The Greatest Geopolitical Risk For Today's Markets

Much has been made about the geopolitical risk associated with the U.S. standoff with North Korea. Included in these concerns is the potential that the unfolding situation could escalate into a nuclear conflict. Needless to say, the ongoing situation in Asia warrants close monitoring. But the markets are facing a far greater geopolitical risk that has been unfolding for some time and threatens to escalate dramatically as soon as the end of the week.

Assessing The North Korea Risks

The conflict between the United States and North Korea continues to escalate. And capital markets have reacted with hesitation in recent days in response to the unfolding situation. For example, the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) sell off that took place last Thursday could be reasonably attributed to investors taking short-term risk off the table heading into a three-day holiday weekend where the outcome of increased saber rattling between the U.S. and North Korea was somewhat unknown.

But while the situation in North Korea does warrant ongoing attention by investors from a risk management standpoint, it is worthwhile to consider the potentially sustained market risks associated with the current situation even if it starts to escalate into a worst-case scenario that involves explicit nuclear threats.

To answer this question, let's consider historical precedent to see how the market reacted under comparable worst case circumstances. One particularly notable comparison occurred back in 1962 with the Cuban Missile Crisis. During a thirteen day crisis that unfolded from October 16-28 in the wake of Soviet missile deployment in Cuba, it is believed by many that the standoff at the time was as close as we came in the Cold War period of entering into a hot nuclear conflict.

So how did the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index perform in and around this time period? To answer this question, venture a look at the chart below. The stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) was already in the midst of a mild correction starting in mid-September leading up to the onset of the crisis on October 16. And over the next twelve days, stocks did sell off by a measurable -4.5%. But similar to the post financial crisis fashion of today's stock market, once the threat had subsided, stocks were surging off to new highs in a matter of days after the event.

The lesson associated with the Cuban Missile Crisis that we have seen repeated throughout market history is the following. While geopolitical risk associated with military can rattle investor nerves in the immediate term, any jitters almost always result in an attractive buying opportunity for those that keep a cool head about themselves. And the same is likely to be true once again with the current conflict, even if it were to meaningfully escalate in the coming days and weeks.

The Greatest Geopolitical Risk Facing The Markets Today

Instead, the greatest geopolitical risk facing the markets today is coming from an entirely different part of the world. And the nature of the conflict is much more civilized versus what is currently unfolding with the flexing of military muscle in Asia.

On Sunday, April 23, voters in France (NYSEARCA:EWQ) will take to the polls to begin the process of electing a new president. Until recently, this vote made for good news headlines about the rise of nationalism and anti-European Union (BATS:EZU) sentiment in the world's sixth largest economy and second biggest using the euro currency (NYSEARCA:FXE). But such concerns directly associated with the election outcome largely lacked weight due to the fact that the leader of this voting group in the French population in Marine Le Pen from the National Front (FN) party appeared likely to win in the first round but stood little chance of prevailing in the key second round of voting.

The significance of this election has completely changed in the past couple of weeks. This is not because of anything Le Pen has done. In fact, her poll numbers have marginally faded to the 22% range after peaking around 26% to 27% at the start of the month. Instead, the market risk associated with the election has been elevated thanks to the surge in the polls by Jean-Luc Melenchon from the far left and anti-EU Unsubmissive France (FI) party. Just one month ago in late March, Melenchon was barely in double-digits in the polls and fighting for distant fourth place with left counterpart Benoit Hamon from the mainstream Socialist Party (PS). But over the last few weeks, Melenchon has surged in the polls and is now within striking distance of landing one of the critical top two spots in the first round of voting this Sunday. In fact, Melenchon ranked as high as second with 22% of the vote in a recent poll from this past Saturday.

So up until a couple of weeks ago, we had a three-way Presidential race between two relatively mainstream candidates in Emmanuel Macron from the upstart centrist En Marche! party and recently scandal ridden Francois Fillon from the mainstream center right Republican party up against the far right Ms. Le Pen that appeared likely to advance past the first round of voting only to be defeated handily in the second round by either Macron or Fillon. But with the first round vote quickly approaching, we now have a four way race between Macron, Fillon, Le Pen and Melechon that is too close to call for any of the candidates.

If the centrist Macron advances on Sunday, he is the most likely to win in any second-round match up on Sunday, May 7. But if Macron does not advance, then the final outcome of the election is blown wide open. Fillon enjoys a polling advantage over Le Pen, but it is decidedly more narrow. And Fillon is currently projected to be defeated in a head-to-head match up with Melenchon. And then there is the possibility that far left Melenchon and far right Le Pen could both finish in the top two spots in Sunday's voting. At present, Melenchon is favored over Le Pen, but the margin is narrow enough that it remains too close to call.

What is the geopolitical risk here? Both Melenchon and Le Pen are vocally anti-European Union and lean against international trade in favor of protecting domestic interests. In other words, if either "outsider" ends up becoming the next President of France, it would likely accelerate the eventual demise of the European Union in a meaningful way. Whether either candidate would be able to secure a legislative majority to advance their mandate would largely be beside the point at that point, as anti-EU fervor is rising across the continent and such an outcome would likely fuel this spirit while also emboldening the likes of the Five Star Movement in Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) that are also increasingly agitating for a break from the common market and have been slowly increasingly their polling lead for the next election that will take place no later than 2018.

Put more simply, if both Melenchon and Le Pen advance to the second round on Sunday, or if either candidate prevails in the second round of voting on May 7, the days of the European Union would likely be numbered. And while global financial markets have shown impressive resilience at least thus far in the wake of the Brexit vote out of the United Kingdom (NYSEARCA:EWU) last year, the potential disintegration of the European Union along with the monetary policy implications of a massive transformation for one of the world's major central banks may bring with it risks and uncertainties that consistently emboldened risk markets may find too difficult to simply ignore anymore.

The Bottom Line

For those bracing for potential military conflict, the situation in Asia warrants close attention. But for those investors bracing for potential risks for their investment portfolios, nearly all eyes should be on the outcome of the first round of voting in the French presidential election this upcoming Sunday. For the fate of the European Union may rest on which candidates advance to the second round of voting coming out of the weekend.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.