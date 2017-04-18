Is W.W. Grainger A Bargain After Falling 12% In A Day?

If Grainger is not a bargain today, at what price / multiple will it be a bargain?

More pricing tweaks expected through 2018. These can lead to more pressure on its share price.

Grainger has been lowering its prices in the U.S. to be more competitive.

Why shares fell 12% in a day?

In Q1, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) missed earnings and revenues. Its sales increased 1%. Partially, it had to do with the company's pricing strategies, which resulted in lower prices but higher volume in the U.S.

Its U.S. sales actually declined 1% to $1.95 billion. Specifically, in Q1, it lowered its prices in the U.S. by 4%, and its gross margin declined by 1.9%.

Grainger will continue its pricing strategies in the U.S. through 2018 and expects to lower its prices by a total of 6.9% in the period. As well, its gross margin will contract by 3.3%.

Since the U.S. is its core market, which contributes about 78% of its sales, this was big news and shares reacted by falling 12%.

Grainger believes the new pricing will allow it to gain more business in the fragmented industrial distribution industry, which the company is a relatively big player in.

A dividend champion

Something to like about Grainger is that it's a dividend champion with 45 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its three-year dividend growth rate is 9.5%, and its payout ratio is about 46%. So, it should have no problem continuing to grow its dividend.

Grainger plans to tweak web pricing as well

E-commerce is relevant to Grainger as it contributes to about a third of its sales. The company plans to introduce new web pricing in Q3 with the aim to grow sales and improve margins.

Grainger's operating margin contracted from 13% to 11% between 2015 and 2016. However, by 2019, management believes it can expand the company's operating margin to 12-13%.

Is Grainger a bargain?

With the company's most conservative guidance, it expects its 2017 earnings per share ("EPS") to be $10.65, which would imply a multiple of 18.4 at the recent trading price of $196.

Across 26 analysts, they estimate Grainger to grow its EPS at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% in the next three to five years.

Even if I give Grainger a generous forward multiple of 19.5 in 2021, the estimated rate of return would only by 7.8%, which is not good enough in my books.

Investor takeaway

At about $196 per share, Grainger trades at a multiple of 18.4 and is estimated to grow its EPS by 8.2% per year.

I think value investors can find better bargains on the market. The company's dividend yield of 2.5% is also lackluster. Dividend investors can also find better bargains elsewhere.

If the shares fell to below a multiple of 16 (i.e. below $170.40 per share), I'd take another look at the company as a potential bargain.

