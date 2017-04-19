Bank Of America: The No. 1 Dividend Growth Stock For The Next 5 Years

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) substantially beat earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2017. Earnings per share of $0.41 beat estimates by $0.06. Revenue of $22.2 billion was up 6.8% year-over-year beating estimates by $590 million. I have been pounding the table on the stock for the last five years. I wrote an article January of 2012 titled, "The Time Is Now To Buy Bank Of America" when the stock was trading for $6.84.

Nevertheless, I see another great five-year period ahead for the stock. I believe the primary catalyst for the stock will be dividend growth. A massive paradigm shift has occurred in the banking sector. A fundamental change in approach to regulations by Washington coupled with the Fed raising interest rates have created the perfect environment for Bank of America to flourish. In the following piece I will briefly touch on the highlights for the quarter and then delve into the dividend growth story.

2017 First Quarter Results

Highlights

The company is operating quite well in all major categories.

Net income of $4.9 billion was up 40% year over year. Earnings per share of $0.41 was up 46% from a year earlier as well. Net interest income was up $700 million which equates to a 5% increase.

I see this as the tip of the iceberg. I expect rates to rise in the future. Furthermore, the yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 115 basis points, from 112 basis points last Thursday. If or when President Trump gets a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed, this should steepen the long-term curve even greater. The 10-2 yield curve has begun to flatten recently. Nevertheless, the spread is still substantially greater than it was just a few months ago. I expect the spread to increase as the Fed continues to raise rates. The one sore spot was expenses which were up slightly.

Even so, this is to be expected with a massive increase in business. Everything is relative. At this point, costs have already been cut to the bone. Any sell off based on an expense increase should be bought in my eyes. The following slide list off the key takeaways from the quarterly results.

Key Takeaways

With year over year improvements in all business segments, the company definitely qualifies as a lead mean profit machine. As we said in the Army when I was a member of the 10th Mountain Division… Pain Purifies. I believe the banking industry has been put through the ringer after being raked over the coals over the past eight years by the Fed and Washington. Now, with Trump in office, things are about to change. Bank of America's earnings per share is set to soar. Ipso facto, dividend growth is set to soar.

Dividend growth prospects

In the first quarter of 2017 Bank of America returned the best ever capital to shareholders than any period since the 2008 housing crisis. I expect this trend to continue. Brian Moynihan stated on the latest conference call:

"This quarter, we produced strong revenue growth; we drove cost savings that offset higher revenue related cost; and we managed risk well; and we returned more capital to you, our shareholders, through dividends and increased repurchased shares than any period since the crisis."

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.64 prior to the 2008 housing debacle. With the current quarterly payout standing at $0.07, that implies a potential nine-fold increase in the dividend may be in store. I say Bank of America gets there over the next five years. I expect the Fed to allow Bank of America to begin to return much more capital to shareholders based on solid regulatory capital levels.

The Trump effect

Trump's pledge to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, buy and hire American, and abolish most Dodd Frank regulations will underpin the Bank of America's bottom line for years to come. After all, Bank of America is the bank of America. In my latest piece Seeking Alpha member, clcellve, took issue with some of my conclusions regarding regulatory relief. Clcellve stated:

I want to thank clcellve for the input on this point. Clcellve is correct, the banks do need regulation. The nuance I would like to expound on is the fact the regulatory environment operates like a pendulum, always swinging too far in either direction. Let me explain.

In 2008 regulations were way too loose and bad things happened. Now, in 2017, regulations are too tight and nothing is happening. The good thing is the regulatory pendulum has begun to swing back in the other direction. This will be extremely beneficial to the banks. Like it or not, that is the way it is. Regulatory relief will continue until something else bad happens again. I submit that is a long way off. Now is the time to get long.

The Bottom Line

The combination of Trump's regulatory and tax relief, $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a rising rate environment, and a robust U.S. economy should allow for substantial capital appreciation as well. The stock is currently trading for nearly half its historical valuation level. Bank of America's tangible book value currently stands at $19.12. The stock traditionally trades for two times tangible book value. That would put the target share price at $38.24. With the current share price at $22.76, this implies 68% upside potential remains in the stock, making it an excellent total return play as well. The bank has a long way to go before getting back to its historical averages. Yet, that is what makes it such a great buy right now. Sure the bank has rallied hard in the last few quarters. Nonetheless, Bank of America did not participate in the enormous run the stock market has had over the last 10 years.

With many blue chip stocks trading at or near their all-time highs, this makes finding bargains akin to finding a needle in a haystack. I say bank of America is that needle. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

