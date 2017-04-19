'Safer' Dividend Healthcare Dogs: Glaxo, Pfizer, AbbVie, & Merck Pace The April Pack

Analyst one year targets revealed ten highest yield safe Healthcare Sector stocks getting 45.62% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Healthcare dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/13/17 to further document their powers.

33 of 80 Healthcare stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/13/17. Selected by total annual returns, those 33 were called "safer" for dividends.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Which Industries Have "Safe" Firms In The Healthcare Sector?

Ten of ten healthcare industries composing the sector were represented by the 33 firms whose stocks showed margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 13.

The industry representation broke out, thus: Medical Care (3); Diagnostics & Research (4); Drug Manufacturers - Major (10); Medical Distribution (1); Long-Term Care Facilities (2); Medical Instruments & Supplies (4); Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic (2); Medical Devices (3); Biotechnology (1); Healthcare Plans (3).

The first four industries listed above populated the top 10 healthcare "safe" sector by yield.

33 of 81 Healthcare Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Healthcare stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list that passed the Healthcare dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors or company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on the list below has cut their dividend in half in 2009, due to economic conditions, despite strong cash flow.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns narrowed the 80 dogs list to 45 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Predicted A 1.76% 1 yr. Average Upside and 3.74% Net Gain For Top 30 April "Safer" Healthcare Stocks

Top dogs on the Healthcare stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 13, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregat e one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4.1% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Health dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Cast Top Ten Healthcare "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 2.48% to 16.34% Gains To April, 2018

Six of the ten top dividend Healthcare dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this Health group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) netted $163.35 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $134.96 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $133.28 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $112.09 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Healthsouth (HLS) netted $59.45, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) netted $46.81 based on no target price estimate from analysts , just projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $41.83 based on estimates from twenty-twenty-one analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

National Research (NRCIB) netted $40.39 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Conmed (CNMD) netted $37.29 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) netted $30.55, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $24.88 based on a mean target price from 22 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 7.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One "Safer" Healthcare Dog To Make A 4.27% Loss By April, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Analysts in YCharts by 2018 was:

Grifols (GRFS) projected a loss of $42.67 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Healthcare Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Healthcare firms with the biggest yields April 13 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Healthcare Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 3.43% VS. (2) 6.40% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Healthcare Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 45.94% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safer" dividend Healthcare dog, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) showed the best net gain of 16.33% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" Healthcare dogs as of April 13 were: Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Psychemedics (PMD); Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY); Owens & Minor (OMI); Pfizer (PFE), with prices ranging from $12.85 to $33.88.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Healthcare dogs as of April 13 were: National Research (NRCIB); GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF); Merck & Co (MRK); AbbVie (ABBV), with prices ranging from $39.74 to $64.13. Big Healthcare dogs rule this kennel.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Healthcare dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

