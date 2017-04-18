Santander: What's Going On With Its Brazilian Unit?

The Brazilian unit is the largest revenue contributor

On December 23, we published a bearish article on Santander Brazil (NYSE:BSBR). Our thesis was that Santander Brazil is an expensive banking stock with relatively low profitability levels, negligible growth, inadequate problem loan coverage and margin headwinds. The stock has declined by 35% since mid-February.

Notably, as the chart below shows, BSBR has significantly underperformed its Brazilian peers.

It may come as a surprise to some, but BSBR is the largest contributor to Santander's (NYSE:SAN) top line. As the chart below shows, the group's Brazilian unit represents more than 25% of its total revenues.

Key shareholder sells its stake in BSBR

On March 28, the Qatar Investment Authority, which is a Qatar sovereign wealth fund, announced a sale of as much as $1bn in ADRs of Santander Brazil. According to the company's press release, the Qatar Investment Authority intends to sell approximately 40% of its position. The news came as a major negative surprise, given that the Qatar Investment Authority had been viewed as an anchor shareholder.

Margin headwinds ahead

In April 2013, Brazil began a tightening of its monetary policy to control inflation and inflation expectations. The Brazilian central bank increased its benchmark Selic rate from 7.25% in 2013 to a peak of 14.25% in 2016. Since that, the regulator has started a cycle of monetary easing.

Lower inflation has helped Brazil's central bank to further accelerate the pace of rate cuts, and, as a result, the regulator reduced its policy rate by a full percentage point on 12th April. More importantly, the market consensus for the Selic rate by the end of 2017 has recently reached 8.95%, implying a further 230bps cut.

The 2013-2015 tightening cycle allowed Brazilian banks to originate loans at abnormally high yields, which were a huge tailwind for the banks' margins. In a similar way, a falling interest rate environment is likely to put pressure on the margins. However, it is important to note that Brazilian banks have different starting points. While Banco do Brasil's (OTCPK:BDORY) NIM (net interest margin) should be relatively resilient, thanks to a low-base effect, Santander Brasil's margin is the highest among its peer group. In addition, the previous easing cycle, which was started in August 2011, revealed that BSBR's balance sheet is more sensitive to lower rates due to its asset/loan mix.

It is also well worth mentioning that Santander Brazil has a lower share of non-deposit funding that should re-price faster than plain vanilla banking deposits.

Valuation

To be fair, SAN's investors might take comfort in knowing that, after the recent slump, Santander Brazil is no longer overvalued, compared to its LatAm peers.

Bottom line

Santander's prospects in Spain, U.K., and Mexico have clearly improved over the past 3-6 months, and the share price was up 11% YtD. That being said, Santander Brazil, which is the group's largest revenue contributor, continues to face multiple headwinds. The Qatar's stake sale came as a major negative surprise, while lower interest rates are likely to put pressure on the bank's margins.

