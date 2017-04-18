Apple Q2 FY2017: What To Expect

iPhone unit sales forecast 51.9 million. iPhone sales could be roughly 66% of total revenue for the current upcoming quarter.

Revenue is expected to be up around 3.84%, with the services segment contributing around $7.2 billion to total revenue.

Summary

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced it will release its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, May 2nd. With just a few weeks until that date, it’s a good time to digest some of management's estimates and see how they compare with previous results.

Management Guidance

Apple is good at giving investors an accurate idea of what to expect from earnings.

Guidance for the second quarter:

Revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion.

Gross margin between 38 percent and 39 percent.

Operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion.

Other income of $400 million.

Tax rate of 26 percent.

Total Sales

So, let's look how the upcoming second quarter (using guidance) compares year on year for the past eight years:

Growth in revenue is expected to be up around 3.84% this quarter, according to management. Looking at Q2 results from the past, it would appear revenue growth is steady.

2015 revenues in Q2 were a little out of the ordinary as you can see; it grew 27% from 2014. This was mainly due to the success of the iPhone 6 and the 6s that were announced September 9, 2014.

"Apple today announced iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history, featuring two new models with stunning 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays, and packed with innovative technologies in an all-new dramatically thin and seamless design."

The 6 and 6s iPhones were a new product to many, both in design and function.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) around that time also released the S6 and S6 Edge. It would appear most consumers on this occasion made a decision to go with the iPhone. Samsung sales only grew 3%.

Tim Cook on the Q2 2015 call said:

"We’re seeing a higher rate of switchers than we’ve experienced in previous iPhone cycles. The success of iPhone has been extremely strong in emerging markets, where unit sales were up 63% year on year."

He goes on to suggest that Apple continues to see higher rates of "switchers" from Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to iOS. In fact, at a higher rate than they have been in previous cycles. Samsung around that time seemed to be desperate, proposing to pay people $200 to "dump your iPhone" and switch to Samsung.

iPhone Focus

Do not expect too much out of the normal from Q2. iPhone sales have been lagging for some time in this quarter.

RBC analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that iPhone unit sales will be 51.9 million.

If we take this figure and multiply by an average selling price of $630 for Q2, that gives us the iPhone revenue of around $32.69 billion. Use this with management's revenue guidance and that would put the iPhone sales at roughly 66% of total revenue for the current upcoming quarter. That would be up slightly from the second-quarter 2016. Then, revenue from the iPhone was 65% of total revenue.

As you can see from the chart above, for the past two years, the iPhone has been just under 70% of total revenues.

Services Continue to Grow

Services revenue: Internet Services, iTunes, AppleCare, Apple Pay

Apple services have continued to increase. Service revenues last reported in Q1 are around $7 billion, up just under 19% from the year prior.

Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson on services:

"Apple’s higher margin services revenue segment grew 22% y/y in FY16, materially outpacing the other segments. At only 11% of total revenue, however, it is a stretch to expect investors to consider using a sum-of-the-parts valuation on AAPL at this point."

Investors will be more focused on this section as it continues to perform well and contributes further to total revenue each recorded quarter.

Luca Maestri (Apple) spoke about how AAPL is going to put more emphasis on the services segment and noted that ARPU is growing at impressive figures.

Tim Cook:

"Apple's services business will be 'the size of a Fortune 100 company by next year'".

Gross margin expected between 38 and 39 percent.

"We expect gross margin to be between 38% and 39%. This guidance range includes 80 basis points sequential headwind from foreign exchange."

Apple lets investors know what margins to expect, and is accurate most of the time. While FX headwinds sometimes cause this guidance to widen, even at 100bps, that is still fairly tight. The US dollar has gained ground vs. its peers quite aggressively over the past 12 months. EURUSD is down 7% from April 2016. With the Fed speaking about more frequent rate hikes, this will likely make the dollar appreciate and be a moderate drag on margins.

Mario Draghi after years of keeping the ECB rate unchanged could be finally about to lift rates, hinting that the fear of deflation has disappeared.

"There is no longer that sense of urgency in taking further actions while maintaining the accommodative monetary policy stance including the forward guidance."

The US and European central bank both dropped rates to basically zero after the housing crisis back in 2008. They held rates low hoping to be able to boost economic activity.

Source: Trading Economics

As you can see, the US was faster early at attempting to boost economic growth, and to some degree, manipulating the currency. It became a race to the bottom.

Zooming in a little on the chart, you can see where the Fed lifted to 1% compared to the ECB.

Source: Trading Economics

If the dollar does weaken in the future, we should expect to see improvements in gross margin.

Although Europe is a consumer economy and contributes by being the second largest source of revenue for Apple, it still lags way behind the US.

Operating Expenses

Management sees operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion. This guidance would suggest the company is expecting a 7% increase year over year in total operating expenses.

If we break this down using previously announced growth numbers and guidance from management, we could expect research and development costs for the quarter to be around $2.6 billion. I would expect selling, general and admin expenses to be around $3.7 billion.

Research and development expenses' year-over-year growth looks like it could come in around 5.4% while selling, general and admin expenses could grow to just over 8%.

Despite the fact that both rates in this area seem high when comparing to total expected revenue of 3.8%, the overall expense growth rate has slowed dramatically.

Share Buybacks and Expected EPS

This is the tricky bit; management fails to provide accurate guidance on EPS or share buybacks. Over the past few years, Apple has been buying back quite a decent number of shares, therefore boosting EPS, buying back on average 5% each quarter.

Utilizing this information, assuming a 5% buyback along with the data on margin and expenses provided by management, I would expect EPS to come in at $1.99 for Q2, up 4.34% year over year from $1.91. That would give AAPL a TTM EPS of $8.44 and a P/E of 16.8 ($141.88 stock price used in P/E).

This number is slightly below the average Wall Street estimate of $2.02 that thinks Apple’s management might be slightly off with guidance.

Summing Up

From the research I have done heading into Q2, it would suggest that revenue is expected to be up around 3.84%, with the services segment contributing around $7.2 billion to total revenue. This will be a key area investors should be watching as Tim Cook suggested that this is a high-margin area Apple is focusing on.

Currently, services are just under 10% of total revenues. FX could play a role in contributing to any margin decline, given the strength of the dollar over the past 12 months. The dollar has appreciated 7% against the euro. Europe contributes around 25% of total revenue, China 24%, Japan 8%, and US 43%.

Expense numbers should be nothing unusual, with growth in total expenses around 7%. During previous year’s growth, expenses amounted to 20%.

For me, I am not a long-term investor of Apple. The iPhone is still the largest part of revenue. The company is working on improving this by putting more emphasis on Apple services with its high margins be a gold mine for AAPL.

It is working on improving this by putting more weight on Apple services with its high margins. It could be a gold mine for Apple. My concern, however, is that the bulk of services are iPhone related. A customer "switch" from iPhones could damage the heavy growing services segment.

Services revenues - iCloud, iTunes, AppleCare, Apple Pay - are mostly iPhone-related purchases. I'm aware not all are iPhone related, but I would assume a large bulk of this "service" is due to the iPhone.

