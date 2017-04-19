The Long And Short Of Bonds

The bond market is much bigger than the stock market and understandably so, because only corporations issue stocks but governments and corporations both issue bonds. Naturally, whenever the topic of portfolio design comes up, bonds are invariably discussed. All kinds of ratios are proposed. A popular theory is that the percentage of bonds should reflect your age. If you are 60 years old, your investments should be 60% in bonds. Benjamin Graham suggested a simple formula of 50% in stocks and 50% in bonds. Investors should restore the 50-50 balance whenever either stocks or bonds reach 55%. In his popular book The Intelligent Investor, Graham described this approach as "extremely simple and pointing in the right direction particularly when the market rises to more and more dangerous heights." Incidentally, his disciple Warren Buffett and the famed growth manager Peter Lynch don't put much faith in bonds. Buffett sees short-term bonds as a parking place while he is waiting for his favorite stocks to come to his buy zone. Long-term bonds cannot be put to use in this way as they behave differently. They usually pay higher returns to investors for taking long-term risk. In addition, they have wider price movements so some like to trade them solely for price appreciation. It's this range of possibilities and utility of bonds that we are going to explore in this article.

Bond Mechanics

First, let's cover the interaction of bond prices and change in interest rates. Let's assume that we have invested $100 in a 1 year treasury bill that pays 1% at maturity. In reality they are sold at a discount so that after one year you get your investment plus the interest. But for simplicity let's assume that we invested $100 and expect to get $100 + $1 = $101 after one year. Right after our purchase, the Fed wakes up in a panic the next day and raises the short=term borrowing rate from 1% to 2% in a bid to catch up with the coming inflation. Now the new treasury bill will be paying $102 after a year. So the value of our treasury bill will fall from $100 to $99.02 so that anybody who buys it now will receive $100 for the face value and $1 in interest, and that will be a 2% gain matching the returns of the new bill. For all practical purposes, a 1% move up in short-term rates did about 1% damage to the price of the one year bill.

Now imagine that we invested the same $100 in a 30 year treasury bond. Let's keep the change in rates the same as the move from 1% to 2%. However, this time the drop in the price of our bond position will be substantial. An investor will be willing to pay only $77.60 at this time to account for 1% difference in the interest rate over a long period. Those of us armed with a financial calculator (we have used Texas Instrument BA II Plus financial calculator) can find the present value of $77.60 using the following parameters:

Future value, FV = 100 (that's the face value),

Interest rate, I/Y = 2% as the new investor would like to receive the same rate as a new bond will give in response to increase in rates,

Number of period in years, N = 30, and

Payment, PMT =1 as it continues to pay $1 every year.

The present value, PV can be calculated with these inputs as 77.60.

Otherwise also, if you think logically, a change of 1% in the rate will do substantial damage to the current price of an older bond as it has to compete with newer bonds that will pay a higher coupon over the next 30 years.

Bond Behavior in Reality

The reality of long-term bond price adjustment is not as straightforward as the example above. It fluctuates a lot in the interim for a relatively smaller change in the interest rate. On top of it, the anticipation of future interest rate moves and other economic and geopolitical issues add further impetus - so much so that sometimes long-term bonds may even rise with rising rates.

Let's look at a long-term chart of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) spanning the two recent bull markets. As per Morningstar, TLT provides market cap-weighted exposure to Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. Figure 1 covers the time period of 2004-2012.

We can see that the long-term bond ETF, instead of going down with steadily rising rates from 1% in June 2004 to 5.25% in June 2006, actually went up unevenly. The Fed kept the federal funds rate at 5.25% till September 2007 while the subprime crisis was brewing and commodities, particularly oil, were going through the roof. It started to bring it down rapidly after that and settled for near zero target range for the federal funds rate in December 2008 as the Great Recession took hold. TLT kept moving up during this time as well. In fact, during the financial crisis it climbed rapidly because of falling interest rate compounded by panic. The crisis was so deep that the Fed kept the rate near zero till December 2015, after which it has raised it three times in quarter point steps as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2 shows the time period of 2013 to the present. It's very clear that long term bonds don't follow the Fed funds rate in any mathematical order. It can get affected by change in rates, anticipation of change in rates, interpretation of the Fed statements, politics, crisis overseas and numerous other factors. The two charts show that it can have wide price swings without a clear cause and effect kind of relationship with the interest rate.

In addition, let's keep a few more bond characteristics in mind before getting to action items:

Unlike stocks there are no earnings and growth associated with bonds. At the end, all you do is get your principal back plus the interest promised at the time of purchase. Therefore, trading in bonds is nearly a zero sum game.

Pension and endowment funds as well as insurance companies have to meet periodic obligations. They always hold bonds of varying maturities with a prime interest it holding the bonds till they get their principal back along with the interest due. That helps them in staying ahead of inflation with cash like available liquidity.

The Fed may continue to raise interest rates here in the United States, but if Japan and European countries keep theirs near zero then they may find long-term U.S. bonds attractive. That will keep the decline in long-term bond prices in check here.

During a time of significant geopolitical distress - whether here in the U.S. or internationally - investors flock to U.S. Treasuries. Even during the debt ceiling fiasco, when interest payments on Treasuries themselves were in jeopardy, people rushed to the Treasury bonds.

Takeaway

Bonds can serve two purposes, which stem from their price characteristics.

Short-term bonds fluctuate less, so use them as a parking place as Buffett does. Also, we touched on why short-term bonds are needed as a part of well-thought-out investment plan in a previous article, Let's Talk Bear Markets. Short-term bonds help you meet immediate expenses as well as a cash reserve to take advantage of opportunities presented by a sell off in equities. Buffett uses it for both, and it's not a bad option for most of us either. There are several alternatives to choose from, and Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) appears to be a low-cost choice. As of this writing, nearly two-thirds of it consists of U.S. government debt instruments, and the rest is invested in corporate bonds. At the time of stress in the equity markets, it tends to rise; at other times it flat lines with a slightly upward bias reflecting short-term interest rates.

Long and intermediate term bonds will fluctuate a lot, primarily due to actual and anticipated change in the interest rate. This is called interest rate risk. Refer to figures 1 & 2 and it's not very hard to imagine that an investment in TLT at wrong points can lead to 20% decline in a very short period and may be more than 50% over a long haul. After all, it began its ascent from near 50 in 2004 to 140 12 years later. There is no reason why it won't reverse its course and show a substantial decline in the next decade or so.

Ben Stein and Phil DeMuth write in their book Yes, You Can Be a Successful Income Investor that one defense against interest-rate risk is to diversify it over time. They talk about doing this by buying individual bonds that mature in successive years. Following their example, let's say we buy five Treasury notes, one each maturing in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. This is called purchasing a bond ladder. When the one maturing in 2018 comes back to us, we keep the coupon payment and recycle the principal this time to 2023 treasury note - the next rung on the ladder. And it doesn't have to be a five year note. We can do that with a longer-duration bond too.

For most of us an easier path to follow is regular buying with intermediate- and long-term bond ETFs. We have already seen BSV, the Vanguard ETF for short-term bonds. Its other siblings are Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) and Vanguard Long Term Bond Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Short-term bonds are easy to figure out as far as their use is concerned - they help in near-term cash needs and provide an interest-paying waiting area if you are looking for equity prices to come in during a market correction. Intermediate- and long-term bond funds need a judgment call as they will bounce around a lot even with no change in the interest rate. In a bond ladder we recycle the maturing bond to the next rung. There is nothing maturing in an ETF, so we can take a different approach by fixing ratios for the ETFs in our overall bond allocation. Say, if we are following a portfolio with 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds, then 15% out of 40% allocated to bonds can be in the short-term-oriented BSV, 15% in the intermediate-term BIV and the remaining 10% in the long-term BLV. Needless to say that variation and adjustment to these percentages will depend on personal short- and long-term needs. But at any rate, in a dragging bear market spanning over 2-3 years or more, the bond segment will surely stabilize an investment portfolio. It will also provide funds for buying equities at attractive prices.

Just like others cannot exercise or eat healthily for us, no one else can manage our financial fitness. It's a personal responsibility. Exercise caution and consult your advisor before making investment decisions. Please consider this article as food for thought.

