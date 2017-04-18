Exxon Mobil: Expectations Too High?

These are not achievable when looking at the QOQ and YOY developments for crude oil and natural gas, but can be beat should expense reduction be material.

We're just under two weeks away from Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Q1 2017 earnings report and there's really a lot on the line for the company. Now, Exxon Mobil has seen a solid last two years in terms of earnings reports where it has surpassed investor expectations on the last six out of eight reports; however, the expectations this time around look difficult to beat, notably the projected level of operating income and EPS. Commodity prices have not improved nearly enough to justify the expectations that the market has for Exxon Mobil's upcoming earnings report, but the company will beat if it can continue along the path of material operating and SG&A expense reduction, lower DD&A, and higher realizations relative to market gauges.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Are Expectations Lower?

Despite crude oil's progress, XOM shares haven't experienced the same success over the past couple of months. At the start of the year, XOM shares trended down heavily, broke below the 200-DMA and has slumped into a range between $80 and $84 the last couple of weeks. Momentum is quite flat and the stock now trades well below its 200-DMA, a clear sign that there's a lack of a justification for the stock to go higher. That's why this upcoming Q1 earnings report may be just the thing this stock needs to get off the ground; yet, expectations are high when viewed at face value.

Source: Bloomberg

Interestingly enough, expectations for the upcoming Q1 earnings report have been falling for Exxon Mobil and that's a good thing because being the largest player in the sector makes for an easy target of high expectations. I've been watching how expectations for the upcoming earnings report have been shifting and the only expectation that has actually increased over the last four weeks is the amount of quarterly revenue expected. The current expectation for that figure is $66.55 billion, which would be an increase of 36.6% YOY, a slight revision upward relative to just a month ago.

When we look at figures like EPS, adjusted and GAAP, the estimates have come down in recent weeks. Following suit, the expectation for net income has fallen as well. The EPS expectation, when viewed from a QOQ perspective, is projected to be more than twice the amount posted in Q4 2016. During that quarter, Exxon Mobil had EPS of $0.41, but now the projection for Q1 2017 is $0.88. Another revision here is operating profit, with the expectation down 8.66% in the last four weeks. What's unfortunate is that this is still a tough expectation to beat. The projection is that this quarter's operating profit will show a drastic shift from -$1.83 billion in Q4 2016 to $6.7 billion. That's a huge shift QOQ. The YOY figure isn't even comparable considering they posted just $205 million in operating profit in Q1 2016 when prices were 50% lower than where they are now.

Yet, Exxon Mobil has found ways to surprise investors time and time again. It's posted a beat on earnings on the past six out of eight reports. For just Q1 reports in the last five years, Exxon has posted a beat every time except in Q1 2012 where it narrowly missed. So, while there's a solid track record, expectations are rather high. The question is: are these expectations warranted?

Source: Bloomberg

Does Crude's Progress Justify High Expectations?

The average price per barrel in Q1 2017 was $51.76/barrel. That's an increase from the prior quarter of $49.14/barrel. This is a marginal shift upward, but where the company really may have gotten hurt is in the early March dip where crude prices surrendered $50/barrel support and fell to $47/barrel. As such, it's appropriate to expect that Exxon Mobil received either the market price for crude or a slight discount, in light of this surge in supply. This, of course, is viewed net of hedging activity. As I'll explain below, Exxon Mobil often receives a less than ideal discount to market proxies.

Source: Bloomberg

Yet, even with crude prices rising 5.33% in the quarter, is it realistic to expect that revenue increased 25.6% QOQ and that operating income rose from less than nothing to $6.7 billion? It doesn't seem realistic to me, but there is always a rationale behind high expectations like this. The problem is that I've seen a lot of research firms place a higher expectation on crude oil prices than what the market actually has provided and while these models account for hedging, they still don't come up with a level of operating income that is remotely close to the expectation listed above. For example, J.P. Morgan is estimating at $55/barrel Brent (roughly $52/barrel WTI), Exxon Mobil will only have operating income of $3.98 billion, which drastically undercuts the expectation. Earnings are actually projected to be higher.

There's actually a decline in average natural gas prices QOQ. The Henry Hub had an average price of $3.01/MMBtu during Q1 2017, but in Q4 2016, the average price was $3.04/MMBtu. While this is only a 1% shift to the downside, it's not any support for drastically higher expectations on a QOQ basis. Granted, when we look at commodity prices on a full year basis, Exxon Mobil received just $38.15/barrel and $2.25/MMBtu in 2016, so 2017 is already off to a better start and maybe that's why analysts expect so much out of this company. Both represent discounts to market prices. The crude realization was short by $5.59/barrel and the natural gas realization was short by $0.265/MMBtu.

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps there is a justification for these higher expectations and that they're not high, but rather reasonable. Commodity prices have improved significantly and are continuing to trek along in their recovery and operating expenses for nearly every E&P continue to fall. At the analyst day last month, the volume guidance overall was increased from 4.0-4.2 mmboe/d to 4.0-4.4/mmboe/d. The company expects a larger benefit from shale operations this year, with Q1 2017 being no expectation. Perhaps the more important point on shale production is the long-term outlook. Over the next eight years, they expect shale production to increase from 200kboe/d this year to 750kboe/d by 2025.

A more than tripling of production inside a decade is monumental and I'll be looking to hear management's positive tone about this outlook on the upcoming earnings call. It's also that more projects have come online, wasteful SG&A as well as operating expenses have been removed and the level of depreciation is expected to fall this year versus the last. The confluence of those factors is how the market gets the seemingly high expectations.

It's also worth reiterating the strength of Exxon Mobil's cash flow position. Even if the company misses earnings, it has the strongest cash flow position of any major and I believe that isn't being factored into current trading. Currently, no major fully covers capital expenditure and payouts to shareholders with the funds from operating cash flow and asset sales. If Exxon Mobil were to be the first major O&G company to be able to cover these outflows, then I'd expect the market to respond positively.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Earnings are due out on April 28 and investors have to know that the expectations for this company are a big step up both QOQ and YOY. While its easy to justify a much stronger set of financial statements YOY, the marginal uptick in crude QOQ and basically flat Henry Hub prices QOQ don't support the high expectations. Yet, this company has been cutting costs significantly, continues forward with its asset sales, and looks to capture higher commodity prices later this year. Long-term production revisions upward definitely help, as well. If this company misses earnings, it's a buy on the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.