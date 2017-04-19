Buy Microsoft Before The Next Earnings Report Pushes The Price Up

Guidance for Q3 is good, and the price is right now, so buy before the earnings announcement pushes the price even higher.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has 15 years behind it of paying a growing dividend. The company seems to have put the recent struggles mostly behind it, so its earnings and revenue growth, coupled with the dividend stream, make the stock a good buy at current market prices. I expect good news in the earnings report on April 27th, so buy now before the price goes up.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about MSFT on November 3rd. Based on the Q1 earnings report for 2017, I liked where the company was going and thought the price was a reasonable entry. Using DDM to calculate a present value for the dividend stream with a dividend growth rate equal to the last increase, I got a value of about $60, which was just above the market price at that time.

What new information do we have now?

On January 26th, MSFT released its Q2 earnings report, which was even better than the Q1 report. The company again beat expectations on earnings and revenue, by $0.04 and $790 million respectively. I was particularly impressed that revenue from Azure nearly doubled from a year ago. All the cloud services segments saw mid-single digit growth in revenues as well.

The slide above, from this presentation, shows how MSFT performed in Q2 relative to previous guidance. I liked that it beat the low end of revenue guidance in all cases and even exceeded the top by a small amount for some operations. I think this is even more significant because the impact of exchange rates was around twice what the company had anticipated.

The slide above shows some additional detail on Q2 results. I like the solid growth in commercial results, as I think this is an important growth area for MSFT. I particularly like that the commercial cloud gross margin increased. Also shown is a breakdown of the R&D expenses. I think LinkedIn is another potential growth area, and I like that MSFT is devoting a large share of R&D money to make it a better product. Finally, dividends are paid out of FCF, so the 20% YoY growth in this figure is very good news to me as a dividend growth investor. That the D/FCF ratio is less than 70% is also good. When I last calculated the present value of the dividend stream, I used a fairly low number for the dividend growth rate, so this increase in FCF gives me some confidence that I can use a rate more in line with past dividend growth.

On the company website, I found this page which gives some historical information on revenue and earnings. One thing I do like, even though it isn't a huge deal, is that MSFT uses its own tools to present data to investors.

Along with the presentation on Q2 earnings, the company also released this presentation on expectations for the next quarter. Since MSFT will release Q3 results on April 27th, there won't be a long wait to see how it did relative to its goals.

The guidance for 2017 does show some acceleration in growth of the commercial segments, and so far, the gross margin looks to be ahead of company guidance as well. I think the guidance for next quarter is good, although I am a bit concerned by the drop in PC business.

Another page on the MSFT website shows some very interesting information on dividends and share buybacks. I like it when a company takes the time to show me it is increasing the dividend per share over time. While I would rather have more dividends, share buybacks aren't all bad either. In this case, the reduction of the share count should help MSFT increase the per share dividends.

What does Simply Wall St say?

What I see from Simply Wall St is that analysts expect earnings to grow in the near term for MSFT. This supports my thinking that earnings growth will enable better dividend growth in the future.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that MSFT has raised its dividend for 15 years in a row. That's a very good streak for a technology company.

From Finviz, I see that analysts expect 2017 EPS to be $3.27 and that it will grow EPS by 9.3% a year over the next 5 years. So, I will use that to calculate that EPS will be $3.57 in 2018. I will use this EPS prediction to make sure that the payout ratio for the dividend I predict is reasonable as another check on whether or not I am using reasonable numbers in my DDM calculation.

In my original calculation, I used a dividend growth rate of 8.3%, which was the rate by which the dividend was last increased. Since then, however, MSFT is doing better, and it should continue to do better in the future as well. I think it's reasonable to conclude that the dividend increases will be more in line with increases of the past. I think a reasonable rate of increase will be about halfway between the last increase, ~8%, and the more historical rate of ~14%, so I will use 11%.

The dividend hasn't increased from what it was last time, so I will again use $1.56. With the yield under 3%, I will use my maximum terminal dividend rate of 3%.

So, with those parameters, my DDM calculation indicates that the present value of the dividend stream is $67.27. That gives a buy target price of anything under $68.

Now, while I think the EPS growth rate predictions are reasonable, and thus that the dividend growth predictions are reasonable as well, it is possible that the result is still too high. So, I first want to verify that MSFT can reasonably be expected to have the ability to pay the dividend. I will take the EPS I figured for 2018 and use it to determine a payout ratio. My model predicts a dividend of $1.732 for 2018, which gives a payout ratio of ~48%, lower than the current payout ratio of 68%.

The CCC List also contains predictions of dividend payments, so looking at what it predicts for a dividend in 2021, I see that based on EPS growth, the dividend is predicted to be $2.31. That is in the same range as my model's prediction of $2.37.

Morningstar rates MSFT as being in range of fair value, 3 stars. It has a fair value price of $68.

Given confirmation from several sources, I think my model is reasonable, and thus, my buy price is good at under $68. With MSFT currently trading between $65 and $66, that makes it a buy now.

Can options help?

For writing option contracts on MSFT stock, the June expiration date offers some good possibilities. Writing a cash secured put with a $65 strike price will get an investor a price below the current market value, and the $2 premium is more than a full year of dividends for only a 2-month holding period. For a covered call, the $67.50 contract offers a good trade-off between strike price and premium, with about a 36% chance of the shares being called away.

What to watch for going forward?

April 27th will see the release of MSFT's Q3 results. It will be important to see how the company fares relative to guidance. Right now, gross margin is ahead of pace based on full-year guidance, so that, in particular, is a number to watch. It would be a great sign if it stayed flat, and even better if it increased.

Conclusion

MSFT has a great past that changed how people used computers. The company has struggled of late as its traditional PC market underwent significant disruption and change. It now looks to be back on track, and the current results and dividend make the stock worthy of consideration by dividend growth investors.

