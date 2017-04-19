Compass Minerals: Debt Load Leaves A Salty Aftertaste

Unfortunately, CMP took on a large amount of debt to fund an acquisition and for that reason I cannot invest.

The firm boasts a high dividend yield and has increased its payout for 14 consecutive years.

Compass is a major salt producer that also has sizeable exposure to agriculture.

Source: Compass Minerals

I'm always on the hunt for consistent, dividend-paying stocks to add to my portfolio.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) has paid a steady and growing dividend for 14 consecutive years. The salt producer popped up on my radar over a year ago but the P/E valuation was too rich for my blood on that occasion.

After hitting $83.60 per share at the end of January 2017, the stock has since tumbled to the mid 60s - a drop of over 20%.

With such a steep drop, this interesting commodity play looked to be a viable investment opportunity. At least that's what I thought...

About

Let's begin with some background. Compass Minerals International's salt operations date back to the early 19th century, but the current entity only went public in 2003.

Compass operates the world's largest underground rock salt mine at Goderich, Ontario, Canada. The company also controls the largest salt mine in the UK at Winsford, Cheshire.

A third of the company's sales come from plant nutrient products, a segment that is expanding thanks to recent acquisitions.

As of 2017, Compass has a market cap of $2.3 billion and employs 3,100 worldwide. Fran Malecha, formerly of Viterra, has been president and CEO since 2013.

Areas Of Business

CMP has three product segments: salt, plant nutrients and underground storage.

Source: High Plains Investor

Salt

Source: Compass Minerals

The ancient commodity represented $812 million (71%) of sales in 2016.

It is primarily used for deicing, water treatment, consumer and industrial purposes. As the demand for deicing products reflects the harshness of winter conditions, sales can be quite volatile year-to-year.

Compass produces 15.6 million tons of salt per annum with the Goderich facility accounting for half of that total. CMP produces salt through a mixture of underground mining, mechanical evaporation and solar evaporation.

Plant Nutrients

Source: Compass Minerals

This segment is subdivided into Plant Nutrition North America and Plant Nutrition South America to reflect the acquisition of Brazilian firm Produquímica in October 2016.

Combined, the plant nutrition businesses made up $317 million (28%) of last year's sales.

Let's examine this section in a little more depth to see what products Compass offers to the market.

16 elements are needed for plants to grow and they are divided into non-minerals and minerals. The non-minerals are hydrogen, oxygen and carbon (elements that come from the air and water).

Minerals come from the soil and are absorbed through the roots. They are subdivided into macronutrients and micronutrients. The three primary macronutrients are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. That last macronutrient is where Compass comes in.

CMP's primary plant nutrition product is Protassium+, which is derived from sulfate of potash. SOP only represents 10% of the potash fertilizer market but is preferred for chloride-sensitive crops like tobacco and potatoes.

Compass has broadened its plant nutrient offerings through recent acquisitions. Wolf Trax - purchased in 2014 - manufactures micronutrient products while Produquímica supplies the Brazilian market with fertilizers in the specialty plant area.

Storage

Source: Compass Minerals

Compass makes clever use of the underground caverns at its Winsford mine to store documents for clients including the British National Archives.

Unfortunately DeepStore, as the subsidiary is called, contributes less than 1% of overall sales.

Recent Earnings

Source: High Plains Investor

In February 2017, management reported diluted earnings per share for the previous 12 months of $4.79. This was a 2% increase on the 2016 figure of $4.69.

Revenues for the salt segment dropped 4% year-on-year due to lower prices for deicing products. Compass did have a strong fourth quarter thanks to heavy snow with salt volumes 23% higher than 2015.

I analyzed financial results over the past five years and apart from special situations, like the tornado that hit the Goderich mine in 2011, the core of CMP's earnings revolve around winter conditions and salt pricing power.

The Plant Nutrition North America segment saw a decline in revenue from $238 million to $203 million due to a lower SOP price-per-ton. The new South American segment added $114 million of sales in the fourth quarter.

Outlook

Management has set guidance for 2017 between $3.20-$3.70 per share based on normal winter conditions.

Salt volumes are expected to increase but Plant Nutrition North America earnings are expected to be flat, or increase modestly. Interim CFO John Craft was however optimistic in the earnings call when it came to Plant Nutrition South America:

Our Plant Nutrition South America business is anticipated to grow sales volumes around 10% for the full year, reflecting steady growth for its agriculture and chemical solutions business. For the first half of the year, earnings from this segment are expected to be limited due to seasonality.

Cash Flow

Source: High Plains Investor

While salt is a relatively inelastic commodity, demand and therefore price go through peaks and troughs.

CMP's operating cash flow has tended to ping pong between $100-$300 million over the past decade.

Source: Compass Minerals

Apart from dividend payments, management has used cash for M&A activity and a significant capital expenditure plan which is nearly complete. As this plan tails off, operating cash flow should receive a large boost.

At this point of research, I was very interested in opening a long-term position in Compass...then came the debt.

Debt

Source: High Plains Investor

In order to finance the acquisition of Produquímica, management reshuffled the loan book. As a result, by the end of 2016, Compass had $1.33 billion of debt on its balance sheet.

This resulted in a considerable debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The interest coverage ratio was 6.8 while operating cash flow to debt was low at 13%.

Here's a look at the debt repayment schedule:

Source: Compass Minerals 10-K

Notice the large bill of $130.2 million due this year, most of it legacy debt from Produquímica. Compass has steady cash flows year-on-year, but this looks to be a tremendous amount to pay back unless earnings improve markedly.

Let's imagine a conservative scenario for the end of 2017 where operating cash flow remains static at $167 million. Capital expenditure is expected to be 25% lower than last year's figure of $182 million so let's put that down as $137 million. That would give us free cash flow of $30.3 million. Bear in mind that cash dividends paid in 2016 cost $94 million; over three times the amount available.

Credit agency Moody's downgraded Compass's overall corporate rating from Ba1 to Ba2 in September 2016 off the back of the Produquímica acquisition.

Analyst Anastasija Johnson wrote that the company will "get significant cash flow to pay down debt only in years of above-average snow events". Johnson also added:

The company is adding debt at a time when it continues to have elevated capital expenditures for its capacity expansion projects and continues to increase its dividend.

I'm cautious when it comes to a company's debt load. Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) has the worst credit rating of my current stable of stocks at Ba1 and coincidentally had total debt of $1.3 billion at the end of 2016.

However, WDC's ability to pay its creditors is far superior to CMP. Western Digital is part of an oligopoly in the storage market and its debt increased thanks to a smart acquisition of SanDisk. In the fourth quarter of 2016 alone, WDC produced $1.5 billion in operating cash flow compared to Compass's figure of $167 million.

This investor is not confident that Compass can reduce its debt load without affecting the dividend. I'll explore this angle next.

Dividend

Source: High Plains Investor

On February 2, 2017, Compass announced its 14th consecutive yearly dividend raise. The payout rose by 5% from $2.64 to $2.78.

While every dividend investor raises a smile at a payout increase, the slowdown in growth should be noted. From 2013 to 2016, CMP increased the dividend by 10% annually. So why the deceleration?

Source: High Plains Investor

After falling to a very manageable range in the 40s between 2014-15, Compass's EPS payout ratio returned to 70% plus in 2016. The picture gets murkier when you analyze the dividend using free cash flow.

Source: High Plains Investor

As the chart shows, CMP has had negative free cash flow in the past two years and cannot naturally cover the dividend. This is a red flag for me.

I like companies to have the ability to pay dividends from free cash flow; the higher the coverage the better. Compass's current need to borrow capital to pay for outflows makes an investment from this writer inconceivable.

Valuation

As of Tuesday April 18, Compass traded at a trailing P/E of just over 14. If we use the low-end of the company's EPS guidance for 2017 ($3.20) we get the significantly higher multiple of 21.

According to Morningstar, CMP's average P/E ratio over the last five years was 20.1. The Kansas enterprise is therefore straddling the line between over and correctly priced.

Conclusion

The research started so well.

Here we have a company that supplies a simple commodity with relatively stable demand. It also has an intriguing exposure to agriculture, particularly in South America.

Compass boasts an impressive dividend yield of over 4% and has increased its payout for 14 consecutive years. This is a good company.

Unfortunately, while I like the firm, I don't like its debt profile.

With a debt load of $1.3 billion, non-investment grade credit rating and strained cash flows, I feel that an investment in Compass Minerals would be too risky for my dividend-based portfolio at this point.

I will continue to watch the company and possibly initiate a position when the balance sheet gets a little cleaner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.