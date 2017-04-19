Coherent: A Bright Future Ahead

Company Description

Coherent is an international provider of lasers and laser-based technology in a broad range of commercial, industrial and scientific applications. Its products are used in markets relating to microelectronics, material processing, original equipment manufacturing components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. Coherent reports through two segments: Laser Systems and Industrial Lasers and Systems.

Source: Coherent Presentation Feb. 7, 2017

Investment Thesis

The laser technology market is expected to reach $14.67 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2016 and 2022. The increased application of laser technology is expected to grow industries relating to medical, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, and research.

Catalyst: Growing OLED Market

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) flat panel displays have been highly anticipated for years now. OLED has emerged as the image quality champion, and display manufacturing is at the beginning end of the growth curve. Coherent's excimer solutions (Vyper and LineBeam systems) are the only industrial-grade products to allow for high-volume production of next generation optimal displays. Prior to Coherent's excimer solutions, polycrystalline silicon (a specific type of silicon used for optimal display) could only be produced on a special, expensive glass at high temperatures. Coherent's excimer laser solutions allow customers to scale displays to current generation substrates without the need for a costly glass component. Although excimer solutions are applicable to some of the quality displays that are already trending in the market today (LCD), its key application is seen in high-end pixel density displays and OLED manufacturing. In simple English, Coherent has a superior product that allows for cheaper OLED manufacturing costs. It has already booked $100 million display orders in the first quarter of 2017. This constitutes 7% of 2016 bookings. By backing into the number, I have estimated that display orders constitute approximately 15% of revenue. We did this by estimating $400 million in display orders, along with a 1.68 book-to-billings ratio in 2016.

Source: DSCC's Quarterly OLED Supply/Demand and Capital Spending Report

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) expects the OLED TV market to reach 6.8 million TVs in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 42% from 2017 to 2021. UBI Research is expecting OLED displays to capture 20% of the automotive display market by 2022. This constitutes a CAGR of about 17% from 2017 to 2022, and is expected to make up $5 billion of the total automotive display market by 2022. The graph below indicates that LCDs currently dominate the mobile display. However, the transition to OLED is expected within the next few years.

Source: Synaptics.com

The OLED featured phones are predominantly sold by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and LG (OTC:LGEAF). Although their displays provide astonishingly rich and vivid colors and an incredibly thin and light structure, OLEDs are mostly associated with the wrap around feature in the mobile environment. You can type in the toolbar of any search engine "iPhone" along with OLED and find that many sites are predicting Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to release the new display feature on its 2017 iPhone 8. Although this may not be true, it is creating anticipation, and clearly makes it apparent that the consumer is waiting for this feature.

Source: IHS Markit

In Coherent's 4Q16 earnings transcripts, an analyst addressed the concern of an alternative to excimer solutions entering the market and taking market share. Management responded that the pixel technicality, performance criteria and financial viability make it extremely difficult for a competitor to replicate.

Catalyst: Riding the Tide of Semiconductors

Coherent has a robust stance in the semiconductor market. They have products that help semiconductor manufacturers improve performance and lower process costs. From lasers used to drill microvias in chip substrates to lasers detecting defects in the semiconductor manufacturing process, Coherent has several applicable laser systems to aid in all streams of semiconductor production. Experts are expecting the semiconductor industry to grow in the near term. The World Semiconductor Trade Statistic (WSTS) expects the world semiconductor market to grow 6.5% in 2017 (US$361 billion in total sales) and 2.3% in 2018 (US$369 billion). WSTS is expecting the Americas and Asia Pacific regions to show the highest growth rates throughout this two-year period. The two regions account for approximately 80% of the market. With 51% sales derived from microelectronics and 53% of sales currently generated in the Asia-Pacific region, Coherent is well poised for this growth.

Source: Moore's Law

Although Coherent's laser applications in the semiconductor market are faced with greater competition than the flat panel display market, I believe that Coherent can grow alongside the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are expected to continually decrease in size over the next decade, while expanding into new 3D structures. Coherent's Diamond CO 2 and Avia diode pumped solid state lasers are market performers for drilling microvias, and its Paladin laser has a widespread laser direct imaging application for defect detection.

Porter's Five Forces:

Competitive Rivalry - Medium

The technical equipment and hardware industry has many competitors. There are several public and private companies that specialize in different mediums within the industry. Certain industry segments are more flooded than others. For example, the competition in semiconductor photonic based solutions is faced with greater competition than flat panel display solutions.

Competition is also based on reliability, cost, and performance advantages for the widest range of commercial and scientific research applications.

Supplier Power - Medium

Certain key components, including exotic materials, crystals and optics, used in the manufacturing of products are very concentrated. Most raw materials or sub-components required in the manufacturing process are readily available from several sources.

Buyer Power - Medium

In terms of purchasing power, most laser-based solutions have been developed with significant research and trial testing costs and serve as critical components in different business processes. Therefore, buying power is relatively low. However, business can be concentrated within one or two key customers. In fiscal-year 2016, one customer accounted for 13% of revenue. This purchase was made for a specialty laser with additional services.

Barriers to Entry - Low

This business is extremely capital intensive and patent oriented. Industry participants are continuously improving the design and performance of their products with more competitive prices and performance features.

Threat of Substitutes - Low

Photonic-based solutions are a key component to different industry manufacturing processes. Certain industries that engage in engraving and cutting solutions can use manual drilling systems. However, laser-based solutions are often more efficient.

Valuation

In valuing Coherent, I obtained an intrinsic share price of $211.67, relative to its April 17th, 2017 close price of $195.64. This provides a target return of 8.19%. According to Capital IQ estimates, Coherent's 2017 revenue is expected to grow 85% due to the acquisition of Rofin-Sinar, a leading laser-based solutions provider for industrial material processing. The 20-year high growth period justifies the application of laser-based solutions to numerous industries. The "miniaturization of things," Moore's Law and growth of robotics are all segments that will contribute to growth in the long term. I increased margins throughout the period in expectation that Coherent will continue to grow its services segment since the complexity of laser manufacturing will only grow in the future. Coherent also provides extensive learning workshops for their products. I lowered the tax expense throughout the period in expectation that Coherent will continue growing its international exposure. Laser technology is expected to grow as emerging markets become more industrialized.

Source: My Assumptions

Risks

Coherent may face risks associated with foreign operations. For fiscal-year 2016, 76% of net sales were derived from customers outside of the United States. Despite the concentration overseas, Coherent is well diversified in its segments relating to material processing, original equipment manufacturing components, scientific research, and government programs. Given the acquisition of Rofin-Sinar, Coherent is now less reliant on its microelectronics segment.

Backlog, timing of net sales and results of operations could be negatively impacted in the event customers reschedule or cancel orders. Essentially, a higher book-to-billings rate creates more uncertainty in their ability to capture the anticipated revenue.

Coherent is subject to risk associated with its proprietary technology (patent, copyright, trademark and trade secret laws)

Conclusion

The laser technology market is expected to grow through increased applications within new and existing markets. Coherent currently holds superior products that allow for cheaper OLED manufacturing costs. The expected growth of OLED will help grow Coherent's top line. Coherent also holds a strong stance in the growing semiconductor market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.