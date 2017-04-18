Saudi Oil Exports Drop To 21-Month Low

Fund managers are currently underweight energy stocks, and we think that will change once US storage starts to decline.

The drop in exports will show across global storages in April and May.

Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC and the cheerleader behind the 1.2 million b/d production cut agreement, saw its oil exports fall to 6.95 million b/d according to JODI.

Since the start of the year, Saudi's oil exports are on pace to drop more than the agreed upon production cut. The reduction in oil exports will be reflected across global storage data in April and May due to transit time. While this should be conceived as very bullish news, oil prices are stagnating around $52.50.

We wrote yesterday that speculators are increasingly bullish on the prospects of OPEC extending the historic production cut agreement. Given where positioning is currently, we think it's highly likely that part of the upside in the case of a deal extension has already been priced in. If OPEC does come through in May and announce a deal extension, we think WTI will move towards $60 with more upside after US crude storage data reflects the global storage draws we've observed over the last 60 days.

According to the latest research reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC, all three firms believe the impact of OPEC's production cut should begin to reflect in US storage data starting in April. Looking at the last several weeks of EIA crude storage report, we can already see a noticeable improvement in the balance relative to historical averages:

Moving forward, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that US crude storage should start showing declines in total oil stockpiles greater than historical averages. That has already been the case since March last year, and the trend will only continue moving forward.

As a result of our bullish forecast for where US crude storage data is headed, we see WTI moving into the high $50s and low $60s over the next two months. We remain very long energy equities despite their recent underperformance as fund managers are increasingly more discouraged by the lack of US crude storage draws. We see that changing, and energy equities (XOP, XLE) will follow suit.

