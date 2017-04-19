General Electric Just Flashed A Big Buy Signal

Source: dailyreckoning.com

Expectations for General Electric (NYSE: GE) going in to earnings are extremely low. Stifel's Robert McCarthy and team state the firm is cautious on the group heading into Q1 earnings given the relatively high valuations and increased investor expectations following the presidential election, underscored by the recent material pullback in industrial distributors on earnings of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) and Fastenal (NYSE: FAST) as well as the weaker than expected North American short cycle lighting outlook from Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI).

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Stifel went on the say its earnings expectations for General Electric were among the lowest for the entire industrial sector. I love that.

Low expectations equate to major but signal

Lowered expectations leave a greater chance for an earnings surprise. The fact of the matter is it's not about the actual numbers, but the expectations. When expectations are set extremely high, it makes it that much harder for a company to meet them, much less beat them. Don't get me wrong, Stifel has good reason for lowered expectations. Nonetheless, I see that as a positive as well.

Buy straw hats in the winter

The phrase "buy straw hats in the winter" is attributed to Russell Sage, a 19th-century American investor and financier. What it means is basically you need to buy when both demand and cost are low. Therefore, you can sell when demand and price are high. Sage stated:

"I bought straw hats in winter, and now they're worth a fortune!"

Now let me be clear, I'm not saying you will make a fortune buying General Electric. Yet, you will definitely not lose a fortune either. Capital appreciation is a blessing. Nevertheless, capital preservation is a necessity. I would say General Electric offers an excellent entry point heading into earnings trading under $30. The stock is under owned and unloved at present. What's more, several major positive near-term catalysts are present. One of my favorite quotes by Templeton is "buy at the point of maximum pessimism." We may now be there yet, but we are fairly close I surmise.

Near term catalyst

Pro growth policies

None of President Trump's pro growth policies are currently priced in to the stock. General Electric management has not increased guidance based on any corporate tax reform, regulatory relief, or infrastructure opportunities.

General Electric has reached pivot point

Jeff Immelt described General Electric's transformation as a pivot. The transformation was a pivot from primarily being a financial company to becoming an industrial pure play. The process has been long and arduous. This has caused shareholders to lose faith as the rest of the market soars while General Electric shares have only managed to trudge along. Many are ready to throw in the towel at this point. Nonetheless, what I have gleaned from my years in the market is that's exactly the time to buy, not sell. The hardest thing to do is buy when things looks bleak and sell when things look great.

Immelt sticks his neck out

Immelt's stated goal of hitting $2 EPS in 2018 on 3-5% organic growth is a very high bar. On top of this Nelson Peltz has backed him into a corner regarding meeting expectations. The combination of these two forces makes the opportunity for an earnings surprise that much greater in my eyes. I submit the company's management is doing anything and everything to reach their stated goals. On the other hand, if Immelt and company fail to come through, I submit the Immelt era will quickly come to an end. Moreover, Immelt already has given several signals in my mind he is preparing to step down. This is will be a positive catalyst in itself once it happens. What's more, the company is dedicated to returning capital in shareholders.

Return of capital No. 1 priority

General Electric remains committed to returning cash to its shareholders. General Electric has paid a dividend every quarter for the last 100 years. The company returned a whopping $30 billion in the form of dividends and buybacks in 2016 and over $130 billion in dividends since 2000 to its shareholders. The company estimates it will return $20 billion to investors in 2017 as well.

The Bottom Line

I submit now is the time to buy, not sell. The company has just now reached the pivot point. The future of General Electric has nothing to do with its past at this point. Past is not prologue in this case. With the current dividend yield at 3.22%, the stock trading under $30, and expectations so low, now is an excellent time to pick up shares. Nevertheless, If I was looking to start a position in General Electric today, I would buy a third of the position prior to earnings, a third after, and leave a third to buy at some future point. This will significantly reduce risk. The market and uncertainty are both current at all-time highs which usually leads to a correction at some point.

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult a financial advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

Your input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric shares are buy at this time? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.