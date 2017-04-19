CytoDyn's (CYDY) CEO Nader Pourhassan Hosts Investment Community Conference Call (Transcript)

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) Investment Community Conference Call April 18, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Mulholland - Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Caracciolo - Executive Chairman

Nader Pourhassan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Denis Burger - Chief Science Officer

Analysts

Lou Cushman - Private Investor

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Matt Mikeska - Private Investor

Matt Salter - Private Investor

Jared Cohen - JM Cohen & Company

Michael Langsdorf - Private Investor

Michael Tatz - Private Investor

Robert Hatchard - Private Investor

Mark Vicini - Private Investor

Rodney Baber - Paulson Investment Company

Philip Barba - Private Investor

Kenneth Chahine - Private Investor

John Funk - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the CytoDyn Investment Community Conference Call.

Michael Mulholland

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. This is Michael Mulholland, Chief Financial Officer of CytoDyn. Joining us on today’s call are CytoDyn’s Executive Chairman, Anthony Caracciolo; our President and CEO, Dr. Nader Pourhassan; and our Chief Science Officer, Dr. Denis Burger.

Before we begin, it is essential that we provide you with important cautionary language related to certain federal securities laws. Our remarks during today’s conference call will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict. Actual results maybe materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other factors that clinical trials may not commence or proceed as planned, products that appear promising in early trials may not subsequently prove to be viable on safety or efficacy grounds, products may not receive regulatory approval or market acceptance, competition may reduce the commercial potential of our products, we may experience product recalls, manufacturing issues or product liability and our patents maybe challenged or unenforceable.

Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the company, forward-looking statements may be less reliable than historical information. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law. Please refer to our recent quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially versus our current expectations.

I will now turn the call over to Anthony Caracciolo. Tony?

Anthony Caracciolo

Thanks Mike. And I would also like to thank those joining us on the call today. I am pleased to be speaking to you on my first conference call as Executive Chairman of CytoDyn. As you may know, I became Director of the company in 2011 and Chairman in 2013. I can say that during my tenure, I have been very impressed by PRO 140 and was actually part of the due diligence team during the acquisition phase or process for this asset. The most compelling opportunity for PRO 140 is the possibility of changing the treating paradigm for patients with HIV as well as the compound having many important of non-HIV potential uses. It is very exciting for me to be working closely with the entire CytoDyn team to advance the clinical development of PRO 140 and HIV and to enhance our business development efforts and strategic opportunities for PRO 140 and other indications.

As you are aware, CytoDyn currently has two Phase 3 trials in HIV underway. Our CEO, Dr. Pourhassan will provide an update on these programs. We have also initiated a Phase 2 trial with PRO 140 in graft-versus-host disease or GvHD as our first non-HIV indication. Our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Denis Burger is heading this program and will provide updates on our non-HIV programs in total. Obviously, in order to get PRO 140 over-the-go line, we will need additional capital as we have outlined in our SEC filings. We expect near-term achievement of reaching the primary endpoint of our Phase 3 combination trial as an important milestone and integral to providing the foundation to advance the development of PRO 140 further.

With those initial comments, I would like to turn the call over to Nader who will review our clinical programs.

Nader Pourhassan

Thank you, Tony. I would like to share some updates with our HIV programs starting with our pivotal Phase 3 trial with PRO 140 in combination with the current standard of care, which is antiretro viral therapy or ART. This trial is in treatment experience patients who are failing their ART regimen. We are excited about this program given PRO 140’s potential to reduce the toxicity and side effects. As you know, we are enrolling 30 patients who continued their failing ART regimen for 1 week after they received one dose of PRO 140.

HIV viral load is measured at 1 week post injection of PRO 140 to assess the viral load. Efficacy will be determined at the end of that week. Efficacy in this trial is viral load reduction by 0.5 log or equivalent to a three-fourth reduction. The safety portion of the trial continues for the next 24 weeks with all patients treated with PRO 140 and optimized ART. The FDA has encouraged us to meet with them as soon as we have completed patient enrollment and have 1 week of data.

In regards to our enrollment status for this trial, we previously announced that our best case scenario was to complete enrollment of 30 patients and announce results from the top line primary endpoint portion of this trial by the end of the first quarter. We were not able to achieve this scenario. However, we have increased our site management and recruiting efforts in recent weeks. As a result, the projected rate of enrollment now indicates that we could have enrollment completed by the end of second quarter of this year. Please note that this timeline does not affect our final approval timeline or our BLA, biologic license application submission timeline. Regarding the status of our orphan drug designation application, we agree with the FDA that PRO 140 has the potential for treating a broader population than the subset of patients currently participating in our Phase 2b/3 combination therapy trial.

Turning to the status of our breakthrough therapy designation, FDA has informed us that we lack sufficient data at this time. We need more data from our current treatment experience patient population in order to be considered for a breakthrough therapy designation. We expect to have sufficient data by the end of the efficacy portion of the pivotal Phase 2b/3 combination trial and plan to submit the data to the FDA for breakthrough therapy designation in this patient population. Meanwhile, our abstract with data from patients who have completed the pivotal Phase 2b/3 combination trial has been accepted for an oral presentation at the ASM Microbe Conference, American Society of Microbiology. Our presentation is scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, June 3. We will announce the data in the press release and force the abstract to our website following the conference presentation.

Turning to our Phase 3 trial with PRO 140 as a monotherapy, enrollment is increasing as we discussed on our last conference call. You may recall that we are enrolling 300 HIV infected patients who are maintaining viral suppression with ART. Enrollment in this trial with PRO 140 as a single agent treatment has progressed as expected, as was the case in our completed 40 patients Phase 2b monotherapy clinical trials. And finally as an update to our Phase 2b extension study, all 11 patients in this study continue with PRO 140 as a monotherapy, 10 of the 11 patients have now passed the 2.5 years mark of successful viral load suppression with all reporting a significant improvement in their quality of life, while they have been on PRO 140 monotherapy. Data from this study has been submitted for publication.

With those updates, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Denis Burger. Denis?

Denis Burger

Good afternoon everyone. In my role as CytoDyn’s Chief Science Officer I have been overseeing the programs for the immunologic applications of PRO 140, the non-HIV applications. The targets of PRO 140 is the important immunologic receptor CCR5, which is responsible for immune cell trafficking during inflammatory responses, for example, new reactions to cancer, transplantation rejection, autoimmunity and for chronic inflammation such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. So CCR5 isn’t just at the door for HIV to enter T-cells, but it’s also a crucial component in inflammatory responses. At the site of an inflammatory reaction, chemical attractants called chemokines are released. These attractants are specific for CCR5 and caused the migration of T-cells to sites where they cause inflammatory reaction. We reasoned that if you use PRO 140 to block the movement of T-cells to inflammatory sites, we could diminish or eliminate inflammatory responses.

Maraviroc, a CCR5 inhibitor from Pfizer has been showing to be somewhat effective at blocking some of these apparent responses. However, it directly activates T-cells resulting in significant side effects. With PRO 140, we have not observed any direct activation or T-cells, lower but resulting side effects. We are investigating PRO 140 in three animal models of inflammation, namely in addition of cancer progression, Graft versus Host Disease, GvHD and autoimmunity. We expect all three of these programs to be completed this quarter and we will publish our data as appropriate. Our GvHD program is our most advanced and supports our orphan drug designation for GvHD. As Tony mentioned, we have initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for GvHD in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome who are undergoing bone marrow stem cell transplantation. These patients have a significantly decreased 1 year survival rate with relapsed GvHD as the leading cause of death. You may recall that we applied for orphan drug designation for this indication and the FDA requested additional human or animal efficacy data to support this request.

We have recently completed our GvHD studies in mice and we have submitted this data to the FDA in support of the orphan drug application. We are currently updating our patent filings and we plan to publish our GvHD animal efficacy data this quarter. We believe that our preclinical research studies on GvHD and other inflammatory indications combined with human safety data from our HIV program has the potential to attract large pharmaceutical company interests for further development of these inflammatory indications.

Thank you. I would like to turn the call over to Mike.

Anthony Caracciolo

Actually Denis, it’s me, Tony.

Denis Burger

Okay. Tony?

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes. Thank you for that. So before opening the call to your questions, I would like to welcome Dr. Scott Kelly to our Board of Directors. Scott is a passionate individual about advancing the development of PRO 140 with particular interest in the non-HIV indications. He has been an ordained supporter of CytoDyn and we look forward to his contributions to our company as a Board member. In closing, I want to make or review a couple of the upcoming milestones. We expect to complete enrollment in our Phase 3 PRO 140 combination trial by the end of June. Clearly, there will be an additional week of data compilation and as more data becomes available to us, we will be reporting it through press releases. We will continue advancing recruitment in our 300 patient Phase 3 HIV trial with PRO 140 as a monotherapy. We will be presenting data from patients who have completed our pivotal Phase 3 combination trial as Nader mentioned at the ASM Conference on June 3. We will be evaluating efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 combination trial to see whether it supports a breakthrough therapy designation request. We will also be submitting animal data in support of orphan drug designation for GvHD. And as a final milestone, we will be announcing the publication of new data that further validates the effectiveness of PRO 140 in autoimmune disease and cancer. We continued to make good progress and create key milestones that bring us closer to gaining approval for PRO 140 in HIV as our first indication, while advancing its development for other underserved diseases and conditions and enhancing shareholder value.

With those remarks, I will ask the operator to please open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Lou Cushman [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Lou Cushman

My question is how much additional financing is required and under what timeframes?

Anthony Caracciolo

Mike would you be kind enough to respond to Lou, please.

Michael Mulholland

Certainly. Good afternoon Lou. As we just outlined in our most recently filed Form 10-Q whereby we put forth our estimated trial costs for four trials as well as the CMC related costs, our Phase 3 combo trial is going to require about to $8 million to $9 million, monotherapy about $15 million to $17 million, the rollover trial about $4 million and GvHD could be up to $4 million. Trial costs alone would add up to about 33 million those were just the numbers in our filings and we also noted that CMC related activities will require about an incremental $25 million over the next two calendar years. It’s important to note that the CMC related costs are an integral part of our BLA application process.

Lou Cushman

So you are talking about additional financing more or less 50% of all that you have raised to-date, correct?

Michael Mulholland

I don’t – I can’t necessarily follow that math, but the number that I just outlined approach $60 million. And then you could put some G&A expenses on top of that. And that’s what our current view is as far as forward-looking capital requirements.

Lou Cushman

And is the ability to raise this money supportable, given the timeframes, the uncertainties, the multiple risks that were outlined at the beginning of the call?

Michael Mulholland

We feel quite confident that what we have in front of us as far as further advancements of our trial costs will certainly lead to more important opportunities to raise capital in the future. We are precluded from being more specific about that, but again, we are quite confident as to how our trials are progressing thus far. Thus we would believe that, that would serve as an effective foundation for additional capital rises in the future.

Lou Cushman

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Yi Chen of H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Yi Chen

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. My first question is does the recent decision that FDA decision not to grant you the orphan drug designation have any impact whatsoever on the regulatory review timeframe?

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes, this is Tony. In terms of the orphan drug designation, we were a little disappointed that they did not grant us orphan drug designation. But if you go back a little bit, we actually applied for orphan drug designation with the combination trial in mind and had not negotiated the actual conclusion of monotherapy trial with the FDA at that time. So, we were quite pleased that we were able to have the FDA agreed to move forward with the protocol from monotherapy. And so consequently, after accepting reviewing and approving the monotherapy protocol, I suspect the FDA went back and felt that providing us with orphan drug designation for the combination therapy was not appropriate. So, to specifically answer your question, the denial of orphan drug has virtually no impact on timeline related to completing the combination therapy and then moving forward and completing the monotherapy which would be a second approval.

Yi Chen

Thank you. So as of right now, the projection is still that the BLA for PRO 140 as a combination therapy should be submitted by the end of this quarter. Is that correct?

Anthony Caracciolo

That’s correct. I believe that’s still our goal. Now, I think what’s important to mention is that although we have had several very positive meetings and discussions with the FDA, we have not met with them to discuss our regulatory pathway for submission of the BLA. I think that’s still in front of us. And once we have all of the data compiled from the combination trial, our plan is to then to sit specifically with the FDA for a pre-BLA meeting and discuss with them the details of our application which will consist of three significant parts, the clinical, the non-clinical and the CMC section that Mike referred to.

Yi Chen

Okay, got it. Thank you. My next question is regarding non-HIV indications when do you plan to start a trial and when can we expect to see some results?

Anthony Caracciolo

Denis, would you kind of review what that plan is please?

Denis Burger

Sure. We have an approved protocol with the FDA for a Phase 2 study. It is a 60 patient randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center study. We expect to inject the first patients this quarter and we expect that it will take somewhere between 6 and 9 months to fully enroll in general timeline. And we expect that this study will cost somewhere between $3.5 million and $4 million to complete.

Yi Chen

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Mikeska, Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Mikeska

Hi, guys. Thanks for the update on everything today. My question is about in the Phase 2b studies, some of the past patients you mentioned had higher density HIV situation where the viral load started to increase slightly from being drastically lower. And that you guys felt in last conference call that it might be simply a dosing amount of PRO 140 for those patients that might address that, there is any further studying to determine if that is the case and that the dosing of PRO 140 will take care of these higher density HIV patients, I know there is really nothing to worry about or anything?

Anthony Caracciolo

Well, that’s a great question. Nader, you probably have a little bit more detail on that. Could you provide some of the background you have?

Nader Pourhassan

Sure, Tony. So, in past we did not say that the failure was due to having some patients having higher density of CCR5. What we said in our last conference call is that’s one of the things that we will be looking for, 300 patients it’s a monotherapy-investigative trial which means we will be looking at those situations. We never reported that the failures was due to that but as this trial goes forward, we will be looking at that and other factors. Tony?

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes. So, just to add, I think the right answer to that question is we just don’t know yet. There is going to be a lot of analysis particularly in the monotherapy trial that we are unable to perform in the combination trial because of the fact that it’s more of a salvage study than an ongoing chronic study. So, I think as we start to see some of the data coming in on the monotherapy, those are key points of interest for us to more specifically look at patients that are more receptive to the treatment than those that have not been. So, the right answer is we are hopeful that, that type of data will be forthcoming.

Matt Mikeska

Alright.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Matt Salter, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Salter

Hi, yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I had a question about the capital raises, future raises. In the past, we have done these with policing and they have been backed by warrants and I don’t think is any secret that those put a lot of pressure on the share price. So, I am wondering as we go forward, is that the plan to go with policing again with these raises or do we have other options?

Anthony Caracciolo

This is Tony speaking. In terms of discussing specifics in terms of our raises, I don’t believe we can get into that. We are certainly aware of the consequences of some of the earlier raises as well as the benefits at the time that they were created. But I think as you know because of the nature of the question you asked as we progressed further down the development pathway and as we see some of the data that is being generated might believe that we will certainly be in a more favorable position to generate financing that is more conducive to the types of things you are talking about versus the types of financing that we have had to do historically. And a lot of it has to do with the fact that as we progress further into our trials, as we get closer to some of our key milestones, I suspect that the interest will be greater and will also be broader in terms of the institutions that would be interested in working with us.

Matt Salter

Okay, I appreciate that. One of the questions that the slide deck refers the fact that we are looking at enrolling about 100 patients in the P3 mono by the end of June, would we stay with on course to do that?

Anthony Caracciolo

I guess the right answer to that is we have not been putting a lot of pressure on the sites to enroll the monotherapy patients as quickly as they could, because many of the sites are the same sites that are enrolling the combination trial and quite frankly are looking for salvage patients has been challenging. If it weren’t, we would have reached our enrollment point by the end of the first quarter. So, what we have seen in enrollment is particularly in the same sites, there are many patients out there that are willing to try the monotherapy regimen. And I suspect that once we engage and put a full-court press on to the enrollment of the 300 patients will find that it will be readily enrolled. In terms of the 100 patients, I think that’s more important to understand that those are the patients that we will use to create the safety database for the combination trial. So over the course of this year, we feel very confident that by the time we are ready to file the BLA for combination, we will have created the 100 patient safety database that’s necessary. I don’t think we can speak to a specific timeframe for the 100 patients, but we have been enrolling. And I think our comment is that we anticipate not having a challenge at all of completing that enrollment of the 100 patients.

Matt Salter

Well, thank you. So when we talk about safety data, we can use the previous clinical studies towards that 100 patients, is that what you are talking about?

Anthony Caracciolo

That’s correct.

Matt Salter

Okay, that makes sense. So just one final question Tony, I am talking about the P3 combination study in the 30 patients, I guess as a layman as I am in terms of how these clinicals work, but it seems odd this was long as we have been recruiting that we still do not have 30 patients, maybe you can just speak to the complexity of what’s going on with that situation?

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes. And that’s a great question. And then obviously it’s something that we have been focused on for several months. We initiated the trial I believe in October, November of last year. We did have a slowdown over the holidays, there is no question that I think not only from a patient perspective, but from a clinical site perspective just from a general activity there was a slowdown in the December timeframe. In January we started to see patients pick up, become available, but the process of identifying a patient that is suitable for the combination trial isn’t extremely difficult process. And by that I mean these are essentially sick patients. They are patients that have been on heart for quite a number of years. They are developing this distance to their existing heart therapy. You have physicians that are trying to stabilize their virus. We are coming and saying, hey we have this new molecule first in class that we believe would be very effective and efficacious for your patients and that it is a process that needs to go on and it is a timing process to identify these patients and then convince the physician to have their patient tried the PRO 140. And then there is literally a four week to six week – four week to five week period by which the patients are tested for suitability to be on the trial. So if you think about all of the patients that are out there on HIV in the U.S., the majority of them are doing quite well. They are very well – their virus is well stabilized and for the most part their quality of life is acceptable, but for the particular trial that we are performing where we are calling the combination trial these are patients that are on heart medications – heart treatment, but they are not doing well for some reasons. So doctors are looking for other therapies, other drugs that will help to stabilize the virus. So we are in that total mix trying to identify patients that would be willing to start a new trial. So it is a difficult process. And finding 30 patients although intuitively we think would be easy is quite challenging.

Matt Salter

Well, Anthony, I really appreciate that because I think that really needed to be addressed. So if I am hearing you correctly what I am hearing is that is a very complex enrollment, the P3 combo, but what you are feeling is that the P3 mono is going to be a much larger group that is going to be interested in actually utilizing that the PRO 140, so the thinking is that number one we are going to have the safety data we need because we have combined with our past clinical trials that going forward the P3 model should be a much more rapid enrollment?

Anthony Caracciolo

Well said.

Matt Salter

Okay.

Anthony Caracciolo

That’s very well said.

Matt Salter

One last question Anthony, what is the difference in your role now that you have been promoted to Executive Chairman, how is that shifted?

Anthony Caracciolo

My wife is happy because it got me out of the house. I think this is about – what happened is I have significant background both in pharma development and specifically in HIV therapies. I have 37 years in drug development and drug manufacturing, working for a number of large pharma organizations and the Board asked me to step in on a day-to-day basis to help manage the day-to-day operations and principally to support basically all the other activities that are going on in support of the clinical trials with emphasis on the contract manufacturing organizations, the manufacturing scale up that’s necessary, I mean important for BLA and to provide executive management for the company as a whole. So we work as a team as you have seen Denis is quite experienced in many of the non-HIV indications. Nader has been spending a lot of time working with our CROs in the development of the clinical trials. And as a team we have been strategizing on how to best prioritize the resources of the organization. If you think, I know most of you are familiar with the fact that we are relatively lean as an organization, but we have an incredibly broad use of contract individuals being a virtual organization. I was just doing some numbers before and excluding what we call the laboratory support and the contract manufacturing support, we probably have a group of close to 40 people now that are exclusive to the development of PRO 140 and some of the GvHD indications. And this is utilizing a number of contractors and professional consultants. And it takes experience and resource and knowledge to manage a group of that size, so that’s part of the role that I have been bringing on a daily basis to the Board and office.

Matt Salter

Well, I respect that and I appreciate that information. In relationship to that, is there any strategy or any plan that cited on my consider taking this some market themselves manufacturing this, I mean I know initially this has been a buyout situation, but obviously it make it push the limits to where we maybe advantageous to do that, is that something that you folks consider?

Anthony Caracciolo

So in terms of considering of course, I will tell you from a manufacturing standpoint, most pharmas are outsourcing their manufacturing at this time anyway. So the ability to scale and manufacture commercially the antibody is not a problem. We know we can do that using third-parties. Relative to commercializing ourselves it’s a huge undertaking to develop an organization that would be basically capable of going through full commercialization, if you just think about all the different departmental activities that require to bring a drug to market. We may do that in the end, but I think probably the more realistic scenario is a partner. You know one that may have infrastructure, one that may not have existing infrastructure, but to me that seems to be a more realistic path forward, which you never say never, because depending on the outcomes and what we see in terms of the non-HIV indications, we many have an opportunity for doing it ourselves. We just don’t know at this point.

Matt Salter

Right. Thank you for bringing the responses. Hopefully that tipping point will come sooner than later. I appreciate it.

Anthony Caracciolo

And I would certainly agree.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jared Cohen of JM Cohen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jared Cohen

Sure. I guess that what you just said gets me to my question in terms of given where you are, because it seems like given what the company said last year in terms of what it would cost to get PRO 140 to approval, I think it was around $40 million, now its $60 million, it seems most likely it would be advantageous to get a partner you had even this time, it seems like a lot of companies your size have done that and where you are at this time in Phase 3 indications, given now or it is to setup the infrastructure even if you have a drug at the approval stage in terms of marketing and so forth?

Anthony Caracciolo

Correct. You are absolutely correct. I mean, your logic is sound and I would certainly agree with that. I think if the right partner comes along for the right terms, it would be something we would certainly consider.

Jared Cohen

Okay.

Anthony Caracciolo

I don’t disagree with that at all.

Jared Cohen

Alright. Thank you very much.

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Michael Langsdorf, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Langsdorf

Have you been approached by any significant people to partner with you to raise the funds instead of having to go out to the open market?

Anthony Caracciolo

It’s a great question. I wish I could answer it for you, but unfortunately I cannot speak to those types of circumstances.

Michael Langsdorf

Is that because you have been approached or because no one has approached?

Anthony Caracciolo

I guess the only thing I will say is, is that there are always conversations that are being developed. In terms of anything specific, I wouldn’t be able to speak to specifics anyway, but I think Nader can speak to that as well as I that we are always having conversations with people to see where opportunities may lead. But in terms of anything specific, I really can’t speak to it.

Michael Langsdorf

Would you like to have a partner come in at this time?

Anthony Caracciolo

That’s actually a good question and I think that’s something we would always consider at the board level. I think we have an obligation to bring any serious discussions to the board to make sure that the board is involved in that particular strategy. So, I think at anytime we were to be approached, we would have to be a very serious consideration.

Michael Langsdorf

And what stage during that potential partnership would you be alerting the stockholders as to the situation?

Anthony Caracciolo

Well, I believe Mike can back me up on this, but I believe once it’s a done deal.

Michael Langsdorf

Okay, thank you.

Michael Mulholland

Well, I would just add to that. And one is that we can’t share any hypothetical or premature discussions, but if and when such opportunities mature to a level of an agreement in principle as a hypothetical, the company would more likely than not have an obligation to report that to everybody.

Michael Langsdorf

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Tatz, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Tatz

Well, I just need a clarification regarding 1 year studies, the last time I believe you had a conference call, you stated that the FDA had allowed you to cut down the total number of patients from 300 to 30 and I felt that was for the monotherapy?

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes. So, I think Nader has the detail on that, because he was involved directly with the FDA in our regulatory consultant. So Nader, could you provide some of the background in terms of the negotiation with the FDA in the combination trial?

Nader Pourhassan

Sure, Tony. So, we ask FDA to consider instead of 300 patients, 30 and the FDA accepted for our combination pivotal Phase 2b/3. So, that’s the only study we need to do for the efficacy portion of the trial. Furthermore, FDA agreed to use safety from a different trial which is our monotherapy and that number is usually 300 to 500, but they did say that they all can see a much smaller number, but we don’t have those numbers, because we have to go back to the FDA after the 30 patients are enrolled and once we have 1 week efficacy data. The 30 patients just so you know is much less than what the last drug that was approved in a new class had 1075. This is 30. We are very excited about it.

Michael Tatz

Thank you very much, gentlemen.

Nader Pourhassan

Yes. You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert Hatchard, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Hatchard

Yes. So, I recently read that you all have created preferred shares of stock. I am curious how these would be used and a need to create two classes of something?

Anthony Caracciolo

Michael, do you want to respond to that one?

Michael Mulholland

Certainly. So, the company has had is the component of its authorized capital for several years preferred shares and we have always reported them on a quarterly basis. As a matter of fact, the company currently has outstanding only 92,000 shares of preferred Series B which have been outstanding for several years. So, it’s a class of capital that was authorized by the shareholders several years ago and basically remains unchanged and rather static. So that is not a new event.

Robert Hatchard

Do you have any plans to do away with the preferred shares and treat all of the shareholders?

Michael Mulholland

Well, I can’t speak to future financing or capitalization or recapitalization of the entity. It’s rather a de minimis amount outstanding currently and I can’t speak to the – for the board nor can I speak on a forward-looking basis, this is to whether or not we would have any such proposals put forth to the shareholders for a vote.

Robert Hatchard

Okay. One more question, I have been trying to be expect to see the 100% monotherapy to study, I have heard that once you get over the first 100 patients enrolled then enrollment maybe coming off the engine, the rules maybe [indiscernible] is that?

Anthony Caracciolo

I am really sorry, but I could not understand the question. There was a lot of interference with the call. Could you restate that question again please?

Denis Burger

Tony, I believe the caller wanted to know if after 100 patients enrollment in CD03 monotherapy if we are going to stop that program or relax the program. So, that’s not the case. We have 300 patients that will be enrolling in CD03 which is our monotherapy Phase 3, 2b/3 investigative trial.

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes, most certainly. And to the point, I thought I tried to make earlier and I apologize if I wasn’t clear. Once we complete the combination trial, our first pivotal Phase 3 trial we will aggressively attempt to enroll the remaining 300 patients in the monotherapy trial to complete that study.

Denis Burger

Yes, exactly.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Vicini, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Vicini

Thanks, guys again for the time today. I have a quick question that goes back to the difficulties of finding the numbers for the clinical trial and the level of satisfaction with the recurrent regimen. So, is the market still as big as we think it is based on these difficulties we are seeing to find the numbers for the trial?

Anthony Caracciolo

Yes, that’s a very good question. Okay, the patients in the U.S. are 1.3 million patients on HIV, half of which are being treated. So, there is a large population of patients out there that many of them don’t know they have HIV, many of them are not seeking treatment. You have most of those patients that are being treated and as you know HIV treatment has come a long way in the last 15 years. I mean, there are very good drugs out there combination drugs, not antibodies not biologics, but small molecule chemistry, patients would become very well stabilized from a viral capacity. But what we are finding is that over time patients on heart start to develop side effects or just in general not feeling as well as they could. And it’s more of a fatigue issue. And I think those are the numbers that we are not quite clear on at this point from a market size standpoint and we could speculate, but that’s all it is. But the patients that are actually what we are calling salvage patients. It’s a much smaller number. And that’s what our combination trial is going after. In terms of market capacity or market capability of the combination, I mean we would try to look at what is the opportunity and there are numbers going anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000, 40,000 patients out there in that population. How many of those we can get from an approval or indication or target patient, we are not sure at this point. Again, physicians when they are treating HIV, the most important thing for them is viral reduction to get that patient to the lowest possible point of virus to prevent transmission and obviously prevent other parts of the immuno-suppressed system to be affected by the virus. So even when a patient is perhaps on heart and they might be complaining to a physician that they are not feeling well as long as that virus is suppressed, even the physicians quite often will be reluctant to switch a patient simply because they don’t know how the patient is going to react. The virus rebound or breakthrough is very rapid in this disease, it doesn’t take a long for the virus to breakthrough and then the patient have a very serious issue of overwhelming virus. So the challenge is always going to be the education of the physician working with the physicians to show the data that we are generating both at the combination trial as well as what we believe to be our real opportunity in monotherapy.

Mark Vicini

Okay. Thank you. One other questions, so would a suitor still find this to be given this kind of low level satisfaction under current HIV patients a significant market?

Anthony Caracciolo

My – with both I believe, both opportunities, yes. Assuming we satisfactorily meet our end points.

Mark Vicini

Okay. So once we get these results and it’s also a marketing or education component that will be key to really seeing significant revenue from this?

Anthony Caracciolo

That’s correct. That’s well said.

Mark Vicini

Okay. Thank you, Tony. Greatly appreciate the time and the answers.

Anthony Caracciolo

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rodney Baber of Paulson Investment Company. Please proceed with your question.

Rodney Baber

Guys, it’s good to catch up with you, I am recently into the CytoDyn story, I joined Paulson not that long ago and have been lone investor company and realized that most of this is over my head. But very encouraged about it and I took a pretty good bite out of that last deal that was done in February and first, I put my own money into it. So, this from an investment standpoint for me this is as good as you get. And one of the reasons I did that was because the people that are involved and Anthony, you are stepping up to be in the Executive Chairman and Denis Burger who is somebody I happen to have known for about 10 years. All saying that this company has the goods. And then I am learning more about the frustrations with things continuing to be pushed out in all of that and part of my question is how much of that is a function of the FDA just being slow on responding, because I have had that happen with other companies that seems like they are just too busy right now, so you may not want to comment on that, but how much of it could be there along with your lack of funding or not enough staff or whatever it is. And the second thing that I look that’s another question is the insider buying that a company has. And Mike, if you would give us just a quick update on that, I have heard commentary that there is not enough of that that’s been going on and of course that’s the best long-term signal just about ever found about how the value-added company’s potential is to look at the insider buying and all of that. So, if you could just explain a little bit about how much of this could be FDA being backed up right now and is this going to continue to have and/or is it more some of the issues we are having internally. And then I would like to know give me a listing of who has been buying stock, the deal I did in February, how many drugs reference I made and how many insiders on the Board or other people are buying into that if you could help us that, that would be great?

Anthony Caracciolo

So I will speak to that first part, I am not quite sure what the second insider buying portion. But let’s talk about the first part. I am a little confused as to why you are asking about the FDA, I mean from an FDA perspective my position is that they have been very cooperative with CytoDyn. At every juncture or interaction with the FDA they have been supportive. And more important they are very interested in continuing the dialogue with us as we generate more data. They have on several occasions, come back and said speak to us when you reach certain milestones, because they are very interested in advancing this antibody as a treatment for HIV. So I cannot complain about the FDA at all quite the opposite. I think they have been very favorable to us and very cooperative. They have certain guidances – guidelines that they follow. These are actually was that they hear to. They have timelines that they would hear to. So they have been complying with all of those requirements in their relationship with us. Like anything else they are a department of science and individuals and their primary purpose is safety. To ensure the safety of people taking the various drugs that they approve. So once we get our act together in terms of demonstrating the efficacy portion of PRO 140, because I think we all believe we have a relatively safe product. Once we have the data, the statistical data to support the efficacy I think the FDA is going to be more than willing to create the required or necessary regulatory pathways that we will be seeking.

Rodney Baber

Not accepting the orphan drug I didn’t tamper your comments on that?

Anthony Caracciolo

No, not at all. Like I said I think the FDA, we probably, we are very anxious about orphan drug as a related to the combination study, I do not believe in retrospect that we would have requested orphan drug designation for our monotherapy indication because we believe that’s going to exceed the 200,000 patient threshold or minimum less than 200,000 for orphan drug designation. So we have a much greater opportunity on our monotherapy indication assuming we get to that end point. I was going to ask Mike to respond to the insider question, but if you have a further question on that, I would be happy to respond.

Rodney Baber

No, this is just an old school question, because Boards typically are the big supporters of investments into these kinds of situations and you would like to see a healthy amount of that. So, I would just like to give that state of the union message for Mike on how that’s going and the commitments of the Board has had?

Anthony Caracciolo

I will answer it in this way. I think initially CytoDyn was – their Board was basically comprised of only investors and I think earlier on, Ken Van Ness who was the CEO in 2010 and as well as Nader realized that from a board representation standpoint, it was important to get individuals on the board that had the technical, scientific and practical experience in order to help manage the development of PRO 140. So, I think with the board has taken a transition over the last 5 years or so of individuals that were initial investors to those of boards that were providing professional experience and feedback to the company. That’s my personal take on it. I think as I have gotten a lot of feedback in terms of why haven’t more board members invested in the company, but I think we have several board members that are very, very heavily invested in CytoDyn, pretty substantial in terms of individual investors. And I think for the other board members, I think it’s more of a personal position that they have relative to investing or providing their professional services back into, it’s a very active board. And I think all of our board members participate in a very active way to help Nader direct and manage the organization.

Rodney Baber

Okay, still take that. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Philip Barba, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Philip Barba

Thank you very much. Hello, gentlemen. I have a forward-looking two-pronged question. The first part is if the BLA process goes favorably with the FDA, does CytoDyn intend on pursuing regulatory approval in other markets worldwide like the European Medicine Agency for Europe? And the second part of my question is does CytoDyn have any plans to up-list to the New York Stock Exchange or possibly the NASDAQ at some point in the future to bring in the larger institutional investors?

Anthony Caracciolo

So, I will speak to the first part of that question and I’ll let Mike speak to the second. We have not strategized around Europe, the EU, which would be obviously the biggest market. There are lot of challenges in developing a drug from a regulatory perspective that would consider the European market. We felt that with the resources available – by resources, I mean, both human and financial that we needed to focus on the U.S. market, number one being pretty much the largest HIV market. Secondly, what I would define is the richest market in terms of payers, either private or otherwise. And I think in terms of once gaining U.S. approval then or at least having a pathway to U.S. approval, then we would consider what we would be needed from a European or other. Clearly, our type of drug being a biologic is going to have – there is going to be a lot of negotiation in terms of reimbursement, particularly in countries like in the EU and other countries. Private insurers, which still are a majority in the U.S. is really where we would expect to generate most of our revenue. So specific answer to your question is we have not focused on markets other than the U.S. at this time depending on how we progress through the regulatory process for U.S. and we would look to other markets or partner, which is probably going to be the more logical approach to markets other than the U.S.

Philip Barba

Thank you.

Michael Mulholland

Yes. To address the second part of your two-pronged question connection with our views on up-listing, yes, up-listing remains a high priority for the company for reasons that we have previously cited and continue to embrace broader access to capital, expanded shareholder base, improved visibility, additional traction on the ability to attract institutional interest, improve liquidity for our investors. In addition, I would add that we are internally quite conversant with the listing requirements for both NASDAQ and NYSE specifically the MKT tier, but recall that the principle up-listing threshold for NYSE for a company like us is $2 a share and about $4 a share for NASDAQ. So, that is one of the hurdles that we continue to keep within our crosshairs and we will have to see where the future takes us with respect to how best to achieve those minimum thresholds.

Philip Barba

Thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kenneth Chahine, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Kenneth Chahine

Thank you. Good afternoon. Is it Anthony or Tony?

Anthony Caracciolo

Actually, it’s both. I am okay with either one.

Kenneth Chahine

Okay, both. Anthony, first let me compliment you had on a number of prior conference calls, I am so impressed with the way you present in your intellect and candor you are extremely well-spoken person I think a great spokesman for the company. So, let me first of all say it’s great to have you on board.

Anthony Caracciolo

Well, thank you.

Kenneth Chahine

I had thought about why it was so difficult to get those number of patients you needed for the Phase 3 combo study until you suggested that our physicians might not want to utilize an experimental drug when they already have patients that are having such problems with heart and really wanted to get them stabilized. So, my thought is had any thought been given to the possibility of doing combination with heart patients who are stable about who are looking for some non-toxic alternative such as a monoclonal antibody such as PRO 140?

Anthony Caracciolo

So, that’s a good question, okay. And I think that’s pretty much what our monotherapy trial is going to do for us. In other words, these are patients that are and Nader can give you some feedback on this as well, because he has contacted all the time from patients that are on heart that are stable and wanting information to how to participate in our trial. So there are patients, there are many patients out there that even taking one tablet a day and having complete viral suppression are interested in what we are doing with having a subcutaneous injection on a weekly basis for HIV. So, I think in terms of where our market opportunity is going to be and I think we spoke about this earlier, we are very excited at being able to complete what we need to do on the combination side, get our data into the FDA and continue as quickly as we can in terms of the 300 patient enrollment on monotherapy. We are very excited over what we anticipate seeing as an outcome of that trial, and more importantly, the opportunity for the market. So, we are encouraged by the fact that patients are coming to us asking for information about that trial and what they need to do to enroll. So, I think that answers your question rather than dealing with secular patients – we are looking at patients that are well-tolerated, well-stabilized and interested in trying our drug.

Kenneth Chahine

Yes. My thought is have you had a combo trial where you have heart patients who are stable in PRO 140, maybe you could wean them off of the heart and on to PRO 140 as a model, in that way it makes little bit more comfortable in doing that?

Anthony Caracciolo

Well, I think it will – we will always have that opportunity. I think that’s what combination trial will demonstrate as an outcome, patients that on combination they are having difficulty with one or more of their components taking on PRO 140, then becoming stable. They are not – some of them at their physicians request can remain on PRO 140 and that will depend on the individual and the physician as part of our extension trials. But to me I think the real opportunity and the real opportunity from not only a patient perspective, but from a commercial perspective will be the monotherapy trial.

Kenneth Chahine

That makes sense. Let me ask you couple of questions on financing, I know at these levels you hate to do a financing that involves the issuance of more shares that’s going to be dilutive and probably have a negative effect on the share price, has there been any attempts to obtain non-dilutive financing of some type?

Anthony Caracciolo

We are looking at all what I would say opportunities for future financing. I don’t think I am in a position really to speak to anyone of them. I think we would outline the fact that we will have in our SEC fillings that we will have need of additional financing. And the actual strategy by which we conduct the financing or obtain the financing, still to be determined at some point in the future. I think as we get through some of these initial trials and key endpoints, I would think we – more opportunity will open itself up to it says, we are more successful and demonstrated that we have a very viable molecule. In terms of specifics, I don’t think we are in a position to comment on those. Mike I don’t know if you want to add anything to that in terms of trying to help answer that question.

Michael Mulholland

Yes. Just briefly, we continue to evaluate the market conditions. One call participant cited warrant a few minutes ago. Well at that time, market conditions required us to also offer warrants. So we are continually evaluating the conditions of the market – the capital market conditions for a company like ours. We remain opportunistic in our approach and our ability to remain opportunistic is due to the fact that we have currently an effective universal shelf filing, which in plain English what that means is it allows us to be to move very quickly and very efficient to execute a transaction to fund the company when there is a conversions of investors and appropriate market conditions and the correct or best valuation.

Kenneth Chahine

Understood. Any – can you shed some light on what your anticipated capital needs are and when can we expect a capital raise and what amount?

Michael Mulholland

Well, a few minutes ago we took rather securities route in sort of summing what is in our public fillings as far as our future capital requirements. And really I would like to address the questions, but security laws precludes from being more specific. But for us to cross that line would be counterproductive to the company and the shareholder, so…

Kenneth Chahine

Okay, I understand. I just felt and tell that task guy understand why you can’t respond. Tony, let me just ask you based on your knowledge or background or experience, can you give us your estimation as to what the likelihood that these combo and monotherapies will ultimately be approved by the FDA?

Anthony Caracciolo

I would love to be…

Kenneth Chahine

Forward-looking.

Anthony Caracciolo

It’s forward-looking. So I will answer it in this way. I mean I have had direct interaction with the FDA and Nader has had direct interaction with the FDA. There is a very favorable what I would say outlook from an FDA perspective or forward-looking perspective in terms of working with us to be successful. I think like I mentioned earlier it does come down to the empirical data that is necessary for the FDA to feel confident that they have number one a safe product and number two, an efficacious product. I feel very confident that we can manufacture the product. But at this point, we are not completed with our enrollment. We have not compiled the data. We have not done our statistical analysis of the data. So we have been surprised as an industry. And I think you have actually either invested or perhaps read about companies that have been in Phase 3 trials and have been severely disappointed with the outcome. I mean it happens. But we remain very optimistic because of some of the earlier work that was done in the Phase 2 trial in terms of some of the outcomes. And we have much – we are very favorably disposed in terms of where we believe we are going to be in the next 1 year or 2 years. But in terms of having a specific prediction or outcome it’s very difficult to do that. I believe we are on course to generate the data that will be needed in order to gain an approval. That much I can say.

Kenneth Chahine

My question is what’s your confidence on breakthrough designation for GvHD and combo?

Anthony Caracciolo

I will let Denis answer that one.

Denis Burger

These are resident scientists.

Kenneth Chahine

Thanks for putting that one on me.

Denis Burger

You are welcome. I have great confidence that with the data from the combination study that we will achieve breakthrough designation.

Kenneth Chahine

For both GvHD and combo or just one of the two?

Denis Burger

Well, I think it’s very straight forward with combination. The FDA wants to see the data set, the previous data has indicated we have quite a leave way a medium and a threefold reduction in viral target that we need to see. In terms of GvHD, our animal studies have shown the efficacy that has supported both orphan drug and will support the human clinical trial. And I have confidence that that’s going to be a successful trial. There are currently no proprietary medicines or biologics for GvHD. They are all previous transplant drugs. I think we are going to be in a superb position to be unique in this area and provide not only a therapy that’s going to be efficacious, but expand the potential bone marrow transplant market.

Kenneth Chahine

Thanks so much for your time. I can tell you I am much more confident in the future of CytoDyn now than I was an hour and 20 minutes ago.

Operator

Our final question comes from John Funk, a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

John Funk

Hello Nader and gentlemen. I am a participant in the CD03 monotherapy. I want to just want to thank you guys. I have been taking oral medication for 18 years and now I am on week 12 of the PRO 140 and the difference is just amazing, I mean when you are on taking oral medication for 18 years you don’t really realize because it’s a gradual deterioration in your health, but then when you stop taking the pills and start with the injection the change is very dramatic and so I just wanted to thank you guys.

Anthony Caracciolo

Thank you for participating. I appreciate it.

Nader Pourhassan

Thank you for the comments.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Anthony Caracciolo for closing remarks.

Anthony Caracciolo

Okay. Well, thank you very much you all for participating today. I want to thank you personally. Your questions were all good ones and your continued interest in CytoDyn is very appreciated. We believe we have an exciting future in front of us and we certainly look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress. And I hope you all have a great day. And in final closing please don’t be shy I mean I have entrained a lot of calls, I don’t mind speaking to you privately on the phone, of course I am limited in terms of what I can say, but if you do reach out to me, I can assure you that I will get back to you. With that, have a good day and thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

