IBM: Here We Go Again

After the close, IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported another quarter with revenue declines. The market is particularly sensitive to this metric for a technology stock.

The stock has rallied strong since the 2016 lows suggesting that revenue growth isn't an imperative for stock gains. Investors need to view the complete financial picture of IBM and not just the loss of legacy revenues.

The market is preoccupied with revenue growth despite annual revenue forecasts in excess of $76 billion. IBM made it clear a while back that the goal was to focus on profitable growth and not all out revenue growth.

The biggest concern with revenue declines is the fear that they never end similar to the current situation with IBM of 20 consecutive quarterly declines. One key hiccup and reason to not sweat the declines is the constant currency impact that should eventually revert back to a tailwind.

For Q1, currency had a 0.7 percentage point impact to revenue growth. The revenue decline is always somewhat overstated due to these headwinds over the last several years.

Besides, IBM is constantly shifting towards cloud, mobile and security segments with solid growth that limit the revenue downside. The strategic imperatives revenue is now over $34 billion and quickly approaching 50% of total revenues.

Source: IBM Q117 presentation

With these revenues providing long term stability, one can focus on cash flows. IBM generated free cash flow of $10.5 billion over the last year and returned $9.2 billion to shareholders via capital returns.

Source: IBM Q117 presentation

During Q1, IBM spent an equal $1.3 billion on both dividends and share repurchases for a 6.6% annualized yield. The company actually ramped up stock buybacks this quarter showing that a price above $160 is not seen as expensive.

As usual, the market sweats the minor details and ignores the attractive value despite the recent rally. At $163 in after hours, IBM trades at less than 12x forward earnings estimates despite a decent 3.3% dividend yield and an investor friendly share buyback to provide support for the stock.

The key investor takeaway is that IBM is an attractively priced stock that is positioned for more upside. Shareholders get paid a solid dividend to wait for a better value in the stock with a recommendation to sit back and not sweat the revenue details like the rest of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.