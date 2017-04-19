Is Cardinal Health A Bargain After Falling 11.5% In A Day?

Shares yield 2.5% with a payout ratio of about 34%. Dividend hike coming up in June.

Trading at a multiple of 13.5 and long-term earnings growth estimated to be about 9%, Cardinal Health is undervalued for long-term investment.

Reasons include lackluster earnings growth in the near term and added uncertainty from acquiring Medtronic's patient product portfolio.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is the competitor of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen(NYSE:ABC). All three stocks pulled back meaningfully today. McKesson and AmerisourceBergen declined more than 4%, while Cardinal Health declined by 11.5%.

So it's a good time to revisit Cardinal Health.

Why shares fell more than 11%

The company expects its earnings per share ("EPS") for this year to come out to about $5.35 -- which is the low end of its guidance.

Additionally, the company is acquiring Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) patient product portfolio for $6.1 billion, which is a big acquisition -- coming out to a quarter of Cardinal Health's market cap after the 11% pullback.

The acquisition will add diversification to Cardinal Health's portfolio, and there won't be dilution to current shareholders as the company plans to finance the acquisition with $4.5 billion in new senior unsecured notes (i.e. debt) and existing cash.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 (i.e. fiscal Q1) and is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first fiscal year and even more accretive after that. "By the end of fiscal 2020, the company assumes synergies will exceed $150 million annually," as stated from the press release linked above.

It seems the acquisition will actually benefit shareholders over the long run. Still, the market generally likes to drag down the share price of the acquirer, which is Cardinal Health in this case. Adding in the EPS forecast, the shares were dragged down quite harshly.

Is Cardinal Health a bargain?

At $72.40 per share, Cardinal Health trades at a multiple of 13.5 based on EPS of $5.35.

Across 22 analysts, they expect Cardinal Health to grow its EPS at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 9.3% for the next three to five years.

Assuming a fair multiple of 15 and its EPS to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, Cardinal Health can deliver an annualized rate of return of more than 14% in a few years, which is quite attractive.

Value Line's February 17 report on Cardinal Health indicated the company was a good 3-5 year investment for conservative investors. At the time, the stock traded at $76 with a 2.4% yield and had a 2020-2022 price target of $110-135, which implied an annualized total return of 12-18% on the low-risk company that had a safety rating of 1 (out of 5 for the highest safety) and a strong financial strength of A++.

Dividend growth

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Its three-year dividend growth rate is 12%.

According to the company's usual schedule, it should hike its dividend soon in June. It may be a single-digit hike to reflect the lower earnings growth in the near term.

Although the company expects its EPS to grow about 2% this year, its low payout ratio of about 34% allows it to continue its dividend growth streak.

Investor takeaway

Cardinal Health shares have been quite volatile. If you're a value investor, you'll like buying on dips in a quality company such as Cardinal Health.

The shares are undervalued, trading at a 13.5 multiple with long-term EPS growth of about 9% per year.

That said, for at least the next two years, Cardinal Health shares may remain pressured. So, if you're investing, expect to hold at least three years.

Share your thoughts in the comments below

Do you think Cardinal Health is a bargain?

If not, which Healthcare dividend growth stocks do you think are better buys today?

Author's note: If you like what you've just read, consider following me. Simply click on the "Follow" link at the top of the page to receive an email notification when I publish a new article.

This article first appeared in my premium service, from which my subscribers get priority attention and gain access to my real-time buys and sales. Feel free to try the service for free for two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH, MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.