Charles Schwab: Solid Q1 Is Not Enough

Despite this, shares still are not cheap, and if a report like this is not enough to reverse the recent sell-off, it is not clear what would.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has reported an enviably strong Q1, which ought to put allay concerns about the commission price war it launched in February. The effects of this tactic were clearly felt ─ commission revenues were down 17.2% y-on-y, and since they reflected only two months' experience with the new pricing structure, they are likely to be down more in successive quarters this year.

But the decision to become more aggressive toward its competitors was well timed. Schwab's credit and asset management activities dwarf its brokerage business, which accounted for only 9% of Q1 revenue. Increasing short-term interest rates caused net interest income to increase 29.5% and asset management was also very strong, increasing revenues 17.7%. Schwab was in an excellent position to get a jump on its discount brokerage competitors, few of whom share these strengths.

The decision to engage in price warfare was also well-judged. Brokerage account openings in March increased at a rate not seen in some years, as did client assets (neglecting the effects of market movements). Lower-cost trading obviously appealed to customers who were attracted into the markets by the post-election rally.

Schwab shareholders can use some positive news. The company's shares have lost the momentum they received from the prospect of deregulation and tax reform under the new administration as that prospect becomes more distant. The perception that cutting brokerage commission rates would affect revenue more than it in fact did was not helpful, of course. This announcement was not, apparently, sufficiently positive: on a day when the Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 0.29%, Schwab's shares fell 0.60%.

The analysts' consensus has not been updated since this announcement, but at the closing price on April 18, Schwab is trading at 23.7X 2017 earnings, which are expected to increase 22.1% over 2016. This hardly represents a bargain, requiring very strong earnings growth to achieve what is still a rather lofty valuation. Forecasts for 2018 and 2019 are similarly demanding, calling for further increases of 21.3% and 17.0%, respectively.

In short, a lot has to go right for Schwab just for it to meet analysts' expectations ─ which suggests that the balance of risks in its shares is on the downside. However, its Q1 figures should reinforce confidence in its ability to achieve these targets. In particular, the strong increase in net interest income ought to be sustainable, and while revenue from asset-based fees is vulnerable to any decline in the relevant markets, Schwab has some cushion here: billable client assets at the end of March were 9.1% higher than the average for the final three quarters of 2016 and higher than at any time during 2016.

Schwab offers investors little in the way of income, so there is nothing to tide them over until earnings growth, if it develops as expected, renders the shares undervalued. At current prices the shares badly need a catalyst to make them attractive. A revival of faith in the administration's and Congress's ability to accomplish some of the things that investors expect of them is probably essential if Schwab's shares are to outperform over the balance of 2017. Although Schwab's shares are down almost 13% from their March 16 high, there is consequently little incentive for investors to purchase them at present given the still relatively expensive price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.