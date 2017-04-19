America Has A New Banking King And It's 52% Undervalued

Which means that JPMorgan on a fundamental level is now America's highest-quality bank and one that is trading at some truly mouth-watering valuations.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase, the only other mega-bank to sail through the credit crisis largely unscathed continues to fire on all cylinders.

Worse yet, the ripple effects of the scandal seem to be having negative ramifications on Wells Fargo's growth prospects, even during a time of rising interest rates.

However, with the fake account scandal coming to light and casting doubts on its management's corporate culture, a great deal of uncertainty now exists about whether this remains true.

For over 100 years, Wells Fargo has been the ultimate buy-and-hold-forever banking stock thanks to its fundamental dedication to conservative and ethical banking.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has long been considered the safest big banking stock you could own and for good reason. Its historically conservative banking culture allowed it to consistently deliver solid profits even during periodic financial crises that wiped out many of its competitors.



Source: The Motley Fool

However, now the ongoing fake account scandal has called into question whether or not Wells Fargo's amazing growth and profitability were genuine or merely a result of unethical sales practices.

To help determine whether or not the worst is truly behind Wells Fargo, let's take a look at the most recent earnings results to see just how bad the scandal is hurting the bank's growth prospects.

More importantly, find out why JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), America's largest bank, has likely taken over the throne of America's best mega-bank. One whose faster growth, world-class management, and superior valuation make it a far better long-term dividend growth investment.

Wells Fargo's Scandal Continues To Weigh On Its Growth

A recent 110-page internal report by the company found that senior management, Head of Consumer Banking Carrie Tolstedt most of all, ignored warnings about sales abuses for over a decade.

Source: Earnings Release

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $22.2 billion $22.0 billion -0.9% Net Income $5.5 billion $5.5 billion 0% Shares Outstanding 5.076 billion 4.996 billion -1.6% EPS $0.99 $1.00 1.0% Dividend $0.375 $0.38 1.3% Payout Ratio 37.9% 38.0% 0.3% Tangible Book Value Per Share $28.50 $29.79 4.5% Net Interest Margin 2.90% 2.87% -1.0% Efficiency Ratio 58.7% 62.7% 6.8%

The board of directors recently announced an additional $75 million in clawbacks; however, the negative effects of this on the bank's consumer business remain.

This means decreased foot traffic, customer interactions, and most notably of all, far fewer checking and credit card account applications. In addition, consumer lending was down $9 billion, although some of this was likely due to stricter lending standards.

Source: Wells Fargo Earnings Presentation

This partially explains how despite solid growth in loans and deposits, as well as higher net interest income from the Fed's recent interest rate hikes, Wells Fargo's overall top and bottom line remained essentially flat. Which in turn resulted in a very disappointing dividend increase of just 1.3% over the past year, not even keeping up with inflation.

Even more troubling is the negative trend in the bank's most important metrics. For example, the net interest margin, while still among the highest in the industry, is struggling to rise as fast as its rivals. Meanwhile, higher compliance costs and employee retraining (over the scandal) are helping to send costs as a percentage of revenue (efficiency ratio) soaring.

This resulted in overall profitability, particularly returns on assets and equity, declining at a time when all its other rivals are seeing higher margins.

However, the news wasn't all bad. For example, 88% of the $900 million in higher personnel expenses were seasonal (benefit expense timing and annual raises). This means that the large increase in efficiency ratio is likely to be a seasonal aberration that will be smoothed out over the course of the year.

That being said, the cost of the scandal might be as high as $320 million in 2017, and management admits that it isn't likely to hit its efficiency ratio goals this year.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo's credit quality remains top notch. In fact, in the past quarter, loan loss provisions declined 44%, thanks in part to higher oil prices and less exposure to commercial loans to the oil & gas sector.

And most importantly of all, the bank's balance sheet and capital reserves continue to improve steadily over time. Combined with strong underwriting discipline (little subprime lending risk), this means that Wells Fargo is well situated to ride out the next economic downturn, which, while unpredictable, is inevitable especially this late into the economic cycle.

However, there is one thing that does potentially trouble me as a Wells Fargo shareholder and something that I'll be keeping a close eye on.



Source: Wells Fargo 10-K

According to the company's most recent interest rate sensitivity simulations, Wells Fargo's potential earnings benefits from rising interest rates seem to be much smaller than shareholders initially expected.

Sources: 10-Ks, Earnings Releases, Morningstar

Bank Earnings Improvement per 100 Basis Point Interest Rate Increase Potential Interest Rate Increase Through 2020 Potential Earnings Growth % Earnings Change Wells Fargo $64.2 million 2.25% $144.5 million 2.7% JPMorgan Chase $2.4 billion 2.25% $4.5 billion 17.5%

In fact, based on the Fed's guidance of interest rates rising to 3% by 2019-2020, it appears as if Wells Fargo may have already plucked all the low-hanging fruit from the benefits of rising rates.

In contrast, JPMorgan Chase still has plenty of rising rate fuel left in the tank to help it achieve far more impressive growth.

JPMorgan Chase Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Source: Earnings Release

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $24.1 billion $25.6 billion 6.2% Net Income $5.5 billion $6.5 billion 16.8% Shares Outstanding 3.738 billion 3.63 billion -2.9% EPS $1.35 $1.65 22.2% Dividend $0.44 $0.50 13.6% Payout Ratio 32.6% 30.3% -7.0% Tangible BV/Share $48.96 $52.04 6.3% Net Interest Margin 2.30% 2.33% 1.3% Efficiency Ratio 60.0% 61.0% 1.7%

Unlike Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase is benefiting from strong growth in both its top and bottom line with stupendous EPS growth resulting in both very strong dividend growth and also a falling payout ratio.

That was partially a result of a $500 million decrease in loan loss provisions (also due to a recovery in oil prices), plus a $928 million increase in trading income, showing the benefits of being a true one-stop financial shop for the world's banking needs.

In fact, JPMorgan is the world's largest commercial and investment banker. And while that can result in somewhat higher earnings volatility during market downturns, given that the stock market generally rises over time, it gives the mega-bank a big advantage over rivals, such as Wells Fargo, which don't have such divisions.

Of course, two rate hikes by the Fed helped as well, resulting in $720 million in extra net interest income, including a $328 million increase from just the previous quarter. And if the Fed makes good on its two more planned rate hikes this year, then JPMorgan expects its overall net interest income in 2017 to be an impressive $4.5 billion higher than in 2016.

Best of all, its tangible book value per share, the best objective means of valuing a bank's assets, is growing at a good clip, indicating that management is doing well generating long-term shareholder wealth.

The bottom line is that JPMorgan's profitability is steadily improving, thanks to higher interest rates and ongoing cost cutting. In fact, it's well on its way to catching up to Wells Fargo in terms of profitability and returns on shareholder capital.

Source: Earnings Releases

Bank Return On Assets Return On Tangible Common Equity Net Margin Wells Fargo 1.15% 13.9% 24.8% JPMorgan Chase 1.03% 13.0% 25.2%

And when we look at JPMorgan's balance sheet, we see a similar trend to Wells Fargo's. Specifically a nice upwards trends from an already fortress-like balance sheet.

Sources: Earnings Releases

Bank Q1 2016 CET1 Q1 2017 CET1 Wells Fargo 11.2% 10.6% JPMorgan Chase 12.5% 11.9%

And also like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase is working hard to ensure a high caliber of lending clients, which explains the four straight quarters of declining non-performing loans.



Source: JPMorgan Chase Earnings Presentation

In fact, company wide, JPMorgan saw loan losses decline from 1.4% of loan value to just 1.31%.

JPMorgan Chase's Superior Dividend Profile Sets It Up For Superior Long-Term Returns

Sources: Earnings Releases, GuruFocus, FastGraphs, FactSet Research, Multipl.com, Moneychimp.com

Bank Yield Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return Wells Fargo 3.0% 38.0% 7.2% 10.2% JPMorgan Chase 2.4% 30.3% 10.4% 12.8% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

At the end of the day, as a dividend growth investor, what I care most about is how a business's fundamentals translate to its dividend profile, which consists of three parts: yield, dividend security, and long-term growth potential. That's because studies show that over the long term a company's total returns generally follow the rule yield + dividend growth.

And while true that Wells Fargo offers a slightly higher yield at the moment, and its low payout ratio and strong balance sheet mean that the dividend is rock solid, JPMorgan's overall profile points to slightly superior, long-term potential.

That's due to a combination of factors. For one thing JPMorgan's loan book is more sensitive to rising interest rates, which creates a strong EPS and dividend growth catalyst.

Next, larger exposure to commercial and investment banking gives JPM broad global diversification, which means a longer growth runway than the US dominated WFC.

Finally, the lower payout ratio means that JPMorgan could grow the dividend faster than earnings for a few years, and over the long term, is likely to generate double-digit payout growth.

Don't get me wrong, both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase are likely to beat the market in the long term; however, since we don't invest in a vacuum, I need to point out that JPMorgan is the better dividend growth investment right now. That's especially true when we consider each bank's valuation.

Wells Fargo Remains Highly Undervalued, But Not As Much As JPMorgan

WFC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Given how much better JPMorgan has done over the past year, you might be forgiven for thinking that Wells Fargo is the more undervalued stock.

Source: GuruFocus

Bank Price/TBV Historical P/TBV Yield Historical Yield Wells Fargo 2.01 3.38 3.0% 2.6% JPMorgan Chase 1.76 2.10 2.4% 2.6% Industry Median 1.27 NA 2.7% NA

However, when we look at the two most important valuation metrics for banks, price to tangible book value and yield, we can see this isn't necessarily true.

Yes, both banks are trading at a premium to their peers, but then again that's appropriate given that Wells Fargo and JPMorgan were able to ride out the financial crash while remaining profitable, thanks to their conservative banking principles.

However, notice how Wells Fargo's P/TBV is higher than JPMorgan's. While it's still far below its historical norm, keep in mind that part of this is because prior to the financial crash and the far stricter banking regulations that came after, bank valuations were much higher in the past than they are likely to ever be again.

Add to this the uncertainty of how well Wells Fargo's profitability will hold up without aggressive cross selling of financial products, and it's possible that JPMorgan is actually the more undervalued stock.

Sources: Earnings Releases, Morningstar, FastGraphs, GuruFocus

Bank TTM EPS 10 Year Growth Estimate Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Wells Fargo $4.00 7.2% $89.35 -6.6% 42% JPMorgan Chase $6.49 10.4% $178.20 -9.2% 52%

In fact, when we run a long-term discounted cash flow, or DCF, that's exactly what we find. And while I'm the first to admit that this valuation method is far from perfect, the fact is that at current share prices, Wall Street is actually a lot more pessimistic about JPMorgan's future earnings growth than Wells Fargo.

Given the many growth catalysts ahead of JPMorgan, and a lack of scandal plaguing the company, I consider this absurd. In addition, with a margin of safety that is among the highest of any stock on Wall Street, I have no reservations about recommending JPMorgan today despite shares being near all-time highs.

Risks To Consider

All banks face volatile sales and earnings, thanks to the economic cycle. In this case, that means that during recessions, decreased demand for new loans, plus higher default rates, and loan losses, make bank shares incredibly volatile to the downside.

And while the risk of a recession remains low right now, there are troubling signs that slowing economic growth could withhold two major growth catalysts for all banks: growing lending and higher interest rates.

That's because the latest economic data, while also volatile, is pointing to continued weakness and slowing economic growth. And while true that the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow cast is merely a real-time estimate, the New York Fed's Nowcast (predicting 2.6% Q1 GDP growth) has also been declining in recent weeks.

This seems to indicate that the increased consumer and business confidence seen post election isn't translating to higher economic activity as many had hoped. That means that the Administration's promised tax reform, which isn't likely to pass this year if it's able to pass at all, might indeed be needed to break GDP growth out of its anemic state.

This makes intuitive sense given that recently student, auto, and credit card loans all reached record highs (about $3.5 trillion), indicating that American consumers are likely tapped out. That means that stronger wage growth (currently 2.7% YOY, just ahead of inflation) is needed to kick start spending and drive stronger growth.

That's why the recent uptick in JPMorgan's auto and credit card delinquencies, as well as rising credit card write-offs, could be a concern. More specifically they could be a broader sign that the economic cycle is turning towards recession, as struggling and overly leveraged consumers are increasingly unable to service their loans.

And then of course there is the ever present threat of regulations. After all, the US banking sector is among the most hated in the nation. And ever since the financial crisis, we've heard calls to bring back the Glass-Steagall Act, which forbids the mixing of consumer and investment banking.

And it's not just Democrats such as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (the most ardent critic of the US banking sector) calling for the breaking up of big banks. Senior Trump advisor (and former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) president) Gary Cohn has publicly stated that he "generally favors banking going back to how it was when firms like Goldman Sachs focused on trading and underwriting securities, and companies like Citigroup (NYSE:C) primarily issued loans."

Goldman Sachs would certainly benefit from the breaking up of major rivals such as JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), which today are some of its largest competitors. However, shareholders in these banks would see substantial decreased growth potential if Glass-Steagall is resurrected.

Then, of course, there's the company-specific threats to be aware of. For Wells Fargo, that's the ongoing fake account scandal results in years of ongoing federal and state investigations and decreased consumer lending growth.

On the other hand, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said that he favors a potentially paying a special dividend if the share price gets too high for the bank to keep returning cash to shareholders via buybacks.

I've written extensively on why special dividends are a terrible use of shareholder capital, mainly because they represent a stupid, short-term gimmick to try to attract dividend chasers.

However, given that the share price will decline by the exact amount of the dividend, there is literally no long-term benefit to investors. On the other hand, that cash being used to more quickly grow the regular dividend is a time tested and proven way to increase shareholder wealth.

However, since Jamie Dimon is the single largest individual shareholder, with just over 2 million shares and stock options to buy much more, then he might just decide to give himself a nice fat, short-term payday at the expense of slower dividend growth in the future.

Bottom Line: JPMorgan Chase Is Now America's Highest-Quality Bank

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Wells Fargo isn't undervalued, or worth holding onto if you already own shares. After all, it's possible that the fake account scandal will blow over and the bank will remain one of America's most profitable financial institutions.

However, until we actually see Wells Fargo's results moving in the right direction, I continue to view JPMorgan Chase as the better long-term dividend growth investment.

Because with none of the headwinds, and numerous growth catalysts pointing to a much brighter, more profitable future, and with one of the most undervalued shares on Wall Street, investors willing to trust JPMorgan with their capital are likely to do very well over the coming decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, JPM, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.