Arena Pharma: Secondary Offering $69M - How Low Will It Go?

On March 14, 2017, Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA) provided the financial results for the full-year 2016; the company posted a net loss of $22.9 million or 9 cents per share. As of today, there are about 245 million shares issued and outstanding.

The company announced today (April 17, 2017) that they will sell 60 million shares of common stock, offered at a price to the public of $1.15 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $69.0 million. The offering is expected to close on April 21, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Arena Pharma anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for clinical and preclinical development of drug candidates, for general corporate purposes, including working capital and costs associated with manufacturing services, and for capital expenditures, according to the company.

Secondary Offering & Dilution for Arena Pharma

With Arena Pharma issuing 60 million new shares, total shares are expected to increase to 310 million, which represents about a 27% dilution. With the stock trading at $1.48 per share before the announcement, the offered price to the public of $1.15 per share is about 22% below the current price. How low will Arena Pharma go? 27% dilution is equal to a 27% price drop typically, which is $0.40 so the stock may drop to $1.08. Typically in the case of a secondary offering, the share price does drop below the offering price.

Previous Secondary Offering and Dilution

In a previous secondary offering on January 22, 2015, there were 220 million shares outstanding; this 21 million secondary offering amounted to a 9.5% dilution. Including the option exercise, the total dilution was about 10.9%. The stock fell from about $5 to $4, which is a 20% drop.

Conclusion

As we can see from the below chart, the general public owns more than 50% of total shares. I would not be surprised to see some kind of panic from this secondary offering news, and I expect the stock will face downward pressure for a couple of days at least.

Source: Simply Wall St.

If you are able to purchase Arena Pharma shares at a 30% discount from the current price, I would recommend it. Otherwise, wait for the dust to settle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.