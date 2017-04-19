Sentiment Speaks: Those Grapes May Taste Quite Sour For Short Traders This Summer

Price action over the prior week

Last week, I noted that the market needed to hold the 2330SPX region in order to extend this pullback out in time, and potentially take us well into May before it is completed. This past Friday, the S&P500 closed at 2329, and began a rally on Monday.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

The confusion is still quite pervasive. The market continues to do what most do not expect, and everyone has a theory, especially when you read comment sections to articles:

"Sooner or later the smart money will realize nothing has changed and the smart money will start heading for the exits until they see some assurance that the republicans has their act together. Right now it's running on hope that the republicans will get their act together and the anticipation of good 1st quarter earnings."

"almost a 200 point rally based on NOTHING. . . you have to admit that the market has been hijacked by dumb traders and much of the market value is worth nothing- a click away from a huge plunge. dumb traders / investors. Wow"

And, then we can add all the investors and analysts who are so certain that the market is as high as it currently stands only because of the Fed. In fact, I even read one article recently which suggested that the Fed was hurting professional money managers (smart money) whereas it was helping mom and pop traders (dumb money).

But, wait a second. Was this not the exact opposite of what we have been hearing for years? Was it not the bitter feelings of the average investor on display for years claiming the Fed is helping all its "friends" to make money on the back of average Americans?

I don't know about you, but I just can't keep up with all these arguments about who the Fed is helping. Also, it looks like everyone is now confused as to who is smart money and who is dumb money. And, you thought it was simple?

And, before I forget, didn't we just see a 35% market rally in the S&P500 AFTER the Fed stopped all QE? Ah, but no one wants to bother with facts anymore when they have much better stories to tell. I still have a hard time understanding if the Fed or the government could not prevent the Great Depression or the Great Recession, why are so many are willing to attribute the bull market to the Fed. And, I have written about this in the past as well.

At the end of the day, you have to come to realize that bitterness is displayed by those who are on the wrong side of price. If one did not understand the market climate adequately enough to foresee this rally we have experienced for the last year, they clearly will not be able to explain it using the same perspective that caused them to miss it. It is really that simple. You can try to come up with any justification or story you like. But, sour grapes taste the same no matter if you are a professional or a novice.

Again, as Jesse Livermore would say, "A prudent speculator never argues with the tape. Markets are never wrong, opinions often are."

Yet, floating in the sea of bitterness, I was able to find one comment which summed it all up quite nicely, and explains it all without the need for any "stories:"

"it appears that the professional investors have consistently mis-read the markets as, for instance, with Brexit and Trump."

Well, could it really be that simple? Could it be that most in the market simply mis-read the market? Do you think it is even possible?

Remember, all these analysts and professionals have been working with the same playbook for years. The problem is that the rules have changed, they did not foresee it, and probably still don't recognize it. I warned that this would happen back in 2015 and 2016, and it seems that they are all now suffering from their lack of insight in being able to foresee the changing market paradigms.

And, even though Morgan Stanley has begun noting this paradigm shift, many are still not willing to modify their playbooks:

"Regional correlations, cross-asset correlations and individual stock and FX correlations have fallen simultaneously. That's unusual; we haven't seen a shift this severe in over a decade . . ."

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

As long as this past Friday's low holds as support, the market is setting up to rally to the 2380SPX region, with the potential to extend as high as the 2410SPX region. However, the probabilities suggest that this rally will only set us up to drop in May to test our long-term support region, with an ideal target at 2285SPX.

However, a break down below 2330SPX before a bigger rally is seen opens the door to completing this correction sooner rather than later, and can test lower support between 2285-2305SPX before the next 200 point rally begins.

In the bigger perspective, nothing has changed my analysis wherein I am still looking for a rally to the 2500SPX region later this year once we complete this pullback.

Housekeeping Matter

