in the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant, in which SCG has a 55% stake. Since Toshiba's initial announcement of financial difficulties at Westinghouse at the end of December 2016, until an actual Chapter 11 filing in the end of March, SCANA's stock has fallen to a 52-week low as seen in the chart below:

SCG data by YCharts

Despite the gravity of the Westinghouse Chapter 11 filing and the impact of the project on SCG, I believe that the recent stock price discount is unwarranted and ignores both the fundamentals of this utility and the prudent job SCANA's management has undertaken over the last two years of de-risking the nuclear project which should help the company and shareholders avoid a large loss of value.

A summary of my investment thesis is as follows:

SCANA has relatively high free cash flow and earnings visibility, allowing it to be a well-regarded dividend champion for over 16 years.

The generation portfolio contains a significant proportion of clean and low-cost hydro and nuclear power, which will continue to increasingly serve it well.

Given SCANA's commitment to South Carolina's utilities regulator about providing additional generation capacity, there is a high probability that both nuclear units will be completed (albeit over budget and with some delay) and will positively contribute to the company's low-cost generation mix.

Using a triangulation of trading comparables and a single-stage DDM model with conservative assumptions, I show that SCANA's stock is at least 10% undervalued from its fair value.

Profile

SCANA is a South Carolina-based holding company with regulated electric and natural gas operations and other non-regulated energy-related businesses in the Carolinas and Georgia.

(Source: SCANA 2016 10-K)

The regulated utilities primarily include:

SCE&G: Engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 709,000 customers and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas to approximately 358,000 customers. SCE&G's electric service territory extends into 24 counties of South Carolina. The service area for natural gas encompasses all or part of 35 counties in South Carolina. More than 3.4 million persons live in the counties where SCE&G conducts its business. PSNC Energy: Purchases, sells and transports natural gas to approximately 550,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers. PSNC Energy serves 28 franchised counties covering approximately 12,000 square miles in North Carolina.

Non-regulated businesses include:

SCANA Energy: Markets natural gas in the southeast and provides energy-related services. A division of SCANA Energy sells natural gas to approximately 450,000 customers in Georgia's deregulated natural gas market.

Westinghouse Woes

SCANA is a 55% partner in two 1,250MW nuclear units (or 1,117MW net capacity, according to SCANA's 10-K) at Summer power plant in SC together with Santee Cooper. On March 29th, Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, putting the entire project in jeopardy.

Speaking with analysts soon after this filing, SCANA's management has provided several key points about the project and its intentions:

An agreement is in place with Santee Cooper for work to continue as normal for at least 30 days, funded by owners (SCANA and Santee Cooper).

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will continue as construction manager and will continue to provide staffing.

AP1000 intellectual property and software have been escrowed, allowing a new construction team to take over and finish the project if needed.

Westinghouse is anticipated to continue working on the project to bring it to completion throughout its Chapter 11 proceedings.

SCANA has several options it is considering, ranging from entire abandonment of the project to full completion of both units.

Thanks to the de-risking job SCANA has undertook, all options on the table will allow the company to substantially decrease costs on these projects regardless of their final status. Even if one or both units are abandoned, SCANA is entitled to recovery under the BLRA. Additionally, Toshiba also provides at least $4bn in parental guarantee for Westinghouse's project commitments, although it's still unclear how much of this $4bn is intended to cover WEC's commitments to SCANA and the Summer project. SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh indicated on the analyst call that this guarantee could well cover the cost of completing the project.

Given above and considering SCANA's commitment to provide additional energy generation in South Carolina, I think it highly unlikely that either of the units will be abandoned. Indeed, Kevin Marsh mentioned on the call that abandonment would be the "least preferred" option, precisely given the generation capacity expansion issue that will arise.

Fundamentals

Turning back to Q4 2016 results, SCANA reported GAAP earnings of $124m, or $0.87 per share, compared with $98m, or $0.69 per share, in Q4 2015. Though this was a notch lower than $0.90 EPS consensus, SCANA has aimed for a long-term weather-adjusted GAAP EPS growth rate of between 4% and 6% over the next three to five years. The company has also surprisingly increased its 2017 annual dividend by 6.5% (or $0.15) to $2.45, as well as increasing the upper band of the payout ratio from 60% to 65%. It has a 17-year history of uninterrupted annual dividend increases.

Considering the current stock price close to 52-week lows, SCANA could be a convincing buy on a dividend basis alone. Moreover, I believe that given a sizeable upside to the stock, there is a convincing capital gains play as well. One point to note perhaps is the possibility of new equity issues in the coming 12 months in case of incremental cost pressure from the nuclear project. I think that under the status quo, the company will be more keen to issue new debt (SCANA maintains a solid balance sheet, with operating cash flow covering interest expense about 3.5 times in 2016), rather than issue equity when the stock prices are at a 52-week low. Nonetheless, some equity dilution remains on the cards for the company.

One important factor that will play out longer term in SCANA's favor going forward is its focus on clean or renewable energy generation mix. SCANA has about 3.4GW of generation capacity coming from hydro, nuclear, solar, and natural gas (and considerably more by 2020 if VC Summer units 2 and 3 are built and operational) compared to roughly 1.7GW of generation capacity from coal. While Trump administration is keen on supporting the coal industry and associated coal energy, it's fair to say that the future lies in lower-cost/lower-emission renewables and nuclear/natural gas.

Valuation

In order to gauge the fair value of SCANA's stock, I've used a trading comparables analysis done both from an equity value perspective (P/E ratio) and an enterprise value view (EV/EBITDA). I've identified six peers with a broadly similar integrated utility business model, encompassing some generation assets, transmission, and distribution. Most of the peers operate in southern and south-eastern US also. The peers are" Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) (which is also exposed to Westinghouse bankruptcy proceedings through its Vogtle nuclear project in Georgia), Dominion (NYSE:D), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Entergy (NYSE:ETR), American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

At current P/E of 15.9x, SCANA trades below the peer average of 17.4x. Applying the peer average P/E gives SCANA an implied target price of $72.53, which represents a 9.4% upside on the current share price of $66.30.

In order to triangulate this result, I've also performed a trading comps analysis on an EV basis. This was done to reflect the fact that utilities by their nature are capital intensive businesses with a large debt portion. Since equity holders are only residual stakeholders in the firm, it's important to consider the entire enterprise value of the firm. It also allows us to disregard each peer's capital structure. Using EBITDA further allows us to not take into account any potential differences in accounting treatment of depreciation among the peers. Using EV/EBITDA as a multiple, SCANA at 11.0x is also below average EV/EBITDA of 11.6x. Applying this multiple to SCANA's EBITDA renders an implied target price of $73.65 or a 11.1% upside to the current share price.

To further triangulate the valuation, I've used a single-stage DDM model (also called the Gordon Growth Model). While admittedly over-simplistic in its approach and assumptions, a DDM can provide a fair, quick and dirty approximation of true value in stable dividend-paying businesses such as utilities. Using a conservative 4% long-term dividend growth based on a three-year dividend growth CAGR for SCANA and a high cost of equity of 7.50%, the DDM gives a fair value of $72.80 per share.

Results from the various valuation methodologies are shown on the football field chart below with +/-10% "margin of safety" for each, as well as the 52-week High/Low range. The three valuation ranges give an average target share price of $73, representing a 10%+ upside to the current share price. While seemingly modest, I consider this a conservative estimate. Once we get more clarity on SCANA's next steps and the status of its nuclear project, the fair value of the stock might well lie in $75-80 range.

Conclusion

SCANA's stock seems undeservedly undervalued in the aftermath of Westinghouse Chapter 11 filing. Although this bankruptcy does put the VC Summer project in disarray, there are credible indications that SCANA Corp. will aim to complete both nuclear units in around 2020, which will strengthen the company's energy generation mix. Furthermore, management has signaled its commitment to continued strong dividend growth by raising both the dividend growth and the payout ratio for 2017 and beyond.

While some concerns remain regarding a potential new equity issue and the status of the V.C. Summer project, I consider SCANA's stock to be at least 10% undervalued at present, based on P/E and EV/EBITDA comparables as well as a single-stage DDM model. At present prices and below, SCANA is a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.