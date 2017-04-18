Healthcare Dogs See Medical Care Tops By Yield But Big Pharma Tops By Gains For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Healthcare stocks showed 52.1% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little Financial Services dogs came through in April.

MFCSF was top dog by yield and NVS led per analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/13/17.

Healthcare is composed of ten component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all ten of those industries.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Healthcare Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dog Metrics Diagnosed 10 Top Dividend Healthcare Stocks By Yield

Top ten Healthcare Sector dogs selected 4/13/17 by top yield represented six of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [1] was one of three medical care industry representatives.

The two other medical care industry dogs placed second, and tenth, Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) [2], and Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHCF) [10].

The third place Healthcare top ten dog by yield was the first of three drug manufacturers, major firms listed, AstraZeneca (AZN) [3]. The other drug manufacturers, major placed fifth, and ninth: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) [5], and AbbVie (ABBV) [9].

Fourth place was occupied by the lone diagnostics and research industry representative, National Research (NRCIB) [4].

Two drug manufacturers - specialty & generic placed sixth, and eighth, Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY) [6], and Hypermarcas (OTCPK:HYPMY) [8].

Finally, Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) [7], in seventh by yield, completed the top ten April Healthcare top dogs by yield.

Healthcare Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Healthcre dogs by yield as of market close 4/13/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Healthcare Top Dogs Hefted Hearty Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Financial Services dogs was 33% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 67% of their combined total. An prime dividend dogcatcher rule is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Financial Service dogs get special recognition for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Continue Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 13, 2017 was $27.44.

In contrast, the Healthcare list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower priced than Dow dogs, the Healthcare top ten prove less cost means more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $19.61 as of April 13. That's 70 cents versus the Dow full dollar price to reap a dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Eight Healthcare Dogs Showed 6.24% To 14.42% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downsides From Lowest Two Were -3.89% & -7.46%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Calculated (6) A 2.6% Median Target Price Upside and 5.85% Net Gain From 30 Healthcare Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Healthcare top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 14, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Healthcare top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Predicted 11.8% To 28.34% Net Gains For Ten Healthcare Dogs By April 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $163.35, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Novartis (NVS) was projected to net $161.77, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was projected to net $147.88, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $134.96, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $133.28, based on target price estimates from twenty-two5 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $112.09 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $76.98, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was projected to net $75.21, based on median target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $46.81 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Rhoen Klinikum (RKGY) was projected to net $46.45, based on no mean target price estimate just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 10.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Healthcare Dog To Lose 5.73% By April, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) projected a loss of $53.31 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 52.10% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Healthcare dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 4/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs Delivering 3.22% Vs. (10) 6.73% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 52.10% more LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second highest priced Healthcare top yield dog, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.33%.

The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield dogs for April 13 were: Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF); Hypermarcas (OTCPK:HYPMY); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY); Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHCF), with prices ranging from $7.66 to $16.05.

Five higher-priced Healthcare dogs for April 13 were: Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY); AstraZeneca (AZN); National Research (NRCIB); GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); AbbVie (ABBV), whose prices ranged from $20.20 to $64.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: westavevetfl.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, PFE, GE, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.