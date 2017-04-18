Cars? Diabetes? Is Apple A Dinosaur?

Recently, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been making headlines with a couple exciting new growth initiatives. Last week the company was granted a permit to test self-driving cars in California, and news surfaced that Apple is working on a glucose sensor to help diabetes patients.

While Apple has been focusing on these distant moonshots with little to no near-term revenue impact, their core business is quickly becoming vulnerable.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa platform is ushering a new era of interacting with computers through voice, not touch. This is something Apple tried to do with Siri, but is miserably failing.

Instead of investing in these long-term projects, Apple needs to double down and innovate around protecting its moat around its iOS ecosystem. Building healthcare services and media content (like Planet of the Apps) would be a great start, instead of wasting time trying to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in self-driving cars.

All of this and more is covered in HyperChange's weekly Sunday Schemin' podcast.