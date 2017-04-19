Enterprise Products Partners - Distribution Should Grow For Many Years

These and other deals and organic growth ensure a growing and safe distribution for years to come.

source: Stock Photo

Almost everything is lining up right for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), as it has made terrific acquisitions while strategically growing other parts of its business in anticipation of the expected rise in demand for "U.S. energy pipelines, storage and processing facilities" exceeding supply.

This will supply long-term growth and safety for its distribution. As the company and midstream market in the U.S. is at this time, I don't see it slowing down over the next several years. And even if the overall market were to slow down, Enterprise is likely to remain aggressive in taking more market share from its competitors.

It's latest moves have been to acquire the assets of bankrupt Azure Midstream Partners and build a new 571-mile-long natural gas liquids pipeline from Permian to Mont Belvieu.

Company remains disciplined while opportunistic

One of the major strengths of Enterprise Products Partners is that it has remained true to its promise that it'll remain disciplined while it grows. An example of that was in the summer of 2016 when Enterprise approached Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) concerning the idea of merging the two companies.

The timing was an opportunistic one by Enterprise, which would have probably went through if the rumors associated with the deal drove the value of Williams Companies beyond what Enterprise felt comfortable with.

What I like about it is management wasn't willing to compromise its acquisition and growth parameters for the purpose of adding revenue and earnings at a high price.

On the acquisition side many of the deals have gone through, with a lot of them coming during the low-price oil and gas environment which created the need for upstream companies to divest of quality assets in order to raise capital to continue production. One of those deals involved its acquisition of EFS Midstream from Reliance Industries and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). It was valued at $2.15 billion.

Since the cash raised from the divestiture by Pioneer was used to maintain drilling, it points to the strong probability it may have preferred to keep its position in EFS Midstream if had the option.

The point in contrasting the two deals is to show Enterprise will pull the trigger when a deal makes sense, but even with large deals like the potential merger with Williams, it backed off when the price shot up.

As for the midstream assets it acquired from Azure Midstream Partners, it paid a bargain price of only $189 million.

Organic growth

Enterprise announced another major growth project it is beginning construction on, a new 571-mile-long pipeline being built to service the growing demand for transportation of natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGL) from the Permian Basin to Mont Belvieu, Texas, where the company has a NGL storage facility.

The pipeline will "originate at Enterprise's Hobbs NGL fractionation and storage facility in Gaines County, Texas." Initially its capacity will be 250,000 barrels per day, which will be expandable to 600,000 barrels per day. The company already has long-term commitments in place from customers, which is supporting the initiative. It is scheduled to go into service in the second quarter of 2019.

What's important to note to me with projects like this is not only the initial growth potential, but the additional ability for the company to expand as demand for transport grows. This allows for a sliding growth over time, which will be one of a number of revenue growth streams investors need to consider when looking at taking a long-term position in the company.

In the case of this project, there is no doubt Permian producers will raise production for many years into the future, and Enterprise will be there to provide the needed transport.

Enterprise CEO A.J. Teague said this about the new pipeline:

"The Shin Oak pipeline project is part of Enterprise's larger plans in the Permian to leverage our integrated midstream assets to link supplies of cost-advantaged U.S. hydrocarbons to the largest domestic and global NGL markets. This additional pipeline takeaway capacity to Mont Belvieu will provide Permian producers the flow assurance they need to continue the unfettered development of their reserves with confidence."

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has provided a very visible and robust growth pipeline via acquisitions and organic projects, positioning itself to consistent, long-term growth and maintaining of its distribution.

A nice secondary benefit will be the growth in the value of the company, which will eventually be reflected in its share price. It hasn't received the full value of the deals and growth its assets and projects represent; it's trading at close to what it was in July 2016, even after all the big moves it has made. I think it could jump another $4 to $5 per share over the next year or 18 months. The degree of that jump will depend on when the price of oil finds support outside of the price manipulation coming out of OPEC and non-OPEC countries and their production cut deal.

In the recent past questions about whether or not producers would be able to pay for transport are being answered now, and that outlook will improve when the price of oil and gas find organic support.

For Enterprise, it has a solid and predictable growth outlook for the next several years, and even if the company did nothing else but what it's developing at this time, it has the growth potential in place to boost distribution or dividends consistently for several years at least.

Since it is opportunistic and looking for more acquisition deals, investors and shareholders should make decisions based upon the strong probability there will be more acquisitions in the future, and probably more organic projects launched as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.