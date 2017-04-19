Market Challenge: IBM's Declining Revenue

Offer your observations below!

Is IBM stock a buy or sell?

But key segments still deliver for Big Blue.

Revenues continue to fall at IBM.

Update: Poll results are in.

Buy IBM as the company positions for the cloud future - 36.5%

36.5% Hold IBM - Growth lies ahead for this stock - 22.7%

22.7% Don’t forget the dividend - 11%

11% Avoid IBM - Look for other techs delivering growth, capital returns - 16.4%

16.4% Sell IBM - Another revenue miss is a concern - 13.4%

IBM (NYSE:IBM) released first quarter results after the bell Tuesday. And some of the numbers didn't impress shareholders.

Big Blue's Q1 marked the 20th straight quarter of year-over-year decline in revenue. However, IBM did deliver an EPS beat, and key segments (Strategic Imperatives, Cognitive Solutions) delivered strong revenue gains.

Your thoughts on IBM after earnings? Is the stock a buy or sell?

