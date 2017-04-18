As one trader put it before you (or I) were awake: "the word of the month is going to be 'frazzled.'"

It's kind of important that you note everything that went wrong on Tuesday, because it goes well beyond Goldman's FICC fumble.

Well, there you go: a clinic in everything I've been telling you is worth watching out for.

I'm reasonably sure that when former FX trader Richard Breslow suggested that "the word of the month is going to be 'frazzled'" at precisely 2:35 a.m. EST Tuesday morning, he wasn't aware of just how quickly he'd be proven correct.

For my part, I rolled out of bed at around 5:30, which was too late to catch the quick move lower in cable (NYSEARCA:FXB) and gilt yields occasioned by this...

U.K. PM Theresa May Making Statement at 11:15am Local Time: BBC

... but just early enough to catch the hilarious reversal in sterling and UK yields that accompanied this...

MAY COULD ANNOUNCE GENERAL ELECTION FOR JUNE 8TH: BBC (full summary here)

That set the tone for a truly manic day in FX that saw the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) monkeyhammered lower at 1:45 on the dot when GBPUSD spiked above 1.290 in absurdly gappy action amid what looked like a massive stop-run above 1.28 compounded by more stop-loss selling of EURGBP as that pair careened to a new 4-month low at 0.8314.

In addition to the algo madness, this was likely made immeasurably worse by extreme spec positioning:

(Bloomberg & Macro Tourist with the annotation)

And with the dollar diving, yields followed suit falling across the curve to their lowest levels of the year. Here's a look at the long bond:

"The dollar has resumed the downward trajectory it established at the start of 2017, and the depth of the next leg lower will likely surprise the remaining bulls," Bloomberg wrote as the carnage unfolded, adding that "if you believe, like many, that the U.S. currency moves in sync with real yields and Treasuries, then you should expect the greenback to fall an additional 4% in coming week."

Oh, and Goldman threw in the towel on their USD long reco, which was just more fuel on the fire (full note here).

Speaking of Goldman, Tuesday morning's FICC fumble didn't do equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) any favors as the bank's shares crashed nearly 5% on the day.

And speaking of banks and yields, anyone want to take a guess at what happens next here (there's a red arrow to help you along)?...

Tuesday was a veritable clinic in terms of demonstrating why I spend so much time trying (mostly in vain) to explain how markets actually work.

We got it all today: A geopolitical tape bomb at 6 in the morning; a Goldman earnings debacle; an algo-assisted, short squeeze in FX that facilitated a dollar drop made worse by the very same Goldman throwing in the towel on one of their top trades; knock-on pressure that drove yields lower.

So think about that. If you made a list of things I've warned are important it might look something like this: 1) geopolitics; 2) algos; 3) extreme positioning; 4) sellside recos; 5) the correlation between the dollar, yields, and stocks.

Well you can check every box on Tuesday.

And it's not about saying "I told you so." After all, it's not like stocks suffered some kind of cataclysm. Rather, it's about alerting you to the fact that believe it or not, there's a lot going on behind the scenes every single day that you can't learn by listening to people pontificate about dividend stocks, sentiment, the virtues of buy-and-hold, and/or how much they like the prospects for some blue chip.

At the end of the day (literally in this case as I'm writing this at sunset), Richard Breslow was right at 2:35 this morning. Because all you can call traders after Tuesday is "frazzled."

