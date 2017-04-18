Daily Pain - Less Is More

Pain Capital shares with us why he believes doing less is actually more valuable in investing.

By: Pain Capital

Most of us have bought into this mindset of "having more is more." Whether it's the portion sizes on food, stocks in the portfolio, or money, we have all been brain-washed into believing having more is always better.

I have been reading the book, "Essentialism - The Disciplined Pursuit of Less", and it has really changed the way I think about what I want to do with my investments and how I see the world.

Today's piece will be a summary of my conclusion so far.

Less is More

Buffett has always espoused the virtues of simplicity. Whether that's in finding easy-to-understand businesses or living a simple life, he's the simplest form of an investor it gets. His teaching of having a 20-punch card idea list really nails it home, but I question just how many out there actually take that approach to heart.

In this week's weekly discussion, I brought up the idea of doing less reports and having more content. Let's give readers more of our insight into fewer names while increasing the quality of the research.

Long story short, we all decided that my suggestion was spot on. We will be compiling a list that we believe we are absolute experts on. Over time, we will look to grow the list by researching more and more into the names. I personally don't want to be an oil and gas expert, although I'm borderline there, and I want to be able to have about 100 to 140 names that I can pull the trigger without ever even having to look at the financials.

I think this mental exercise really forces you to ask yourself just what it is you want to achieve in the investing world. Is it the broad knowledge over hundreds of ideas the goal or is it to be able to understand a select few but become an absolute expert in them that matters?

This mental exercise invariably leads me back to the world of oil and gas. Why am I spending a punch in the 20-punch card on this?

The 20-Punch Card Thought Process

Howard Marks famously put it, it's not enough just to be a contrarian, you also must be right.

Contrarian thinking is weird. I liken it to this cartoon below:

What does it really mean to be a contrarian?

There are at times this question bothers me a bit. Does everyone saying oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices will go to $60 make me consensus, or does the fact that everyone knows oil is going to $60, but believes everyone knows it so they don't make an investment on it make me a contrarian?

It's similar to Howard Marks' philosophy of second-level thinking. If a stock goes down, and everyone knows why it's gone down, does it make it a good buy because everyone already knows why it went down?

My thought process is very much ingrained to how I first got into the investing business. In a world born in pain and when the opportunities were plentiful, I felt the best opportunities were always the ones discarded by others. Unloved, hated, and horrendous-looking stocks made me the most money. Sure, it's burned me a few times in the past, and my track record reflects some of the mistake, but it's allowed me to outperform the market over the last 5 years.

Keeping the thought process simple, I have always found contrarian of the contrarian bets to pay off the biggest. One of my most fortunate investments I've ever made was in Nokia (NYSE:NOK). Many of you might not remember this now, but in the fall of 2012, Nokia sold below liquidation value, while owning some of the most valuable patent portfolios in the world.

Boy, did it smell like money. What was even more odd about that investment at that time was that even the bears acknowledged how valuable the patent portfolio was. One sell-side analyst that had a sell-rating on NOK said that in the case of a sell, NOK's patent portfolio was likely worth triple the share price.

"Um… Excuse me?"

I looked at the opportunity and pulled the trigger without even hesitating. That position alone contributed close to 35%+ of my returns over the last five years.

Less is more.

Fast forwarding to our day and age, I'm seeing the same setup taking place. Non-OPEC production is falling, US shale servicing cost inflation is on the rise, oil demand getting revised higher, IEA warning about potential shortfall in supply, and all the while, Saudi still wants to cut oil production.

Sell-side analysts agree oil prices will need to move higher.

"Ok, where's that enthusiasm in energy stocks?" (NYSEARCA:XOP)

It's another classic scenario of, "I think I know what might happen, but I won't invest on it."

Why the "beep" not?

I'll leave the answering aspect of the question to most of you if you wish to share your response in the comments. If I attempted to answer that today, I might pop a blood vessel.

Conclusion

I am taking the energy bet into my 20-punch card investment philosophy. Hopefully, most of you will stick around with all of us through our investment journey to collect the punch stamps together. Who knows what opportunity comes after energy, but I know something will eventually come if we are all patient enough.

Less is more in investing, and I highly recommend you reading that book.

Until next time, Pain out.

