Iron Ore Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity

Since March, the price of the primary ingredient in the production of steel has been under pressure. Iron ore has declined by almost 30% since March 16.

Steel is an industrial commodity, and its price depends on economic growth around the globe. For many decades, China's unending appetite for building infrastructure caused the demand for iron ore to rise. In February 2013, the price of the commodity reached over $157 per ton. However, an economic slowdown in China caused the price to decline precipitously reaching a low of $38.03 per ton in December 2015. The price of iron ore fell by over 75% as construction demand in Asia moved lower in a reflection of economic conditions.

The plight of the price of iron ore was not an isolated case as many industrial commodities price hit multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016. Crude oil fell to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 in February 2016, copper declined to $1.9355 in January 2016, and there are many other examples of raw materials that reached bottoms during that time. However, in 2016 the price of industrial commodities recovered in dramatic fashion. A recent pullback in the price of iron ore could be a creating a chance for investors and traders who missed the rally in 2016 to position for higher prices in the future.

The best performing industrial commodity of 2016

Iron ore won the gold medal for the best performing commodity of 2016 as the price posted over a 110% gain on the year. Source: Barchart

The long-term chart of iron ore futures shows the price action in the industrial commodity closed 2015 at $37.91 per ton and was trading at $79.74 at the end of 2016, an increase of over 110% on the year. The price of iron ore rose steadily throughout the course of 2016, but it was in November, following the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States that the price took off to the upside. May iron ore futures hit a high of $90.25 per ton in March before they turned south.

A retreat as action speaks louder than words

On the campaign trail and in the early days after his inauguration, President Trump pledged to become the builder-in-chief and the construction president. Promises to rebuild crumbling infrastructure in the United States when it comes to roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, as well as the building of a security wall along the southern border of the U.S. will require raw materials and steel is a primary ingredient in construction.

The promise of the biggest infrastructure building project in the nation since President Eisenhower built the interstate highway system in the 1950's propelled the prices of industrial commodities higher. However, over recent weeks the first initiative of the new administration on health care failed to receive the necessary support in Congress, and now markets are left wondering whether building projects will receive the same treatment. Iron ore prices have dropped significantly over recent weeks and are now trading at just over the $60 per ton level, the lowest since right before last year's election. At the same time, copper has moved lower along with other base metal prices. It appears that the markets are telling us that action speaks louder than words and the rhetoric about infrastructure building needs to turn into legislation before prices find a bottom and begin to move higher once again.

Shares in commodity companies are correcting lower

While industrial commodity prices have hit the skids over recent weeks, shares in commodity producing companies have also moved to the downside. Source: Barchart

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) shares have dropped from highs of $41.79 on January 24 to $35.55 recently, a decline of almost 15%. Source: Barchart

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares have moved from $47.11 on February 13 to $38.65, a drop of nearly 18%. Source: Barchart

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is down from $11.70 on February 21 to $8.54, 27% lower. Source: Barchart

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) has moved over 14% lower from $8.62 on February 23 to $7.40 per share.

The price of iron ore has moved lower, and so has the price of the companies that produce the raw material as well as other commodities that have moved to the downside over recent weeks.

The BDI gives a contrary signal

While raw material prices have moved lower, the Baltic Dry Index which is a barometer of freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the globe has remained steady over recent weeks. Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/BDIY:IND

The BDI has rallied from under 960 at the end of 2016 to its current level at 1292. However, the freight index fell to 685 in the middle of February as seasonal factors led to a decline in demand for shipping but has rallied by over 88% over the past two months. It is possible that consumers are taking advantage of lower raw material prices as the flow of dry bulk commodities around the world continues to be active. The BDI could be sending us a signal that industrial raw material prices will find bottoms soon and the corrective price action is creating an opportunity for investors to get into the market during the period of price weakness.

This pullback creates opportunities

I believe that the president will eventually deliver on his promise to rebuild U.S. infrastructure in the months and years ahead. The market has become dubious about whether the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government can get their act together and deliver on campaign pledges.

Right now, industrial raw material prices are trending lower, and it is impossible to pick an absolute bottom in these markets. However, buying companies like BHP, RIO, VALE, GLNCY, and raw materials on a scale down basis from today's discounted prices could wind up being the investment opportunity of the year for the balance of 2017.

Commodities are the most volatile of all assets and the recent move in iron ore is an example of the price variance in the sector. I am a cautious bull on raw material prices and believe that the current price weakness is nothing more than an opportunity for the future. Action speaks louder than words, and when infrastructure rebuilding becomes a reality rather than rhetoric, industrial commodities prices will come storming back along with the shares of the companies that produce the building blocks of construction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.