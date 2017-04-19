Frontier: Debt Myths Debunked

I project its leverage ratio to remain lower than the prescribed ceiling at all times over the next few years.

Frontier's covenant leverage ratio is around 4.1x, which is far below than the maximum limit of 5.25x.

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has been surrounded by bearish market sentiment for the better part of the past year. Its shares have lost about 50% in value over the past six months alone and, to make matters worse, readers have expressed concerns that Frontier might be on the verge of breaching its debt covenants which could potentially empower creditors to completely suspend its dividend payouts. But that's far from reality. Let's take a closer look at Frontier's debt profile and its debt covenants to have a better understanding about how far it really is from breaching its debt ceiling.

The Debt Affair

Let me start by highlighting Frontier's debt covenants. Per the fourth amendment of its credit agreement, Frontier is required to maintain a total leverage ratio of equal or lower than 5.25x till March 31, 2018, after which the debt ceiling declines by 25bps each subsequent year until 2020, with the ceiling ultimately settling at 4.5x post-2020 according to the latest terms at least.

What happens when Frontier breaches its covenant leverage cap? Well, per the agreement, the telecom services provider would be restricted from paying out dividends and raising additional debt until its leverage ratio comes down below the permissible limits or until Frontier strikes a deal with its creditors and gets the agreement amended to accommodate for risen debt levels. Gloomy scenario, right?

I'd like to point to readers that the definition of total leverage ratio per the credit agreement is different from the Debt/Equity metric that a lot of us are used to seeing. The agreement requires a Net Debt/EBITDA calculation where the EBITDA figure is modified and has its own definition. Apparently, it's different from the generic EBITDA figures published on Morningstar or Yahoo! Finance and separate from the adjusted EBITDA figure found in the company's slides.

You can read about the definition here as it's beyond the scope of this article.

So, I went ahead and calculated the figures as specified in the credit agreement, and the results are attached below. Its total leverage ratio worked out to be between 4x and 4.15x, which is far below than the 5.25x debt ceiling as prescribed in the credit agreement for the remainder of 2017.

So where does this leave Frontier Communications?

Evaluating Runway

Well, for the sake of a theoretical argument, Frontier still has room to safely raise around $3-3.5 billion in additional debt before it breaches the debt ceiling. This additional cash could be used to fund growth or sustain dividends over the years to come. Such a move is not recommended as Frontier would then be excessively leveraged and it would struggle to repay its debt in the years to come, but it's an option out there for the company nonetheless.

Also, there's a growing concern that Frontier would face difficulty in furnishing its upcoming debt maturities. Our very own Long/Short Investments from Seeking Alpha wrote in their recent article:

"$2.4 billion comes due in 2020 and with the company likely to generate under $1 billion in interest-excluded free cash flow in 2017 - and weak revenue and EBITDA numbers - this maturity will be difficult to address."

Well, as we just discussed, Frontier is still far from breaching its debt ceiling. Also, the company has a huge balance sheet with PP&E (Property, Plant and Equipment) assets alone amounting to $14.9 billion according to its books as on December 31, 2016. So, the company shouldn't have any problem in restructuring its upcoming debt maturities and break them down for comfortable annual repayments. This way, Frontier won't have to entirely chop off its growth-related capex spending.

Frontier also has access to an undrawn $850 million worth of revolving credit line. Although the company isn't allowed to use the revolver for its dividend payouts, the credit line can be tapped into whenever Frontier faces a cash crunch situation. Even when it's fully drawn, Frontier's covenant leverage ratio climbs to a maximum of 4.2x only, which is still far below than the prescribed ceiling of 5.25x for 2017.

(Source: Author)

I estimate that Frontier's total leverage ratio would remain under the maximum permissible limit over the next few years, at least according to the data points currently available to us.

Risk Factors

Frontier's debt seems to be manageable as of now, but the primary threat for the company in this situation would be if its EBITDA stopped growing or shrank going forward. In case subscriber losses mount and ARPU continues to decline even further, its EBITDA would shrink, and depending upon the magnitude of the decline, FTR's total leverage ratio could potentially overshoot its maximum permissible limit.

Also, if Frontier restructures its existing debt or raises more debt, its margin for error would reduce. The company would have to execute flawlessly and ensure that its EBITDA continues growing. Management would have to deliver results matching or outperforming its prior guidance. An unplanned decline in the metric could potentially cause the company to breach its permissible debt ceiling.

More to the point, restructuring debt could mean higher interest rates. Terms under the amended arrangement may not necessarily be favorable and it would be equivalent to kicking the can, postponing the problem of huge debt maturities to a later date at an increased interest cost.

Final Words

It's clear that Frontier is nowhere near breaching its debt covenants, and I don't think its creditors would be moving to restrict the dividend payouts either, at least not over the next year. Frontier may slash its dividends due to its internal decision making, but it doesn't look like creditors would be forcing it to do so.

