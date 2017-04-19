A Small Acquisition By Microsoft Speaks Volumes About Its Brilliant Strategy

While some acquisitions are big news, the fact of the matter is, most deals are so small and seemingly consequential they go unnoticed. That doesn't mean they aren't important though, or telling. In fact, in some cases, a string of largely unnoticed deal-making may actually point to a new priority for a company.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) may have quietly dropped such a hint this week, announcing it was buying a relatively unknown company called Intentional Software. The outfit makes and markets - as the name implies - software that determines a user's intent rather than requires a programmer to code. Over time, Intentional Software's platform has evolved into one that facilitates team-based development of apps and tools that can meld artificial intelligence, hardware, and more.

It's the kind of news that's usually fascinating for about 10 seconds, and then discarded, with most people (including investors) knowing there's no need to commit the news to memory. If it's not going to beef up the top or bottom line by at least 10%, then so what?

As it turns out, however, there may be a little more to the Intentional Software acquisition than immediately meets the eye.

Meant for Office Productivity

Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of the Office Product Group, penned the announcement posted at Microsoft's corporate blog pages, telling us a bit about where the company sees Intentional Software fitting into the overall mix.

The Office Product arm is part of the bigger "Productivity and Business Processes" arm (as opposed to "Intelligent Cloud" and "More Personal Computing") where Microsoft most manages its office productivity software like Office - Word, Excel, PowerPoint - as software that's installed outright, or accessed online via a web browser. There are some cloud-based aspects of this division, but they're limited to different ways of using the tools you'd use in the workplace, with one key exception...

... the Productivity and Business Processes division is also where LinkedIn found a home after the company completed the acquisition of the professional networking website back in December.

The umbrella at least partially answers the question of how Microsoft intended to use and embellish/monetize LinkedIn. Though Microsoft explained from the onset it intended to integrate its Office Productivity suite with all the professional information about users that also had LinkedIn profiles, seeing it officially rolled out in the meantime has made it clearer what the point was. Ultimately, the pairing of Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint with LinkedIn improves collaboration and lets teams - particularly teams with remote members - get more done faster.

At first glance, bringing Intentional Software into the same fold seems like a nice add-on, even if intent-based app development isn't something most business consumers would care about. It's far more relevant than it may seem on the surface though.

You have to go back to this 2007 interview with Intentional Software founder Charles Simonyi (who essentially built Microsoft's Word and Excel franchises, by the way) to really appreciate what the company does. In short, it facilitates intentional programming that's driven as much by the people that will use the software as much as it is by coders. The interface isn't unlike a flowchart. When all the options and steps are planned out, the platforms generator turns it into computer code. As Simonyi explained it at the time:

"Programming is very complicated. Computer languages are really computer-oriented. But we can make it possible for domain experts to provide domain information in their own terms, which then directly contributes to the production of the software."

The Intentional Software website further explains of itself:

"Intentional is reinventing productivity software to transform how teams work in the modern workplace. Our next generation application platform for team productivity is designed for the latest hardware technologies and the modern workplace... The Intentional Programming system enabled programs to be written and viewed in a variety of specific notations, and also permitted the smooth integration of domain-specific and general-purpose languages."

In that regard, something Jha explained in his post suddenly means a great deal more. He noted:

"We're excited about the company's work on productivity applications, especially given our focus of putting people at the center of experiences and our continued effort to reimagine collaboration."

Jha also made point of pointing out the recent launch of Microsoft Teams, which is a chat-based workspace built into Office 365.

The term "team" seems to recirculate as a way of adding to the value of the Office suite of products, just as it was a key driver of last year's acquisition of Genee, an artificial intelligence-based tool that allows for intuitive scheduling and rescheduling of meetings for a large number of people - teams - that may not be readily accessible to the meeting's facilitators.

The point is, Microsoft is taking aim at the other cloud-based office-productivity alternatives like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Docs and open source office suites like OpenOffice by making its aging (some would even say antiquated) Office software. And, it's working.

Impact for Microsoft

There was a point in time when Microsoft's core products were operating systems and office productivity; everything else was just gravy.

The advent of the cloud and the introduction of competition, however, displaced productivity as a mainstay for the company. Last quarter, the company's Productivity and Business Processes division's revenue of $7.4 billion was a distant second to its revenue of $11.8 billion generated by the "More Personal Computing" (Windows et al) arm. Intelligent Cloud revenue was in third place out of three, but it's growing at a faster clip than the Office Productivity division is. Or was. Thanks to LinkedIn, productivity revenue was up 10% last quarter.



Data from Thomson Reuters/chart made by author

Intelligent Cloud revenue only grew 8% year over year. Take out LinkedIn though, and there's no reason to think Intelligent Cloud's importance to Microsoft won't overtake Office Productivity. It's just a matter of math. With the introduction of some very clever team-based tools built into the newest versions of the Office suite however, Microsoft is breathing new life into an old product.

It remains to be seen if Intentional Software will be the proverbial "killer app" that makes Office a must-have again. Genee wasn't it, and it's tough to imagine anything being bigger than the integration of Office and LinkedIn as the ultimate prod for making Office an indispensable tool. But, if the option for the development of a new, customized app that anyone and everyone in a group can help create is as easy as it's being made out to be, the Office Productivity arm of Microsoft may finally shake off concerns that it's a lost cause. The idea of team-based tools - not just co-editing - is something no other outfit is doing quite this well.

Don't be surprised if the $27.5 billion worth of Office Productivity driven by Microsoft over the course of the past four quarters ramps up to something in excess of $30 billion for the next four quarters, if the company continues down this add-on feature path. Better still, in that this division's operating margins are still Microsoft's strongest at 44.1% last quarter; even a modest improvement in revenue would translate into a not-so-modest increase in income.



Data from Thomson Reuters/chart made by author



Data from Thomson Reuters/chart made by author

In that light, this week's acquisition is very interesting indeed.

