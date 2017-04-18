Cars? Diabetes? Is Apple A Dinosaur?

| About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Summary

Apple recently was granted a license from the state of California to test self-driving vehicles.

Apple reportedly has a team working on a glucose sensor to help diabetes patients.

While Apple invests in these moonshots, Amazon's Alexa is quickly eating away at their core iOS business.

Apple needs to stop trying to compete with Tesla and should double down on health services to build a moat around its hardware products before they become obsolete.

Investing in Apple today has become a bet on stagnation and a continuation of the status quo, instead of disruption.

Recently, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been making headlines with a couple exciting new growth initiatives. Last week the company was granted a permit to test self-driving cars in California, and news surfaced that Apple is working on a glucose sensor to help diabetes patients.

While Apple has been focusing on these distant moonshots with little to no near-term revenue impact, their core business is quickly becoming vulnerable.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa platform is ushering a new era of interacting with computers through voice, not touch. This is something Apple tried to do with Siri, but is miserably failing.

Instead of investing in these long-term projects, Apple needs to double down and innovate around protecting its moat around its iOS ecosystem. Building healthcare services and media content (like Planet of the Apps) would be a great start, instead of wasting time trying to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in self-driving cars.

All of this and more is covered in HyperChange's weekly Sunday Schemin' podcast.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Tagged: , Personal Computers
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.