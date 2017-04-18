Is W.W. Grainger A Bargain After Falling 12% In A Day?

Summary

Grainger has been lowering its prices in the U.S. to be more competitive.

Sales only increased 1% in Q1.

More pricing tweaks expected through 2018. These can lead to more pressure on its share price.

If Grainger is not a bargain today, at what price / multiple will it be a bargain?

Why shares fell 12% in a day?

In Q1, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) missed earnings and revenues. Its sales increased 1%. Partially, it had to do with the company's pricing strategies, which resulted in lower prices but higher volume in the U.S.

Its U.S. sales actually declined 1% to $1.95 billion. Specifically, in Q1, it lowered its prices in the U.S. by 4%, and its gross margin declined by 1.9%.

Grainger will continue its pricing strategies in the U.S. through 2018 and expects to lower its prices by a total of 6.9% in the period. As well, its gross margin will contract by 3.3%.

Since the U.S. is its core market, which contributes about 78% of its sales, this was big news and shares reacted by falling 12%.

Grainger believes the new pricing will allow it to gain more business in the fragmented industrial distribution industry, which the company is a relatively big player in.

A dividend champion

Something to like about Grainger is that it's a dividend champion with 45 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its three-year dividend growth rate is 9.5%, and its payout ratio is about 46%. So, it should have no problem continuing to grow its dividend.

Grainger plans to tweak web pricing as well

E-commerce is relevant to Grainger as it contributes to about a third of its sales. The company plans to introduce new web pricing in Q3 with the aim to grow sales and improve margins.

Grainger's operating margin contracted from 13% to 11% between 2015 and 2016. However, by 2019, management believes it can expand the company's operating margin to 12-13%.

Is Grainger a bargain?

With the company's most conservative guidance, it expects its 2017 earnings per share ("EPS") to be $10.65, which would imply a multiple of 18.4 at the recent trading price of $196.

Across 26 analysts, they estimate Grainger to grow its EPS at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% in the next three to five years.

Even if I give Grainger a generous forward multiple of 19.5 in 2021, the estimated rate of return would only by 7.8%, which is not good enough in my books.

Investor takeaway

At about $196 per share, Grainger trades at a multiple of 18.4 and is estimated to grow its EPS by 8.2% per year.

I think value investors can find better bargains on the market. The company's dividend yield of 2.5% is also lackluster. Dividend investors can also find better bargains elsewhere.

If the shares fell to below a multiple of 16 (i.e. below $170.40 per share), I'd take another look at the company as a potential bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

