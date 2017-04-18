BreitBurn Energy Partners: The Restructuring Case Drags On

Equity appears to be out of the money still without an improvement in oil and gas prices.

This makes the value of the Midland Basin assets very important to the recovery for the unsecured debt.

BreitBurn's non-Midland Basin assets (including hedge proceeds) appear to be worth around as much as its secured debt based on current market conditions.

There is disagreement about the value of its Midland Basin assets and what to do with those assets.

The bankruptcy case for BreitBurn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ) continues to drag on with various competing plans being developed. Linn Energy has emerged from bankruptcy already despite filing at around the same time as BreitBurn. A main area of disagreement appears to be BreitBurn's Midland Basin assets, including how it should be valued and what should be done with that asset.

BreitBurn would like to keep its Midland Basin assets, and would likely make that area a development priority for the post-emergence company, similar to Linn Energy's focus on its Merge assets. However, other parties such as the unsecured creditors are pushing for a sale of the Midland Basin assets, as they believe that those assets wouldn't be valued properly without a sale.

The valuation of the Midland Basin assets will make a large difference to the recovery of the unsecured debtholders, since it appears that BreitBurn's other assets are probably worth close to its secured debt under current market conditions. That would make any increase in the valuation of the Midland Basin assets directly applicable to the recovery for the unsecureds. However, it also appears that BreitBurn's equity is at least slightly out of the money still under current market conditions, even if the Midland Basin assets get a decent amount of value.

Calculating EBITDA

Linn Energy's post-emergence valuation gives us an idea of what BreitBurn may trade for after it exits bankruptcy. However, we need to estimate BreitBurn's future EBITDA as part of that calculation.

BreitBurn's production was approximately 46,800 BOEPD in Q4 2016 and it mentioned that its $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017 was likely going to result in additional production declines. However, I am using 50,000 BOEPD in these calculations as an example of what BreitBurn may be able to reach in a year or two post-restructuring.

At current longer-term strip prices (roughly $54 oil and $2.90 natural gas), Breitburn would be able to generate approximately $638 million in revenues with 50,000 BOEPD in production, BreitBurn's typical differentials and its approximate production split during Q4 2016 for oil, NGLs and natural gas.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 9,490,000 $50.00 $475 NGL (Barrels) 2,007,500 $21.00 $42 Natural Gas [MCF] 40,515,000 $3.00 $122 Total Revenue $638

If we assume relatively favorable expense numbers for BreitBurn, this results in an estimate of $230 million EBITDA. Lease operating expenses are pegged at roughly $16.25 per BOE, roughly in-line with BreitBurn's 2016 average, but lower than its per BOE lease operating expense in the second half of 2016.

$ Million Revenue $638 Less: Lease Operating Expenses $297 Less: Production And Property Taxes $51 Less: General And Administrative Expense $60 EBITDA $230

Valuation

Based on Linn Energy's post-restructuring valuation, a 6x to 7x EV to forward EBITDA multiple may be reasonable for BreitBurn, with the value of its Midland Basin assets added on top. That would result in a value of approximately $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion for BreitBurn before the Midland Basin is added.

Houlihan Lokey's valuation of $700 million to $900 million for BreitBurn's Midland Basin assets appears reasonable given recent transactions such as Parsley Energy's acquisition of Double Eagle Energy for just under $40,000 per net acre. BreitBurn has approximately 20,000 net acres (although I've seen 20,000 to 22,000 reported) in the Midland Basin.

The combination of the two valuation ranges above would bring BreitBurn's total value to around $2.08 billion to $2.51 billion. This potentially overestimates BreitBurn's value slightly since it gives a 6x to 7x multiple to the EBITDA related to BreitBurn's Midland Basin production in addition to valuing that asset at close to $40,000 per net acre. Thus this probably represents a modestly aggressive valuation for BreitBurn.

At the end of February 2017, BreitBurn had a $730 million working capital deficit (including its hedge proceeds and its credit facility) and $1.879 billion in liabilities subject to compromise (including its second lien debt and unsecured debt). Thus, the value of BreitBurn's debt exceeds the value of its assets by an estimated $99 million to $429 million.

$ Million Working Capital Deficit $730 Liabilities Subject To Compromise $1,879 Total $2,609

This leaves BreitBurn's equity (preferred and common) still likely out of the money under current market conditions. The asset values figures are somewhat on the aggressive side since it double counts some of BreitBurn's Midland Basin value and assumes higher than current production totals. Even with those more aggressive assumptions, BreitBurn's debt is still a bit greater than its asset value.

Conclusion

BreitBurn's non-Midland Basin assets appear to be worth close to its secured debt at the moment, making the Midland Basin asset valuation very important to the unsecured debt recovery. BreitBurn's unsecured debt appears to have some potential upside from its current mid-50s price. However, that is dependent on the Midland Basin assets getting attributed a value in the $700+ million range.

It appears that BreitBurn's equity remains out of the money, requiring higher oil prices to have a meaningful recovery. I closed my short position in BreitBurn's preferred units a little while ago since the risk/reward for that didn't appear as compelling sub-$2. While the preferreds appear to be out of the money still, I can see them potentially getting a small amount of new equity plus some warrants as part of a restructuring deal (perhaps similar to the Vanguard plan).

