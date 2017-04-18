The Biggest Investment Risk I Have Taken

A few days ago, Rebecca Corvino challenged SA authors to share their own experience about the biggest investment risk they have taken. Therefore, in this article, I will share my own experience. The biggest risk I have taken is the high-leveraged bet I took on the ongoing bull market of S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY).

First of all, it is worth noting that most investors sometimes take enormous risks which they do not realize. Unfortunately, they realize them only when they land in reality the hard way. Therefore, in order to avoid devastating losses, it is really important to realize the underlying risk of every part of the portfolio.

In reference to my own experience, I incurred heavy losses in the Greek stock market. Ironically, I invested in Greek stocks at the most opportune time, during the end of 2008 and the beginning of 2009. During that period, the Greek stocks recorded a solid bottom, just like the stocks of almost all the global markets. As a result, my portfolio doubled in value in just 12 months. Even better, the global recovery was only in its first stages and hence there seemed to be ample room for further gains.

Unfortunately, for the first time in history, the Greek stock market diverged from the global markets due to the Greek crisis. Consequently, all my profits evaporated in just a few months. Even worse, the Greek drama kept deteriorating and thus I lost 50% of my initial capital in the following two years. The losses were devastating, particularly given that a significant part of my portfolio included capital from my relatives, who trusted me to invest their savings. Therefore, I had to stop the bleeding process of my portfolio and retrieve the losses.

To this end, I switched to a portfolio fully invested in US stocks in 2012. Although S&P had already doubled off its bottom, I had full confidence in the strength of the bull market. While most "experts" viewed the bull market as a relief rally and expected a double-dip recession, I considered it to be the beginning of a new secular bull market. S&P has always climbed to new all-time highs every 10-20 years thanks to the technological progress of humanity. As S&P had remained within the range 700-1600 during 1997-2013 and was approaching its upper limit in 2012, I believed it was about time for the index to break up to new highs. In addition, the Fed was more accommodative than ever and it seemed highly unlikely to me to witness a U.S. recession with zero interest rates.

Therefore, I fully invested in U.S. stocks. I purchased stocks with promising growth prospects, minimum debt and reasonable valuations, such as Torchmark (NYSE:TMK), Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Travelers (NYSE:TRV) and L-3 Communications (NYSE:LLL). To my benefit, these stocks kept growing their earnings while the market also gradually rewarded them with a higher P/E ratio. As a result, I received a double bonus: higher earnings and a higher P/E ratio.

Nevertheless, it is extremely hard to fully retrieve the losses when your starting point is a 50% loss of the initial capital. In fact, one has to achieve a 100% return only to breakeven when one has lost half of the initial capital. Therefore, I greatly enhanced my returns by selling plenty of out-of-the-money put options of solid stocks, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). I sold weekly and monthly put options and thus enhanced my annual returns by about 10%-15% per year.

While the vast majority (more than 95%) of the put options expired worthless (and hence profitable), there were a few instances in which the underlying stocks fell steeply and hence the positions resulted in a temporary loss. However, in those few cases, I rolled over the put options to the following months until I made a profit. Consequently, I eventually made a profit from almost all the sales of out-of-the-money put options. The reason behind the success of this strategy was the fact that I applied the strategy only on solid stocks, which I felt comfortable having at much lower prices than the prevailing ones and which recovered after every steep decline. Moreover, when investors sell options, time works in favor of them, as they profit from the decay of their time value every single day that passes. This is a very important point, which should be the cornerstone of every single portfolio; time should work in favor of the portfolio. For instance, buyers of options ignore this rule and try to beat the time decay of their options, usually without any success.

Thanks to the performance of my stocks and the additional income from the sale of put options, I achieved an unbelievable comeback. More specifically, during the last 5 years, my portfolio has advanced from -50% to +100%. In other words, not only did I retrieve my initial losses, but also the initial capital has now doubled. All in all, the portfolio has quadrupled in 5 years. As a side note, a small part (~15%) of this performance has resulted from the strengthening of the dollar vs. euro.

Of course the above strategy cannot be pursued forever. An instant market crash, such as the one in 1987, would result in severe losses. Therefore, I have drastically reduced the leverage of my portfolio and I now target only an approximate 3%-5% annual return from the sale of put options. Moreover, as I am only 41 years old and I have already reached about two-thirds of my retirement goal, I have now switched from stocks to corporate bonds, which yield an average 4%-7% annual return. Thus the total annual return of the portfolio, which now hovers around 10%, is clearly sufficient to help me reach my retirement goal in about 5 years.

I have seen many successful investors boasting of their brilliant strategies and I could do the same. However, all successful investors should admit that luck has been an essential component of their success. I certainly admit that luck was an essential component of my turnaround. On the other hand, while the high leverage from the sale of put options was certainly risky, I had the right judgment to apply the strategy during the most suitable period; a secular bull market supported by fundamentals and Fed simultaneously. To make a long story short, my judgment was a crucial component of my turnaround but luck was equally important.

Nevertheless, now that the market has reached a fully valued status and interest rates are on the rise, the outlook has become much more uncertain, particularly given the unpredictable character of the current U.S. government. When investors benefit from luck, they should know when the time has come for them to reduce their exposure.

To sum up, the biggest investment risk I have taken was my leveraged bet on the ongoing secular bull market in the U.S. Fortunately, my conviction turned out to be correct, and thus my portfolio quadrupled in 5 years. Now that valuations have become overheated and the outlook is much more uncertain, I have switched from stocks to corporate bonds and short positions in put options, targeting an approximate 10% annual return. When investors consider taking a big risk, they should have great conviction and make sure that the underlying conditions favor their thesis. In addition, if they succeed, they should realize that they should take their huge profits before the latter start evaporating.

