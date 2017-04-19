Financials Stumble, But Still Lead Sectors For 1-Year Window

Financial stocks have been sliding over the last several weeks, but these companies remain comfortably in the lead for the trailing 1-year return among US sectors, based on a set of proxy ETFs through April 17.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is ahead by a strong 27.6% for the 12 months through April 17, moderately above the number-two sector performance of 21.3% for the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK). But in a sign of what may be a leadership transition in progress, XLK has posted firmer performance in recent weeks compared with XLF.

Some analysts say the slowing loan growth is a sign that financials are facing new headwinds. "The US bank rally, which to my mind was well-deserved, that rally has run its course," Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald, said last week. "Whereas we were bullish on banks late last year, we think that trade has largely played."

Although all the US sectors are in the black for the trailing 12-month period, there's a wide range of results. Wallowing in last place: the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP), which is currently posting a 6.8% total return for the past year. Note, however, that XLP (in contrast with financials) has held its ground over the past month, which may be a sign that the appetite for defensive stocks is reviving.

Meantime, the broad market is still posting a solid return for the past year. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 15.2% over the past 12 months - a healthy premium over the market's long-term performance.

Although financials continue to lead the sector field for 1-year results, the latest setback for XLF is clearly visible in the next chart below (black line at the top), which shows relative performances for the past 12 months.

Another sign that financials' leadership may be fading: XLF's price has fallen below its 50-day average by the widest margin among the sector funds.