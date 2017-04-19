Golden Turmoil - MOAC

As the ultimate barometer of fear and uncertainty, gold has been moving higher over recent weeks. The last dip in the price of the yellow metal ended in mid-March. The yellow metal had moved higher from December 2016 lows at $1123.90 to highs of just under $1270 in late February when the prospects of a Fed interest rate hike gripped markets and sent gold back down to under $1200 per ounce. However, in a case of sell the rumor and buy the fact, gold has taken off to the upside after the Fed rate hike in March, made a new high in 2017 and this week traded up to $1297.40 on the nearby June COMEX futures contract on Monday, April 17.

Confusion and fear have gripped markets recently, and there are lots of events on the horizon that could cause the yellow metal to move higher, a lot higher, over coming sessions. Gold is a flight-to-quality asset, and it is attracting renewed interest as the world is in flux. The path of least resistance for U.S. short-term interest rates continues to be higher. Meanwhile, the fed funds rate remains at the 1% level which still close to historical lows. Meanwhile, issues in the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and Chinese and Russian relations with the U.S. are dominating the news cycle and the world is getting nervous. The election in France on April 23 could also cause lots of tension in Europe and the world as a whole. The dollar has stalled and fell under the 100 level on the dollar index. The current state of affairs amounts to a perfect storm for the yellow metal as the markets are reflecting a period of turmoil that could turn out to be golden for the precious metal.

New highs for the Mother of all Commodities

Last week President Trump and the U.S. military dropped a MOAB on terrorist targets in Afghanistan. The "mother of all bombs" was the biggest non-nuclear device ever dropped in warfare, and at $16 million the weapon has a destructive range of one mile and can eradicate caves where the enemy hides. The MOAB was the topic of lots of conversation last week, but this week it looks like gold could shape up to be the MOAC or the mother of all commodities, as the yellow metal has posted a new high for 2017 and is fast closing in on $1300 per ounce.

A crisis of fear

The price action in gold over the past two weeks is a signal of rising fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes. Markets are a reflection of political and economic events around the world. These days political discord has been the norm rather than the exception. The U.S. military bombed Syrian targets after a chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime on its people. The Russians took the U.S. administration to task for the bombing, and both U.S. and Russian officials have stated that relations have reached a new low.

Meanwhile, while the U.S. was firing Tomahawk missiles at Syria, President Trump was meeting with the President of China, and the main topic of conversation was the North Korean nuclear program. Rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korean leaders reached a new boiling point last weekend as the nation celebrated 105 years of the current ruling family with yet another missile launch. While the rocket failed, the U.S. warned against any such action and stated that the time for diplomatic talk is over. China has cautioned both America and North Korea that military action could cause catastrophic results in Asia and around the world. The North Koreans have continued to provoke the U.S. stating that the chances for thermonuclear war have never been higher than it is today because of U.S. rhetoric.

The bottom line is that political temperature around the world has risen and the price of gold is signaling the potential for conflict is at the highest level in many years, perhaps since the Cuban missile crisis in the early 1960s. The current state of world affairs is highly supportive for the price of the yellow metal.

Gold leads

Gold has been a leader over recent trading sessions. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold has appreciated from lows of $1198 on March 10 to its most recent high at $1297.40, an increase of 8.3% in less than six weeks. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions in COMEX gold futures has grown as the price has moved higher. Increasing open interest and a rising price tends to provide technical validation for an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Source: CQG

Moreover, the monthly chart for COMEX gold shows that the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, has crossed to the upside in neutral territory during the most recent upside surge in the price of the yellow metal. A shift from negative to positive momentum on the long-term chart could push the price of gold past $1300 and even the $1340 resistance level over coming sessions and perhaps to a higher level than the 2016 highs at $1377.50 per ounce.

Investors and traders have gone for the gold over recent weeks as the political environment of agreement, appeasement, and cooperation has deteriorated around the world. Source: CQG

Since March 10 silver rallied from $16.855 to highs of $18.655, an increase of 10.7% but silver came back down to the $18.30 per ounce level while gold is holding near its most recent highs. Source: CQG

A chart of the silver-gold ratio or the price of gold divided by the price of silver shows that gold has outperformed silver since late March as the ratio has increased from 68.5:1 to 70.6:1.

At the same time, gold has outperformed price action in the platinum market. Source: CQG

The chart of nearby gold futures minus nearby platinum futures shows that the discount of platinum under the price of gold has increased from $200 in early January to $312 most recently. The long-term average for this spread is a premium for platinum over the price of gold. With platinum trading at a discount, the spread tells us that gold is receiving all of the attention and investor interest and demand these days.

The fundamental picture

In the gold market, fundamentals come down to investor buying or selling. Hoarding or dishoarding of gold is the variable each year that tends to establish the path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal. It may sound over simplistic, but gold goes higher when there are more buyers than sellers, and that is what we have seen in 2017. Gold has been making higher lows, and higher highs since last December's lows and the pattern remains firmly intact after the most recent dip in the yellow metal before the March Fed interest rate hike to the 1% level on the fed funds rate. At the same time, recent weakness in the dollar against other currencies has added to the upward trajectory of the price of gold.

Technical and global factors support more gains

I view the shift in momentum for gold to the upside on the monthly chart as a significant event. Last November, the yellow metal put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly pictorial and a lower low followed in December. However, gold came out of the gate in 2017 in bullish mode, just like it had in 2016, and the upside momentum has not stopped yet.

The shift in momentum with the recent move up to just under the $1300 per ounce level is likely to foster more upside gains in the weeks ahead for gold. Moreover, the political issues in Syria, Afghanistan, and North Korea and tenuous relations with Russia and the Chinese could cause the price of the yellow metal to soar. Additionally, a surprise outcome in the French election this coming weekend could create lots of uncertainty for the future of the European Union and the euro currency which would likely propel the price of gold even higher.

Turmoil around the world has been and will continue to be bullish for gold for the coming weeks and months. Gold is now the MOAC, and the path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal is higher from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

