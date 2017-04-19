Diversification is also a consideration, and one way to analyze that is to look at the correlation of various asset classes.

By Heather Rupp, CFA, Director of Communications and Research Analyst for Peritus Asset Management, Sub-Advisor of the AdvisorShares Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLD)

When assessing a portfolio and determining their asset class mix, investors often allocate large portion to equities as this is believed to have a much better longer-term investment return profile than "bonds," while "bonds" are considered less risky and offer a diversification benefit to a portfolio. Balancing return, risk, and diversification are import factors. As we look at today's investment landscape, for those concerned about escalated equity valuations, we believe that high yield bonds may offer investors a viable alternative to a piece of their equity exposure.

Though high yield bonds are bonds/fixed income securities, it is important for investors to understand that over their history, they have had a similar return profile as equities (as measured by the S&P 500) but with significantly less risk.1

Here we are measuring risk as volatility, or the standard deviation of returns. Looking back over the high yield market's 30 year history of existence, the return/risk metric above demonstrates that the high yield market has significantly outperformed equities on a risk adjusted basis over various historical periods, providing a higher return per unit of risk.

Diversification is also a consideration, and one way to analyze that is to look at the correlation of various asset classes.2

As the chart indicates, high yield bonds and equities are positively correlated, but certainly not perfectly correlated, so there a benefit to including high yield bonds along with equities in terms of reducing a portfolio's diversifiable risk. Additionally, high yield have an even lower correlation to investment grade bonds, and a very slight to zero correlation to changes in Treasury yields and municipal bonds; thus high yield bonds would seem to provide a significant diversification benefit to a more traditional, conservative bond allocation, along with a higher return potential.3

Again, history has shown us that high yield bonds have a similar return profile as equities with much lower risk, providing a risk adjusted return outperformance. This, along with the diversification benefit, leads us to believe that high yield bonds can should be considered as an attractive alternative for a portion of an investor's equity allocation, especially for investors who currently feel equity prices have gotten ahead of themselves.

