United Technologies: Forecasting Valuation And Dividend Growth

UTX could double its share price over the next 5 years and increase its dividend meaningfully.

I have previously laid out the case for why United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) is a strong dividend growth stock investment, which you can see here. In this article, I will apply the conclusions drawn from that article to forecast expected dividend payouts, share buybacks, and valuation.

Starting Point

Below is a summary of the relevant recent metrics for UTX through 2016A. I plan to use 2016 as a starting point to forecast out Sales, EBITDA, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow, which will be our inputs for the dividend, buyback, and valuation analysis.

Data: Company filings.

Forecasting 2017 - 2021

For 2017, management projects organic sales growth of 2-4%, EPS of $6.3-$6.6/ share, and free cash flow of 95-100% of net income (per March investor presentation).

For my 2017 projection, I've taken the 3% sales increase as the midpoint of management's estimate. I've also assumed flat EBITDA and Net Income margins, even though we know that high margin aftermarket sales are an increasing portion of UTX's revenue mix and that productivity of service workers will increase based on recent technology investment, particularly in the Otis segment.

For projecting sales through 2021, let's revisit some of the drivers discussed in my previous article and also review what management has projected. Per the March investor presentation, management forecasts the Otis division to grow at a CAGR of 3-5% over the next several years. Per my previous article, UTX has completed its investment phase and is entering an execution phase in 2017. 2017 is therefore a ramp up year, with 2018-2021 starting to see accelerated growth from the various investments UTX has made in innovation, growing its installed base in Otis and GTF, the new products offered at CCS, and innovation in its aerospace systems. I've reflected this ramp-up in growth through the sales rate acceleration presented below.

Remember that aftermarket parts and service work is higher margin. UTX may only make 5-6% margin on selling a new elevator, and in fact loses money on each new GTF engine it sells, but the installed base of this equipment provides years of high margin aftermarket parts and service work. As aftermarket service becomes an increasingly higher amount of total sales, UTX should see margin expansion in both EBITDA and Net Income. I've included my projected margins below.

For free cash flow, I've assumed the 95% net income to free cash flow conversion ratio on the low end of management projections.

2016 Data: Company filings. Forecast my own.

Projecting the 2017 Dividend Increase

To project the dividend increase, we must review both what management has done in the past, along with comments management has made regarding their philosophy of returning value to investors.

Below, I've plotted the dividend rate per share, along with the growth rate each year. While the average growth rate has been 9.4% annually, investors received only a 2.3% raise in 2016.

Data source: Company website.

In terms of management's dividend philosophy, CEO Greg Hayes provided some guidance at the Barclay's Industrial Select Conference in February 2017 (webcast here). In the webcast, CEO Hayes notes that UTX is now exiting its investment phase and will not need to raise capital to fund future growth. He says that free cash flow will be allocated to three areas:

M&A - only in the event that acquisitions are identified that can be accretive to earnings Share buybacks - particularly when the intrinsic value is below fair market value, which Hayes says is done via discounted cash flow method and an 8% WACC Dividends

Now that we have an understanding of the history and management's philosophy, we can forecast the dividend. As shown above, I am forecasting the free cash flow to be $5.0B in 2017. In 2016, UTX bought back $2.3B of stock. I don't believe management would buy back more shares than in 2016. This would leave approximately 785mm shares outstanding at the end of 2017, depending on purchase price of the buybacks. It's hard to predict acquisitions, but let's assume management keeps $500mm in reserve for M&A activities. This leaves $2.2B left for dividends (5 - 2.3 - 0.5). $2.2B / 785mm shares would result in a dividend of $2.80 per share, representing a dividend increase of about 6.9%.

A 6.9% increase in dividend would fall nicely inside the historical range and would make a lot of sense given management's comments regarding capital allocation.

What might the dividend increase be in the future?

Again, while it's hard to forecast acquisitions, I think it's reasonable that management will keep the ratio of dividends to free cash flow the same going forward. To be conservative, I will use a slightly lower allocation to dividends to reflect the chance of a larger acquisition. Assuming 15mm of shares are bought back per year, and the free cash flow in my above forecast is true, that would imply the below dividend growth.

Although the dividend growth rate in the above appears high, remember that UTX is expected to generate significantly higher free cash flow due to the higher margin work coming on in the next several years. Management has to do something with that cash - with growth investments largely complete, dividends will be a bigger priority. Given CEO Hayes' comments above, I believe this dividend forecast is very reasonable.

Valuation

Below is a comparison of UTX's EV / EBITDA multiple historically and against its competitors. I continue to believe that UTX should not be valued at a lower multiple than its competitors. While the market may disagree, once UTX begins to grow its margins and free cash flow, I believe the multiple will have to expand UTX's multiple. I believe that a 12-12.5x EBITDA multiple is a fair valuation for UTX, especially given the strong growth prospects, higher margin, higher free cash flow, and increased expectation of dividend growth.

UTX EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Using a 12x EBITDA multiple on 2017P EBITDA of $10.6B, that would imply an enterprise value of $127.2B, which would yield a share price of $143.5 by the end of 2017.

My forecast above is for $14.8B of EBITDA in 2021P. That would imply an enterprise value of 177.6B, if a 12x EBITDA multiple is used. Assuming debt does not increase and assuming the share buybacks forecasted above, this would imply a share price of $221.93 in 2021P.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

I personally believe that discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation is more appropriate for high-growth/low- or negative-earnings businesses, such as tech companies or low-growth companies like utilities where the future cash streams are highly certain. In my experience, using a DCF to value a dividend growth stock typically overstates value, so I use a DCF more as a sense-check than for a precise valuation metric. That said, I have performed a DCF on UTX to provide an additional data point.

For the DCF, I've used a WACC of 10% (note above, the CEO states internally UTX uses 8%, so 10% is being extra conservative). I've used my cash flow forecast above and a terminal value growth rate of 3%. The result is a net present value per share of $194.16. I personally believe this overstates fair value, but it is another data point supporting a higher valuation than the current market price.

Conclusion

UTX is a dividend growth stock that is well positioned for both price appreciation and dividend growth over the coming years. To summarize my analysis:

2017P Fair Value Share Price: $143.50

2017P Dividend per Share: $2.80

2021P Fair Value Share Price: $221.93

2021P Dividend per Share: $4.41

I believe that UTX is undervalued today and represents a good investment opportunity over the long-term. While the dividend growth over the past few years has underwhelmed, I believe the future cash flow stream will yield strong dividend growth for a company that has a very positive future outlook for years to come.

