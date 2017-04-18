IBM: Sell Off On Top-Line Weakness, Opex Drives EPS Beat

After the market closed, IBM (NYSE:IBM) released 1Q17 results that did not quite impress the Street, as the stock is trading down -3.5% after hours. Revenues of $18.2 billion came in a modest 1% below consensus estimates of $18.4 billion and 3% below year-ago levels, while $2.38 in EPS beat consensus of $2.35.

Credit: NY Post

The closely-watched strategic imperatives end of the business (i.e. data analytics, cloud and engagement) posted revenues of $7.8 billion in 1Q17, for a same-currency 13% YOY growth that probably fell within expectations. For comparison, this same segment grew 12% adjusted for currency last quarter. Strategic imperatives once again pushed total company revenues forward, partially offsetting the declining legacy side of the business that continues to shrink as a percentage of total company revenues.

Cloud picked up the pace, beating last quarter's growth rate by about 200 bps (35% vs. 33% adjusted for currency). Cloud-as-a-Service, another area that catches investor attention, delivered trailing twelve-month growth of 61% YOY, compared to 63% adjusted for currency last quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin continued to decline, by three percentage points this quarter vs. a YOY decrease of 170 bps last quarter. The earnings beat this quarter seems to have been driven mostly by opex (S&M plus R&D) that came in an impressive 13% lower YOY. Cost management might, in fact, be IBM's best shot at continuing to exceed earnings expectations in the near-term future.

Despite the small EPS beat, IBM's expectations for FY17 earnings were reaffirmed at a minimum of $13.80/share.

IBM as an investment vehicle

A couple of weeks ago, I argued that "the Street was pricing IBM too conservatively, given what I believe the company was able to produce, particularly in the longer term." I pointed out that analysts seemed skeptical that the company could even meet the low end of its FY17 EPS guide and that, as a result, the bar was set too low for Big Blue.

Within the context of IBM's full-year goals, today's earnings suggest that the company is still on track. Nothing new seems to have come out of the print to change what I expect to be a slow crawl toward low single-digit earnings growth in 2017.

The chart below summarizes the key message regarding revenue and pretax income growth by segment shared by management during the company's March Investor Briefing.

Source: IBM's Investor Briefing, Financial Discussion

I understand that IBM is most likely to cause growth-biased investors to yawn and a few current investors who have seen the stock price plateau over the past five years to shrug. But I continue to believe that IBM is a great buy-and-hold name for investors who are more concerned about long-term capital appreciation.

The fundamentals are solid, and the valuations are still low. A stock that (1) trades at 11.9x forward P/E (assuming after-hours stock price of $163.50), (2) offers a 3.4% dividend yield (growing at 17% CAGR this decade), (3) spends only 62% of FCF in dividends and share repurchases, and (4) could still surprise to the upside on EPS in FY17 might sound like an enticing proposition for many value investors.

